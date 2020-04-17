Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2020 0 04/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT Send by mail :

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the "Company"), a $1.456 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $916 thousand or $0.05 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $2.3 million or $0.13 per share – diluted for the same period of 2019.

Significant Items for the first quarter of 2020: $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses.

$1.1 million in non-recurring costs.

1,351,922 shares of common stock repurchased.

Initial impact of COVID-19. Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “The current health crisis has changed our world and is impacting our company in many ways. Our employees need physical protection and work schedule flexibility, our borrowers need credit accommodation and everyone needs a little compassion. In response, we have taken many varied actions to assist borrowers, depositors, employees and our communities. Our company is stronger for these efforts and over the coming weeks and months we will continue to respond to needs and challenges as they arise.” Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago: Net income of $916 thousand was a decrease of $1.4 million (60%) from $2.3 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.05 per share – diluted was a decrease of $0.08 (62%) from $0.13 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of the following: $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses for the current quarter. $1.1 million in non-recurring costs for the current quarter associated with the termination of a technology management services contract and a previously announced severance agreement. $1.9 million in non-recurring costs recorded during the same period a year ago associated with our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants Holding Company in Sacramento (“Merchants”).

Net interest income decreased $18 thousand (less than 1%) to $13.0 million compared to $13.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest margin declined to 3.86% compared to 3.94% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average assets decreased to 0.25% compared to 0.66% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average equity decreased to 2.14% compared to 6.12% for the same period in the prior year.

Average loans totaled $1.034 billion, an increase of $40 million (4%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.

Average earning assets totaled $1.353 billion, an increase of $16 million (1%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.

Average deposits totaled $1.245 billion, an increase of $21 million (2%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year. Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.097 billion, an increase of $41 million (4%) compared to the same period in the prior year. Average certificates of deposit totaled $147.2 million, a decrease of $20.2 million (12%) compared to same period in the prior year.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% compared to 77.7% during the same period in the prior year. The Company’s efficiency ratio of 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 included $1.1 million in non-recurring costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these costs was 62.5%. The Company’s efficiency ratio of 77.7% for the first quarter of 2019 included $1.9 million in non-recurring acquisition costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 64.0%

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 totaled $5.3 million or 0.36% of total assets, a decrease of $9.3 million (64%) since March 31, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming assets results from one $10.9 million commercial real estate loan which was placed in nonaccrual status in the first quarter and sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Book value per common share was $9.86 at March 31, 2020 compared to $8.90 at March 31, 2019.

Tangible book value per common share was $8.89 at March 31, 2020 compared to $7.96 at March 31, 2019. Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 compared to prior quarter: Net income of $916 thousand ($0.05 per share – diluted) was a decrease of $3.5 million (79%) from $4.4 million ($0.24 per share – diluted) earned during the prior quarter and reflects the impact of the following: $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses for the current quarter. $1.1 million in non-recurring costs for the current quarter associated with the termination of a technology management services contract and a previously announced severance agreement.

Net interest income decreased $328 thousand (2%) to $13.0 million compared to $13.3 million for the prior quarter.

Net interest margin improved to 3.86% compared to 3.80% for the prior quarter.

Return on average assets decreased to 0.25% compared to 1.16% for the prior quarter.

Return on average equity decreased to 2.14% compared to 10.06% for the prior quarter.

Average loans totaled $1.034 billion, an increase of $2 million (1% annualized) compared to average loans for the prior quarter.

Average earning assets totaled $1.353 billion, a decrease of $37 million (11% annualized) compared the prior quarter.

Average deposits totaled $1.245 billion, a decrease of $38 million (12% annualized) compared the prior quarter. Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.097 billion, a decrease of $32 million (11% annualized) compared to the prior quarter. Average certificates of deposit totaled $147.2 million, a decrease of $6.0 million (16% annualized) compared to the prior quarter.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% compared to 58.7% for the prior quarter. The Company’s efficiency ratio of 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 included $1.1 million in non-recurring costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these costs was 62.5%.

