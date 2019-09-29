Bank of ChongQing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered H Shares Holders 0 09/29/2019 | 08:48pm EDT Send by mail :

BANK OF CHONGQING CO., LTD. * 重慶銀行股份有限公司* （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (股份代號 / Stock Code: 1963) (優先股股份代號 / Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4616) N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函 30 September 2019 Dear Sir or Madam, Letter from Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. * (the "Company") to Registered H Shares Holders - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication") The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.cqcbank.comand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have chosen to receive the Corporate Communication# in printed form(s), the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed. If you would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in English language version only, or in Chinese language version only or in both English and Chinese language versions, or if you would like to change your choice of language (s) and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's H share registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 1 7M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and need not to affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate s tamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.cqcbank.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the website version of the Corporate Communication but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge. You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the H Share Registrar or by email to bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change your choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications, notwithstanding any contrary instructions previously conveyed by you to the Company. Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the H Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. On behalf of the Board Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. * WONG Wah Sing Joint Company Secretary Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where app licable, its summary financial report;

the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form ; and

a reply slip

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit -taking business in Hong Kong. 敬 啟 者 ： 重 慶 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 * (「 本 公 司 」 ) 致 登 記 H 股 股 份 持 有 人 的 函 件 - 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知 本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cqcbank.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk， 歡 迎 查 閱 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 # 之 印 刷 本 ， 本 次 公 司 通 訊 已 按 閣 下 所 選 定 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 隨 本 函 附 上 。 如 閣 下 欲 僅 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 僅 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ， 或 同 時 收 取 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本 ， 或 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 及 / 或 收 取 方 式 ， 以 更 改 收 取 本 公 司 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 及 / 或 收 取 方 式 之 選 擇 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 ， 並 在 變 更 申 請 表 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 變 更 申 請 表 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 本 公 司 之 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hk。變 更 申 請 表 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cqcbank.com或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ） 以 電 子 形 式 收 取 公 司 通 訊 ， 惟 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 收 取 或 接 收 本 次 公 司 通 訊 上 出 現 困 難 ， 只 要 閣 下 提 出 要 求 ， 本 公 司 將 儘 快 寄 上 所 要 求 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 閣 下 可 以 隨 時 透 過 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 以 書 面 或 透 過 電 郵 至 bcq.ecom@computershare.com.hk通知 本公司 ， 更 改 日 後 收 取 本 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 及 / 或 收 取 方 式 的 選 擇 ， 儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 任 何 其 他 指 示 。 閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。 代 表 董 事 會 重 慶 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 * 聯 席 公 司 秘 書 黃 華 盛 二 零 一 九 年 九 月 三 十 日 公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 刊 發 或 將 予 刊 發 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 董 事 會 報 告 、 其 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 及 財 務 摘 要 報 告 (如 適 用 )； (b)中 期 報 告 及 其 中 期 摘 要 報 告 (如 適 用 )； (c)會 議 通 告 ； (d)上 市 文 件； (e)通 函 ； (f)代 表 委 任 表 格 ； 及 (g) 回 條 重慶銀行股份有限公司根據香港銀行業條例（香港法例第 155 章）並非一家認可機構，並非受限於香港金融管理局的監督，及不獲授權在香港經營銀行及／ 或接受存款業務。 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------BCQH- 30092019-2(0) CCS6700BCQH Change Request Form 變更申請表 To: Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") 致: 重慶銀行股份有限公司（「本公司」） (Stock Code: 1963) (股份代號： 1963) (Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4616) (優先股股份代號：4616) c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓 Wan Chai, Hong Kong I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in Chinese / English or have chosen (or am/are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company's website: 本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊之英文/中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）查閱 本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊： Part A # I/We would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company in the manner as indicated below: # # ## 甲 部 本人／我們現欲以下列方式收取 本公司本次公司通訊之語言印刷本： (Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號) I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English. 本人／我們現欲收取一份英文印刷本。 I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese. 本人／我們現欲收取一份中文印刷本。 I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies. 本人／我們現欲收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。 Part B# I/We would like to change the choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications# of the Company as indicated below: # # 乙 部 本人／我們現欲更改以下列方式收取 本公司日後公司通訊 之語言版本及/或收取方式： (Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號) to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷本；或 to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷本；或 to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。 read the Website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive an email notification or a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR 查閱在本公司網站刊發之所有日後的公司通訊網上版本以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在本公司網站刊發之電郵通知／通知信函；或 Email address: 電郵地址: (The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of the Corporate Commu nication on the Company's website in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notificat ion letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communication only) （本公司日後會在公司通訊於本公司網站發佈時發出通知至以上提供之電郵地址 (如有)。如未有提供電郵地址，則會發出公司通訊已在網上刊發的通知信函予 閣下。請以英文大寫字母填寫電郵地址，以上電郵地址僅供用作通 知公司通訊已發佈。） Contact telephone number Signature(s) 聯絡電話號碼 簽名 Notes 附註： Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in ENGLISH BLOCK LETTER S on the top left hand corner in this Change Request Form if you downloaded this form from the web.

請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。倘若 閣下從網上下載本變更申請表，請於本表左上方用英文正楷清楚註明 閣下的姓名及地址。 If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.

如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首 位的股東簽署，方為有效。 Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。 For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.

為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。 5. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communication which w e have sent to our shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. They are also available on the Company's website ( www.cqcbank.com) for five years from the date of first publication. 本公司備有於過去12個月曾寄發予股東的公司通訊的中、英文版印刷本，可供索取。該等通訊文件亦由首次登載日期起計，持續 5年載於本公司網站(www.cqcbank.com)上。 30092019 2 0 #Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financ ial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form ; and (g) a reply slip. 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於： (a) 董事會報告、其年度帳目連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告 (如適用) ；(b) 中期報告及其中期摘要報 告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e) 通函；(f)代表委任表格；及(g)回條。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。 如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。 Please cut the m ailing l abel and stick this on the envel ope to return this Change Request Form to us. No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .  郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL 香港中央證券登記有限公司 Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37 香港 Hong Kong Attachments Original document

