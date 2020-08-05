Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.    1963   CNE100001QN2

BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD.

(1963)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Chongqing : CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE CHAIRMEN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 08:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD.*

重慶銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1963)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4616)

CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE CHAIRMEN

According to operational needs, the board of directors (the "Board") of Chongqing Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") has resolved to change the chairmen of the Risk Management Committee, the Connected Transactions Control Committee and the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee under the Board. With effect from August 5, 2020:

  1. Dr. FUNG Don Hau has been appointed as the chairman of the Risk Management Committee, and Mr. WONG Hon Hing shall cease to be the chairman of the Risk Management Committee but serve as a member of the Risk Management Committee;
  2. Dr. ZOU Hong has been appointed as the chairman of the Connected Transactions Control Committee, and Dr. LIU Xing shall cease to be the chairman of the Connected Transactions Control Committee but serve as a member of the Connected Transactions Control Committee; and
  3. Mr. WANG Rong has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee, and Mr. YUAN Xiaobin shall cease to be the chairman of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee but serve as a member of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee.

Please refer to the 2019 annual report and the announcement dated May 12, 2020 of the Bank for biographies of Dr. FUNG Don Hau, Mr. WONG Hon Hing, Dr. ZOU Hong, Dr. LIU Xing, Mr. WANG Rong and Mr. YUAN Xiaobin, and other relevant information.

For and on behalf the Board

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.*

LIN Jun

Chairman

Chongqing, the PRC, August 5, 2020

1

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Ms. LIN Jun, Mr. RAN Hailing, Mr. LIU Jianhua and Mr. WONG Wah Sing; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. WONG Hon Hing, Mr. DENG Yong, Mr. YANG Yusong, Mr. TANG Xiaodong, Mr. WU Heng and Ms. LIU Ying; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Dr. LIU Xing, Mr. WANG Rong, Dr. ZOU Hong, Dr. FUNG Don Hau and Mr. YUAN Xiaobin.

  • The Bank holds a financial licence number B0206H250000001 approved by the regulatory authority of the banking industry of the PRC and was authorised by the Administration for Market Regulation of Chongqing to obtain a corporate legal person business licence with a unified social credit code 91500000202869177Y. The Bank is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

2

Disclaimer

Bank of Chongqing Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 12:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD
08:12aBANK OF CHONGQING : Change of board committee chairmen
PU
03/09BANK OF CHONGQING : Approval of the qualification of directorship by the regulat..
PU
2019China's Peking Founder seeks bond repayment delay to February 2020 - sources
RE
2019BANK OF CHONGQING : I. election of chairman and vice-chairman of the sixth sessi..
PU
2019BANK OF CHONGQING : Poll results of the second extraordinary general meeting of ..
PU
2019BANK OF CHONGQING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered H Sha..
PU
2019BANK OF CHONGQING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered H Shares ..
PU
2019BANK OF CHONGQING : (1) proposed amendments to the articles of association and t..
PU
2019BANK OF CHONGQING : Announcement on the appointment of the employee supervisors
PU
2019BANK OF CHONGQING : Announcement on implementation of the dividend distribution ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 396 M 1 786 M 1 786 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,81%
Capitalization 11 478 M 1 646 M 1 654 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 274
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,61 CNY
Last Close Price 3,67 CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Lin Chairman & General Manager
Hai Ling Ran President & Executive Director
Kun Yang Head-Financial Department
Hon-Hing Wong Vice Chairman
Yong Deng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD.-12.63%1 646
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.53%160 657
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-17.74%56 894
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.11%52 202
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.58%45 668
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-13.82%44 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group