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 totaled $5.3 million or 0.36% of total assets, a decrease of $400 thousand (28% annualized) since December 31, 2019.

Book value per common share was $9.86 at March 31, 2020 compared to $9.62 at December 31, 2019.

Tangible book value per common share was $8.89 at March 31, 2020 compared to $8.71 at December 31, 2019. Subsequent impacts of COVID-19: We are participating in the federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) administered through the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). We expect to utilize liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve to fund the program. Through April 13, 2020, we had received approximately 580 loan applications for approximately $186 million and we have now stopped accepting applications. We do not expect that the growth in our assets resulting from the PPP will impact our regulatory capital ratios.

We have not experienced any unusual pressure on our deposit balances or on our liquidity position as a result of COVID-19. Should this change, in addition to our primary sources of liquidity, the Bank has credit arrangements as disclosed in our 2019 Form 10-K that provide secondary funding sources that totaled $517.8 million.

At March 31, 2019 our workforce totaled 216 employees of which 105 are working remotely.

All of our branch offices remain open, although they are operating under a reduced schedule. Forward-Looking Statements Bank of Commerce Holdings wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements by the Company, which describe management’s expectations and developments, which may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) our concentration in lending tied to real estate exposes us to the adverse effects of material increases in interest rates, declines in the general economy, tightening credit markets or declines in real estate values; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged; and (7) technological changes could expose us to new risks.

TABLE 1 SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands except per share data) For The Three Months Ended Net income, average assets and March 31, December 31, average shareholders' equity 2020 2019 2019 Net income $ 916 $ 2,306 $ 4,369 Average total assets $ 1,454,019 $ 1,425,860 $ 1,492,643 Average total earning assets $ 1,353,098 $ 1,337,006 $ 1,390,446 Average shareholders' equity $ 172,120 $ 152,705 $ 172,385 Selected performance ratios Return on average assets 0.25 % 0.66 % 1.16 % Return on average equity 2.14 % 6.12 % 10.06 % Efficiency ratio 70.5 % 77.7 % 58.7 % Share and per share amounts Weighted average shares - basic (1) 17,695 17,489 18,068 Weighted average shares - diluted (1) 17,747 17,552 18,150 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 At March 31, At December 31, Share and per share amounts 2020 2019 2019 Common shares outstanding (2) 16,796 18,213 18,137 Book value per common share (2) $ 9.86 $ 8.90 $ 9.62 Tangible book value per common share (2)(3) $ 8.89 $ 7.96 $ 8.71 Capital ratios (4) Bank of Commerce Holdings Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.02 % 12.40 % 13.19 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.85 % 13.25 % 14.04 % Total capital ratio 14.93 % 15.19 % 15.97 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.78 % 11.05 % 11.30 % Tangible common equity ratio (5) 10.38 % 9.97 % 10.80 % Merchants Bank of Commerce Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.66 % 13.98 % 14.39 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.66 % 13.98 % 14.39 % Total capital ratio 14.91 % 15.08 % 15.48 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.45 % 11.66 % 11.58 % (1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non-participative in dividends or voting rights. (2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan. (3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy. (4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject. (5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.

BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.456 billion, gross loans of $1.052 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $15 million, total deposits of $1.242 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $166 million. TABLE 2 LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At March 31, At December 31, % of % of Change % of 2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2019 Total Commercial $ 138,870 13 % $ 149,575 14 % $ (10,705 ) (7 )% $ 141,197 14 % Real estate - construction and land development 34,394 3 30,335 3 4,059 13 % 26,830 3 Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 514,052 49 477,798 47 36,254 8 % 493,920 48 Real estate - commercial owner occupied 217,319 21 200,349 19 16,970 8 % 218,833 21 Real estate - residential - ITIN 31,998 3 36,145 3 (4,147 ) (11 )% 33,039 3 Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 62,533 6 68,092 7 (5,559 ) (8 % 63,661 6 Real estate - residential - equity lines 23,158 2 26,162 3 (3,004 ) (11 )% 22,099 2 Consumer and other 29,921 3 46,150 4 (16,229 ) (35 )% 33,324 3 Gross loans 1,052,245 100 % 1,034,606 100 % 17,639 2 % 1,032,903 100 % Deferred fees and costs 2,129 1,992 137 2,162 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,054,374 1,036,598 17,776 1,035,065 Allowance for loan and lease losses (15,067 ) (12,242 ) (2,825 ) (12,231 ) Net loans $ 1,039,307 $ 1,024,356 $ 14,951 $ 1,022,834 Average loans during the quarter $ 1,033,689 $ 993,261 $ 40,428 4 % $ 1,031,702 Average yield on loans during the quarter 4.80 %

