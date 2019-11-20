Bank of Chongqing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered H Share Holders

BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD.*

重慶銀行股份有限公司*

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(股份代號 / Stock Code: 1963)

(優先股股份代號 / Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4616)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

21 November 2019

Dear Sir or Madam,

Letter from Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") to Non-registered H Shares Holders(Note 1) - Notification of Publication of Circular of Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication# are available on the Company's website at www.cqcbank.comand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communicatio n, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it to the Company c/o the Company's H share registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may post your reply by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form, there is no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong . Alternatively, you may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cqcbank.comor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

On behalf of the Board

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.*

LIN Jun

Chairman

Note 1: This letter is addressed to non -registered H shares holders (a "non- registered H shares holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communication # ). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form o n the reverse side.

Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of its securities, including bu t not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

*Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit -taking business in Hong Kong .

敬 啟 者 ：

重 慶 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 * ( 「 本 公 司 」 ) 致 非 登 記 H 股 股 份 持 有 人 (附 註 1 ) 的 函 件 - 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 函 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 # 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cqcbank.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk， 歡 迎 查 閱 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 在 申 請 表 格 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 交 回 本 公 司 的 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東

1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 閣 下 可 使 用 申 請 表 格 底 部 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 申 請 表 格 ， 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cqcbank.com或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

代 表 董 事 會

重 慶 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

董 事 長

林 軍

二 零 一 九 年 十 一 月 二 十 一 日

附 註 1: 本 函 件 乃 向 本 公 司 之 非 登 記 H 股 股 份 持 有 人 (「 非 登 記 H 股 股 份 持 有 人 」 指 本 公 司 股 份 存 放 於 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統 的 人 士 或 公 司 ， 透 過 香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司 不 時 向 本 公 司 發 出 通 知 表 示 該 等 人 士 或 公 司 希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊 # )發 出。倘 若 閣 下 已 出 售 或 轉 讓 所 持 有 的 所 有

本 公 司 股 份 ， 則 無 需 理 會 本 函 及 所 附 申 請 表 格 。

公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 刊 發 或 將 予 刊 發 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 年 度 報 告 ； (b) 中 期 報 告 及 其 中 期 摘 要 報 告 ( 如 適 用 ) ； (c) 會 議 通 告 ； (d) 上 市 文 件 ； (e) 通 函 ； (f) 代 表 委 任 表 格 ； 及 (g) 回 條 。

重慶銀行股份有限公司根據香港銀行業條例（香港法例第 155 章）並非一家認可機構，並非受限於香港金融管理局的監督，及不獲授權在香港經營銀行及／ 或接受存款業務。

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------BCQH-21112019-2(0)