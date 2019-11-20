Bank of Chongqing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered H Shares Holders

BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD.*

重慶銀行股份有限公司*

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(股份代號 / Stock Code: 1963)

(優先股股份代號 / Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4616)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

21 November 2019

Dear Sir or Madam,

Letter from Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") to Registered H Shares Holders - Notification of Publication of Circular of Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.cqcbank.comand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have chosen to receive the Corporate Communication# in printed form(s), the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed.

If you would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in English language version only, or in Chinese language version only or in both English and Chinese language versions, or if you would like to change your choice of language (s) and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's H share registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 1 7M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and need not to affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Comp any's website at www.cqcbank.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the website version of the Corporate Communication but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the H Share Registrar or by email to bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change your choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications, notwithstanding any contrary instructions previously conveyed by you to the Company.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the H Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

On behalf of the Board

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. *

LIN Jun

Chairman

Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where app licable, its summary financial report;

the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form ; and



(g) a reply slip

* Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Ban king Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit -taking business in Hong Kong.

敬 啟 者 ：

重 慶 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 * ( 「 本 公 司 」 ) 致 登 記 H 股 股 份 持 有 人 的 函 件 - 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 函 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cqcbank.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk， 歡 迎 查 閱 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 # 之 印 刷 本 ， 本 次 公 司 通 訊 已 按 閣 下 所 選 定 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 隨 本 函 附 上 。

如 閣 下 欲 僅 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 僅 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ， 或 同 時 收 取 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本 ， 或 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 及 / 或 收 取 方 式 ， 以 更 改 收 取 本 公 司 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 及 / 或 收 取 方 式 之 選 擇 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 ， 並 在 變 更 申 請 表 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 變 更 申 請 表 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 本 公 司 之 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在

香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hk。變 更 申 請 表 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cqcbank.com或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。

如 閣 下 已 選 擇 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ） 以 電 子 形 式 收 取 公 司 通 訊 ， 惟 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 收 取 或 接 收 本 次 公 司 通 訊 上 出 現 困 難 ， 只 要 閣 下 提 出 要 求 ， 本 公 司 將 儘 快 寄 上 所 要 求 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

閣 下 可 以 隨 時 透 過 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 以 書 面 或 透 過 電 郵 至 bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hk通知 本公司 ， 更 改 日 後 收 取 本 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 及 / 或 收 取 方 式 的 選 擇 ， 儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 任 何 其 他 指 示 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

代 表 董 事 會

重 慶 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

董 事 長

林 軍

二 零 一 九 年 十 一 月 二 十 一 日

公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 刊 發 或 將 予 刊 發 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 董 事 會 報 告 、 其 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核

數 師 報 告 及 財 務 摘 要 報 告 (如 適 用 )； (b)中 期 報 告 及 其 中 期 摘 要 報 告 (如 適 用 )； (c)會 議 通 告 ； (d)上 市 文 件； (e)通 函 ； (f)代 表 委 任 表 格 ； 及 (g) 回 條

重慶銀行股份有限公司根據香港銀行業條例（香港法例第 155 章）並非一家認可機構，並非受限於香港金融管理局的監督，及不獲授權在香港經營銀行及／ 或接受存款業務。

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------BCQH- 21112019-2(0)