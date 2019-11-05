Bank of Chongqing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF THE EMPLOYEE SUPERVISORS
11/05/2019 | 05:25am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD.*
重慶銀行股份有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1963)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4616)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF THE EMPLOYEE
SUPERVISORS
Reference is made to the announcement of Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") dated October 25, 2019 in relation to, among others, the nomination of supervisors (the "Supervisors") for the Sixth Session of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank (the "Board of Supervisors").
On November 4, 2019, the employee representatives' meeting of the Bank re-elected Mr. YANG Xiaotao ("Mr. YANG"), Mr. HUANG Changsheng ("Mr. HUANG") and Mr. YIN Jun ("Mr. YIN") as the employee Supervisors for the Sixth Session of the Board of Supervisors, and elected Mr. WU Ping ("Mr. WU") as the employee Supervisor for the Sixth Session of the Board of Supervisors. The term of office of the employee Supervisors for the Sixth Session of the Board of Supervisors is three years, which is the same as the term of office of the Sixth Session of the Board of Supervisors.
Mr. ZHOU Xiaohong, who is about to resign as employee Supervisors of the Fifth Session of the Board of Supervisors, has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Bank and the Board of Supervisors, and that there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank. The Board of Supervisors would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. ZHOU Xiaohong for his contributions to the Bank during his term of office with the Bank.
The biographic details of Mr. YANG, Mr. HUANG, Mr. YIN and Mr. WU are as follows:
Mr. YANG Xiaotao (楊小濤), aged 56, has been appointed as an employee Supervisor since March 2015 and is currently the chairperson of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank. Mr. YANG joined the Bank in March 2015, and is currently a party committee member of the Bank. Mr. YANG worked at Wulong sub-branch of Agricultural Bank of China since November 1979 and held a number of positions including credit officer and chief accountant at Huolu Office, director at Xiangkou Office, chief of industrial and commercial credit section, vice president, president and party committee secretary of the sub-branch. He served as vice president, party committee member and union chairman at Chongqing Fuling Branch of Agricultural Bank of China from August 1998 to July 2002. He was deputy chief of the Corporate Division of Chongqing branch of Agricultural Bank of China from July 2002 to July 2003, and served as chairman and party committee secretary of Chongqing Changshou District Rural Credit Cooperative Union from July 2003 to November 2006. He was a deputy director and party committee member of Chongqing Rural Credit Cooperative Union from November 2006 to June 2008, and vice president and party committee member of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. from June 2008 to February 2015. Mr. YANG did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years.
Mr. YANG obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Xiamen University in June 2013. Mr. YANG is a senior economist.
Mr. HUANG Changsheng (黃常勝), aged 55, was appointed as an employee Supervisor in April 2013. Mr. HUANG joined the Bank in September 1996, and is currently deputy secretary of the party committee, and chairman of the labor union of the Bank. Mr. HUANG previously served as director of the banking department, director of the credit department and director of the general office of Xiaolongkan sub-branch of the Bank, assistant to manager of Guanyinqiao sub-branch of the Bank, assistant to director, deputy director and director of the general office of the Bank, secretary to the Board and deputy director of the Board's office (in charge), general manager of the human resources department of the Bank, head of the preparation group of Guiyang Branch, and secretary of the party committee and president of Guiyang Branch of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. HUANG worked as director of the credit department of Shapingba Urban Credit Cooperative in Chongqing from February 1994 to October 1995. Mr. HUANG did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years.
Mr. HUANG obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Chongqing University in December 2012. Mr. HUANG is an economist and a senior political engineer.
As of the date of this announcement, Mr. HUANG held interest in 184,098 domestic shares of the Bank, representing 0.006% of the issued share capital of the Bank.
Mr. YIN Jun (尹軍), aged 40, joined the Bank in February 2016 and is currently the Deputy Director of the Discipline Inspection and Supervision Department (presiding). Prior to that, Mr. Yin served as the Assistant to the Director of the Party Group Work and Supervision Office Assistant to the Director of the Discipline Inspection and Supervision Department, and Deputy Director of the Discipline Inspection and Supervision Department of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Yin served as a member of the Secretary of the Office of the Standing Committee of Jiangbei District People's Congress in Chongqing, a member of the Fourth Inspection Team of the Chongqing Municipal Committee, a deputy director of the Fourth Inspection Team of the Chongqing Municipal Committee, a director of the Fourth Inspection Team of the Chongqing Municipal Committee, a director of the Fifth Discipline Inspection and Supervision Office of the Chongqing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, and a deputy director of the Fifth Discipline Inspection and Supervision Office of the Chongqing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection.
Mr. Yin obtained a bachelor's degree in international economic law from Southwest University of Political Science and Law in July 2002.
Mr. Wu Ping (吳平), aged 52, is currently the secretary of the party committee and the president of the Liangjiang branch of the Bank. He served successively as the director of the general office of the credit card department of Chongqing branch, assistant to general manager of the card department of Chongqing branch, and president assistant and the secretary member of the party committee of Jiulongpo sub-branch of Agricultural Bank of China from April 1992 to June 2003, the president assistant of Yuzhong sub-branch, Chongqing branch of Huaxia Bank from July 2003 to April 2004, the deputy general manager of the personal banking department and the president of the Lianglukou sub-branch of Chongqing Commercial Bank from May 2004 to December 2007, and the deputy general manager and general manager of the business department of the Bank from January 2008 to January 2019.
Mr. Wu obtained a bachelor's degree of science from Nanjing Aeronautics Institute (currently the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics) in July 1989, and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Chongqing University in 2013. Mr. Wu is an economist.
As of the date of this announcement, Mr. WU held interest in 65,625 domestic shares of the Bank, representing 0.002% of the issued share capital of the Bank.
Save as disclosed above, none of the above employee Supervisors (i) held any other position in the Bank or any of its subsidiaries or any directorship in any other listed companies in the past three years, (ii) has any relationship with any other directors, members of senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Bank, or (iii) has or is deemed to have any interest in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Bank or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The above mentioned employee Supervisors will not receive any compensation from the Bank for serving as a Supervisor during the term of office.
Save as disclosed above, there is no information to be disclosed on items (h) to (v) in Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and there are no other matters in respect of the appointment of the Supervisors that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.
By Order of the Board
Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.*
LIN Jun
Chairman
Chongqing, the PRC, November 5, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Ms. LIN Jun, Mr. RAN Hailing, Mr. LIU Jianhua and Mr. WONG Wah Sing; the non-executive directors are Mr. WONG Hon Hing, Mr. DENG Yong, Ms. LV Wei, Mr. YANG Yusong, Mr. TANG Xiaodong and Mr. WU Heng; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. LI He, Mr. KONG Xiangbin, Mr. WANG Pengguo and Dr. JIN Jingyu.
Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