4.91 % (0.11 ) 4.86 % Average yield on loans during the year 4.80 % 4.91 % (0.11 ) 4.95 % The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.052 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $1.035 billion and $1.033 billion at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively, an increase of $18 million and $19 million, respectively. The average yield on loans during the quarter was 4.80% compared to 4.91% and 4.86% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants of $1.5 million, $1.7 million and $2.3 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. We recorded $163 thousand $188 thousand and $48 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

TABLE 3 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At March 31, At December 31, % of % of Change % of 2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2019 Total Cash and due from banks $ 21,127 6 % $ 32,104 9 % $ (10,977 ) (34 )% $ 21,338 6 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 22,813 7 30,425 9 (7,612 ) (25 )% 59,266 16 Total cash and cash equivalents 43,940 13 62,529 18 (18,589 ) (30 )% 80,604 22 Investment securities: U.S. government and agencies 36,043 11 46,451 13 (10,408 ) (22 )% 38,733 11 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 63,263 19 48,935 14 14,328 29 % 42,098 11 Residential mortgage backed securities and

collateralized mortgage obligations 160,439 50 171,814 47 (11,375 ) (7 )% 180,835 49 Corporate securities 2,983 1 2,958 1 25 1 % 2,966 1 Commercial mortgage backed securities 17,428 5 23,864 7 (6,436 ) (27 )% 19,307 5 Other asset backed securities 4,921 1 95 — 4,826 5,080 % 3,011 1 Total investment securities - AFS 285,077 87 294,117 82 (9,040 ) (3 )% 286,950 78 Total cash, cash equivalents and

investment securities $ 329,017 100 % $ 356,646 100 % $ (27,629 ) (8 )% $ 367,554 100 % Average yield on interest-bearing due

from banks and investment securities

during the quarter - nominal 2.53 % 2.83 % (0.30 ) 2.39 % Average yield on interest-bearing due

from banks and investment securities

during the quarter - tax equivalent 2.62 % 2.95 % (0.33 ) 2.47 % As of March 31, 2020, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $21.1 million and interest-bearing deposits of $22.8 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks. Investment securities totaled $285.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $294.1 million and $287.0 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2020, we repositioned a portion of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio to take advantage of widening credit spreads on municipal securities. We purchased securities with a par value of $37.9 million and weighted average yield of 2.85% and sold securities with a par value of $28.6 million and weighted average yield of 2.24%. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $84 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Average securities balances for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 219 and March 31, 2019 were $272.3 million, $277.6 million and $303.5 million, respectively. Weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.74%, 2.61% and 2.87%, respectively. At March 31, 2020, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $8.4 million compared with net unrealized losses of $701 thousand and net unrealized gains of $3.7 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The changes in net unrealized gains / losses on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates.

