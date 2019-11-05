Bank of Chongqing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF THE EMPLOYEE SUPERVISORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD.*

重慶銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1963)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4616)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF THE EMPLOYEE

SUPERVISORS

Reference is made to the announcement of Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") dated October 25, 2019 in relation to, among others, the nomination of supervisors (the "Supervisors") for the Sixth Session of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank (the "Board of Supervisors").

On November 4, 2019, the employee representatives' meeting of the Bank re-elected Mr. YANG Xiaotao ("Mr. YANG"), Mr. HUANG Changsheng ("Mr. HUANG") and Mr. YIN Jun ("Mr. YIN") as the employee Supervisors for the Sixth Session of the Board of Supervisors, and elected Mr. WU Ping ("Mr. WU") as the employee Supervisor for the Sixth Session of the Board of Supervisors. The term of office of the employee Supervisors for the Sixth Session of the Board of Supervisors is three years, which is the same as the term of office of the Sixth Session of the Board of Supervisors.

Mr. ZHOU Xiaohong, who is about to resign as employee Supervisors of the Fifth Session of the Board of Supervisors, has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Bank and the Board of Supervisors, and that there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank. The Board of Supervisors would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. ZHOU Xiaohong for his contributions to the Bank during his term of office with the Bank.

The biographic details of Mr. YANG, Mr. HUANG, Mr. YIN and Mr. WU are as follows:

Mr. YANG Xiaotao (楊小濤), aged 56, has been appointed as an employee Supervisor since March 2015 and is currently the chairperson of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank. Mr. YANG joined the Bank in March 2015, and is currently a party committee member of the Bank. Mr. YANG worked at Wulong sub-branch of Agricultural Bank of China since November 1979 and held a number of positions including credit officer and chief accountant at Huolu Office, director at Xiangkou Office, chief of industrial and commercial credit section, vice president, president and party committee secretary of the sub-branch. He served as vice president, party committee member and union chairman at Chongqing Fuling Branch of Agricultural Bank of China from August 1998 to July 2002. He was deputy chief of the Corporate Division of Chongqing branch of Agricultural Bank of China from July 2002 to July 2003, and served as chairman and party committee secretary of Chongqing Changshou District Rural Credit Cooperative Union from July 2003 to November 2006. He was a deputy director and party committee member of Chongqing Rural Credit Cooperative Union from November 2006 to June 2008, and vice president and party committee member of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. from June 2008 to February 2015. Mr. YANG did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years.