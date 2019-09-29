Bank of ChongQing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered H Share Holders 0 09/29/2019 | 08:53pm EDT Send by mail :

BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD. * 重慶銀行股份有限公司* （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (股份代號 / Stock Code: 1963) (優先股股份代號 / Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4616) N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函 30 September 2019 Dear Sir or Madam, Letter from Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") to Non-registered H Shares Holders(Note 1) - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication") The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication# are available on the Company's website at www.cqcbank.comand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communicatio n, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it to the Company c/o the Company's H share registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may post your reply by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form, there is no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong . Alternatively, you may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cqcbank.comor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. On behalf of the Board Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.* WONG Wah Sing Joint Company Secretary Note 1: This letter is addressed to non -registered H shares holders (a "non- registered H shares holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communication # ). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form o n the reverse side. Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of its securities, including bu t not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip. *Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit -taking business in Hong Kong . 敬 啟 者 ： 重 慶 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 * ( 「 本 公 司 」 ) 致 非 登 記 H 股 股 份 持 有 人 (附 註 1 ) 的 函 件 - 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知 本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 # 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cqcbank.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk， 歡 迎 查 閱 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 在 申 請 表 格 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 交 回 本 公 司 的 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 閣 下 可 使 用 申 請 表 格 底 部 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 申 請 表 格 ， 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cqcbank.com或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。 閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。 代 表 董 事 會 重 慶 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 * 聯 席 公 司 秘 書 黃 華 盛 二 零 一 九 年 九 月 三 十 日 附 註 1: 本 函 件 乃 向 本 公 司 之 非 登 記 H 股 股 份 持 有 人 (「 非 登 記 H 股 股 份 持 有 人 」 指 本 公 司 股 份 存 放 於 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統 的 人 士 或 公 司 ， 透 過 香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司 不 時 向 本 公 司 發 出 通 知 表 示 該 等 人 士 或 公 司 希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊 # )發 出。倘 若 閣 下 已 出 售 或 轉 讓 所 持 有 的 所 有 本 公 司 股 份 ， 則 無 需 理 會 本 函 及 所 附 申 請 表 格 。 公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 刊 發 或 將 予 刊 發 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 年 度 報 告 ； (b) 中 期 報 告 及 其 中 期 摘 要 報 告 ( 如 適 用 ) ； (c) 會 議 通 告 ； (d) 上 市 文 件 ； (e) 通 函 ； (f) 代 表 委 任 表 格 ； 及 (g) 回 條 。 重慶銀行股份有限公司根據香港銀行業條例（香港法例第 155 章）並非一家認可機構，並非受限於香港金融管理局的監督，及不獲授權在香港經營銀行及／ 或接受存款業務。 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------BCQH-30092019-2(0) CCS6701BCQH_NRH Request Form 申請表格 To: Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (Stock Code: 1963) (Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4616) c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong 致: 重慶銀行股份有限公司（「本公司」） (股份代號： 1963) (優先股股份代號：4616) 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓 I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication# of the Company ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below: 本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 本公司之公司通訊#（「公司通訊」）： (Please mark ONLY ONE（X）of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號) to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或 to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或 to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication. 同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。 Contact telephone number Signature(s) 聯絡電話號碼 簽名 Notes 附註： Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS on the top left hand corner in this Request Form if you downloaded this form from the web.

請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。 倘若 閣下從網上下載本申請表格，請於本表格左上方用英文正楷清楚註明 閣下的姓名及地址。 This Request Form is to be completed by non-registered H holders (a "non-registered H holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communication).

本函是由本公司之非登記 H 股股份持有人 ( 「 非登記 H 股股份持有人」 指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有 限公司不時向本公司發出通知表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司通訊 ) 填妥的。 Any form with more than one box marked(X), with no box marked(X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。 The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.

上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有日後公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司的 H 股證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另作安排，或任何時候停止 持有本公司的股份。 For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.

為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。 # Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summar y interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip. 公司通訊指本公司刊發或將予刊發以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於： (a) 年度報告；(b) 中期報告及其中期摘要報告(如適用) ；(c)會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通 函；(f)代表委任表格；及( g)回條。 30092019 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。 如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。 Please cut the m ailing l abel and stick this on the envel ope to return this Change Request Form to us. No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong . 郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL 香港中央證券登記有限公司 Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37 香港 Hong Kong  Attachments Original document

