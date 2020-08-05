Bank of Chongqing : CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE CHAIRMEN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD.*

重慶銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1963)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4616)

CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE CHAIRMEN

According to operational needs, the board of directors (the "Board") of Chongqing Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") has resolved to change the chairmen of the Risk Management Committee, the Connected Transactions Control Committee and the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee under the Board. With effect from August 5, 2020:

Dr. FUNG Don Hau has been appointed as the chairman of the Risk Management Committee, and Mr. WONG Hon Hing shall cease to be the chairman of the Risk Management Committee but serve as a member of the Risk Management Committee; Dr. ZOU Hong has been appointed as the chairman of the Connected Transactions Control Committee, and Dr. LIU Xing shall cease to be the chairman of the Connected Transactions Control Committee but serve as a member of the Connected Transactions Control Committee; and Mr. WANG Rong has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee, and Mr. YUAN Xiaobin shall cease to be the chairman of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee but serve as a member of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee.

Please refer to the 2019 annual report and the announcement dated May 12, 2020 of the Bank for biographies of Dr. FUNG Don Hau, Mr. WONG Hon Hing, Dr. ZOU Hong, Dr. LIU Xing, Mr. WANG Rong and Mr. YUAN Xiaobin, and other relevant information.