TABLE 4 DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At March 31, At December 31, % of % of Change % of 2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2019 Total Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 419,315 34 % $ 385,696 31 % $ 33,619 9 % $ 432,680 34 % Demand - interest-bearing 231,276 19 241,292 19 (10,016 ) (4 )% 239,258 19 Money market 314,687 25 311,853 25 2,834 1 % 307,559 24 Total demand 965,278 78 938,841 75 26,437 3 % 979,497 77 Savings 133,552 11 139,237 11 (5,685 ) (4 )% 135,888 11 Total non-maturing deposits 1,098,830 89 1,078,078 86 20,752 2 % 1,115,385 88 Certificates of deposit 143,557 11 170,216 14 (26,659 ) (16 )% 151,786 12 Total deposits $ 1,242,387 100 % $ 1,248,294 100 % $ (5,907 ) 0 % $ 1,267,171 100 % Total deposits at March 31, 2020, decreased $6 million or less than 1% to $1.242 billion compared to March 31, 2019 and decreased $25 million or 8% annualized compared to December 31, 2019. Total non-maturing deposits increased $20.8 million or 2% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $16.6 million or 6% annualized compared to December 31, 2019. The decrease in non-maturing deposits from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 was less than the seasonal declines we have experienced during the first quarter of prior years. Certificates of deposit decreased $26.7 million thousand or 16% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $8.2 million or 22% annualized compared to December 31, 2019.

The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. TABLE 5 AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED For The Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest-bearing deposits 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.42 % 0.41 % Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.29 % All interest-bearing liabilities 0.65 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.74 % 0.67 % 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.68 % All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand 0.43 % 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.46 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.50 % Stock Repurchase Program We previously announced a program to repurchase 1.5 million common shares. During the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 we repurchased 1,351,922 and 90,501 shares of common stock, respectively. The remaining 57,577 shares under the program were repurchased during the first week of April 2020. All 1.5 million shares were repurchased at a total cost of $13.6 million including commissions, or an average of $9.11 per share.

INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW TABLE 6 SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended March 31, Change December 31, Change 2020 2019 Amount % 2019 Amount % Interest income $ 14,345 $ 14,427 $ (82 ) (1 )% $ 14,808 $ (463 ) (3 )% Interest expense 1,359 1,423 (64 ) (4 )% 1,494 (135 ) (9 )% Net interest income 12,986 13,004 (18 ) 0 % 13,314 (328 ) (2 )% Provision for loan

and lease losses 2,850 — 2,850 100 % — 2,850 100 % Noninterest income 892 1,057 (165 ) (16 )% 1,021 (129 ) (13 )% Noninterest expense 9,783 10,923 (1,140 ) (10 )% 8,421 1,362 16 % Income before provision

for income taxes 1,245 3,138 (1,893 ) (60 )% 5,914 (4,669 ) (79 )% Provision for income taxes 329 832 (503 ) (60 )% 1,545 (1,216 ) (79 )% Net income $ 916 $ 2,306 $ (1,390 ) (60 )% $ 4,369 $ (3,453 ) (79 )% Earnings per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ (0.08 ) (62 )% $ 0.24 $ (0.19 ) (79 )% Weighted average shares - basic 17,695 17,489 206 1 % 18,068 (373 ) (2 )% Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ (0.08 ) (62 )% $ 0.24 $ (0.19 ) (79 )% Weighted average shares - diluted 17,747 17,552 195 1 % 18,150 (403 ) (2 )% Dividends declared per

common share $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 25 % $ 0.05 $ — — %

First Quarter of 2020 Compared With First Quarter of 2019 Net income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $18 thousand lower, provision for loan and lease losses was $2.9 million higher and noninterest income was $165 thousand lower. These decreases to pre-tax income were partially offset by noninterest expense that was $1.1 million lower and income taxes that were $503 thousand lower. Net Interest Income Net interest income decreased $18 thousand compared to the same period a year ago. Interest income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $82 thousand million or 1% to $14.3 million. Interest and fees on loans increased $307 thousand due to a $40.4 million increase in average loan balances partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio.

Interest on investment securities decreased $298 thousand due to a $31 thousand decrease in average securities balances and a 14 basis point decrease in average yield on the securities portfolio.



Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $91 thousand due to a 116 basis point decrease in average yield that was partially offset by a $6.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $64 thousand or 5% to $1.4 million. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $69 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $8.6 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $20.2 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased three basis points.

Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased $55 thousand. Average FHLB borrowings were $220 thousand in the current quarter compared to $8.8 million for the same period a year ago.

Interest expense on other term debt decreased $55 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment of our variable rate senior debt.

Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures decreased $23 thousand. The average rate paid on junior subordinated debentures decreased 93 basis points. Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Net loan loss charge-offs were only $14 thousand for the current quarter compared $50 thousand for the same period a year ago. As illustrated in Table 8 asset quality metrics improved during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the same period a year ago. However, based on our analysis of the potential economic effects of the COVID-19 we recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the first quarter of 2019. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 8 below. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $165 thousand compared to the first quarter for 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $132 thousand loss on disposal of ATM equipment which is included in “other noninterest income”. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $1.1 million compared to the same period a year previous. During the current quarter we recorded $700 thousand in non-recurring costs related to the termination of a technology management services contract and $414 thousand in non-recurring costs related to a severance agreement. The first quarter of 2019 included $1.9 million in non-recurring acquisition costs. Excluding the non-recurring costs in both periods, noninterest expense decreased $324 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period a year previous. This decrease was primarily due to salary and benefit cost savings. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 (62.5% excluding $1.1 million in non-recurring costs). The ratio during the same period in 2019 was 77.7% (64.0% excluding $1.9 million of non-recurring costs). Income Tax Provision For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our income tax provision of $329 thousand on pre-tax income of $1.2 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%. The tax provision for the first quarter of the prior year was $832 thousand on pre-tax income of $3.1 million for an effective rate of 26.5%. First Quarter of 2020 Compared With Fourth Quarter of 2019 Net income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $3.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $328 thousand lower, provision for loan and lease losses was $2.9 million higher, noninterest income was $129 thousand lower and noninterest expense was $1.4 million higher. These changes were partially offset by a provision for income taxes that was $1.2 million lower. Net Interest Income Net interest income decreased $328 thousand over the prior quarter. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $463 thousand or 3% to $14.3 million. Interest and fees on loans decreased $305 thousand due to a 6 basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in average loan balances.

Interest on investment securities increased $28 thousand due to a 14 basis point increase in average yield on the investment portfolio partially offset by a $5.4 million decrease in average securities balances.

Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $186 thousand due to a $34.0 million decrease in average balances and a 35 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-bearing deposits due from banks. Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $135 thousand or 9% to $1.4 million. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $129 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances decreased $24.1 million, while average certificates of deposit decreased $6.0 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased by three basis points.

Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $6 thousand. Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Net loan charge offs were $14 thousand in the current quarter compared to $54 thousand in the prior quarter. As illustrated in Table 8 asset quality metrics improved during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the previous quarter. However, based on our analysis of the potential economic effects of the COVID-19 we recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the prior quarter. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 8 below. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $129 thousand, the decrease was primarily due to a $132 thousand loss on disposal of ATM equipment which is included in “other noninterest income”. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.4 million compared to the prior quarter. Increases in noninterest expense included: $700 thousand in non-recurring costs related to the termination of a technology management services contract.

$414 thousand non-recurring costs related to a previously disclosed severance agreement.

$441 thousand in salaries and benefits. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 (62.5% excluding $1.1 million in non-recurring costs.) compared with 58.7% for the prior quarter. Income Tax Provision For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our income tax provision of $329 thousand on pre-tax income of $1.2 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $1.5 million on pre-tax income of $5.9 million was an effective tax rate of 26.1%.

Earnings Per Share Diluted earnings per share were $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 6 presented earlier in this press release. TABLE 7 NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest(1) Yield /

Rate (5) Average

Balance Interest(1) Yield /

Rate (5) Average

Balance Interest(1) Yield /

Rate (5) Interest-earning assets: Net loans (2) $ 1,033,689 $ 12,338 4.80 % $ 993,261 $ 12,031 4.91 % $ 1,031,702 $ 12,643 4.86 % Taxable securities 237,405 1,582 2.68 % 253,068 1,764 2.83 % 245,487 1,567 2.53 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 34,869 271 3.13 % 50,454 387 3.11 % 32,158 258 3.18 % Interest-bearing deposits

in other banks 47,135 154 1.31 % 40,223 245 2.47 % 81,099 340 1.66 % Average interest-

earning assets 1,353,098 14,345 4.26 % 1,337,006 14,427 4.38 % 1,390,446 14,808 4.23 % Cash and due from banks 21,987 21,392 24,083 Premises and equipment, net 15,753 14,581 16,049 Goodwill 11,671 7,902 11,671 Other intangible assets, net 4,701 3,970 4,890 Other assets 46,809 41,009 45,504 Average total assets $ 1,454,019 $ 1,425,860 $ 1,492,643 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 233,375 100 0.17 % $ 243,376 126 0.21 % $ 244,276 108 0.18 % Money market 307,587 403 0.53 % 293,396 289 0.40 % 318,127 479 0.60 % Savings 135,504 118 0.35 % 131,081 111 0.34 % 138,155 128 0.37 % Certificates of deposit 147,241 464 1.27 % 167,463 490 1.19 % 153,223 499 1.29 % Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 220 — — % 8,778 55 2.54 % — — — % Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 9,963 184 7.43 % 12,889 239 7.52 % 9,952 183 7.30 % Junior subordinated

debentures 10,310 90 3.51 % 10,310 113 4.44 % 10,310 97 3.73 % Average interest-

bearing liabilities 844,200 1,359 0.65 % 867,293 1,423 0.67 % 874,043 1,494 0.68 % Noninterest-bearing demand 420,847 388,410 428,420 Other liabilities 16,852 17,452 17,795 Shareholders’ equity 172,120 152,705 172,385 Average liabilities and

shareholders’ equity $ 1,454,019 $ 1,425,860 $ 1,492,643 Net interest income and

net interest margin (4) $ 12,986 3.86 % $ 13,004 3.94 % $ 13,314 3.80 % (1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $257 thousand, $181 thousand, and $224 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $5.5 million, $8.5 million and $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis. (4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019 included $163 thousand, $48 thousand and $188 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by 6, 2 and 7 basis points, respectively. (5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.

TABLE 8 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) For The Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Beginning balance ALLL $ 12,231 $ 12,285 $ 12,445 $ 12,242 $ 12,292 Provision for loan and lease losses 2,850 — — — — Loans charged-off (169 ) (174 ) (319 ) (659 ) (348 ) Loan loss recoveries 155 120 159 862 298 Ending balance ALLL $ 15,067 $ 12,231 $ 12,285 $ 12,445 $ 12,242 At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial $ 39 $ 61 $ 139 $ 194 $ 1,018 Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied — — 10,099 10,690 10,878 Real estate - commercial owner occupied 3,103 3,103 — — — Real estate - residential - ITIN 1,878 2,221 2,339 2,389 2,392 Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 184 191 198 217 182 Real estate - residential - equity lines — — — — 42 Consumer and other 39 40 21 22 23 Total nonaccrual loans 5,243 5,616 12,796 13,512 14,535 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Commercial 592 595 629 1,092 1,187 Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied — — — 791 793 Real estate - residential - ITIN 3,891 3,957 4,072 4,300 4,342 Real estate - residential - equity lines 226 231 236 242 358 Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans 4,709 4,783 4,937 6,425 6,680 All other accruing impaired loans — — — — — Total impaired loans $ 9,952 $ 10,399 $ 17,733 $ 19,937 $ 21,215 Gross loans outstanding at period end $ 1,052,245 $ 1,032,903 $ 1,033,082 $ 1,036,724 $ 1,034,606 Impaired loans to gross loans 0.95 %

1.01 %

1.72 %

1.92 %

2.05 %

Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 0.50 %

0.54 %

1.24 %

1.30 %

1.40 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of: Gross loans 1.43 %

1.18 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

1.18 %

Nonaccrual loans 287.37 %

217.79 %

96.01 %

92.10 %

84.22 %

Impaired loans 151.40 %

117.62 %

69.28 %

62.42 %

57.70 %



Provision for Loan and Lease Losses We monitor credit quality and the general economic environment to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. Our review of ALLL adequacy utilizes both quantitative and qualitative factors. The quantitative analysis relies on historical loss rates which, unfortunately, are not indicative of potential losses related to a pandemic such as we are currently experiencing with COVID-19. In response to quantitative data deficiencies, we have placed greater reliance on qualitative factors (Q-Factors). At March 31, 2020, our review of the adequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) focused on our Q-Factor for “changes in international, national, regional and local conditions”. We considered concentrations of credit in industries that are more likely to be significantly impacted by the effects of COVID-19. We evaluated our C&I portfolio by NAICS code and our CRE portfolio for concentrations of tenants in higher risk industries or for loans with higher LTVs. We also completed analyses on individual borrowers who may be higher risk and utilized the most current or projected economic indicators possible. After completing this work, we significantly increased our Q-Factor for “changes in international, national, regional and local conditions”. The increase, expressed as a percent, varied from 50% to 200%. Our ALLL methodology, adjusted for the revised Q-Factor discussed above necessitated an ALLL of $15.1 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of 23% compared to our ALLL of $12.2 million at December 31, 2019. A provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million was recorded during the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago. Our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was 1.43% as of March 31, 2020 compared to 1.18% as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at March 31, 2020. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses. At March 31, 2020, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $10.0 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $318 thousand compared to impaired loans of $21.2 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.4 million at March 31, 2019 and impaired loans of $10.4 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $324 thousand at December 31, 2019. TABLE 9 TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Nonaccrual $ 1,611 $ 1,680 $ 1,746 $ 1,828 $ 2,725 Accruing 4,709 4,783 4,937 6,425 6,680 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 6,320 $ 6,463 $ 6,683 $ 8,253 $ 9,405 Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans 0.60 % 0.63 % 0.65 % 0.80 % 0.91 % There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the three months ended March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, we had 97 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 93 were performing according to their restructured terms. TDR Guidance On March 22, 2020, financial institution regulators released guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which provided clarification on the treatment of short term loan modifications for borrowers who are, or may be, unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effects of COVID-19. The guidance presented a change to the existing accounting for troubled debt restructurings (“TDR”) stating that short-term modifications made in response to COVID-19, to borrowers who are considered current, should not be considered a TDR. The guidance provided examples of short-term (six months or less) modifications including; payment deferrals, fee waivers and extensions of repayment terms. The guidance noted that institutions can presume that borrowers who were current on payments were not experiencing financial difficulties, and as such, the loans don’t meet the TDR classification criteria. The guidance also clarified that modification or deferral programs mandated by the federal or state government related to COVID-19 would not be within the scope of TDR accounting. We are responding to the needs of our borrowers in accordance with the regulatory guidance to grant short term COVID-19 related loan modifications. Deferral periods are either 3 or 6 months determined on a case-by-case basis considering the nature of the business and the impact of COVID-19. The following table presents approved loan modification and pending loan modification requests at March 31, 2020, none of which meet the definition of a TDR. TABLE 10 COVID-19 LOAN MODIFICATIONS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At March 31, 2020 Commercial Residential Commercial Real Estate Real Estate Consumer Total In process $ 2,613 $ 10,404 $ — $ — $ 13,017 Approved 6,649 13,580 3,271 14 23,514 Total $ 9,262 $ 23,984 $ 3,271 $ 14 $ 36,531 Number of contracts in process 11 9 — — 20 Number of contracts approved 13 19 4 1 37 Total 24 28 4 1 57

The following table presents nonperforming assets at the dates indicated. TABLE 11 NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Total nonaccrual loans $ 5,243 $ 5,616 $ 12,796 $ 13,512 $ 14,535 90 days past due and still accruing 2 — — — — Total nonperforming loans 5,245 5,616 12,796 13,512 14,535 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 8 35 58 — 34 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,253 $ 5,651 $ 12,854 $ 13,512 $ 14,569 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.50 % 0.54 % 1.24 % 1.30 % 1.40 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.87 % 0.94 % 0.99 %

The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of March 31, 2020. TABLE 12 LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At March 31, 2020 Years 6 Through Beyond Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 10 Year 10 Total Rate Index: Fixed $ 49,987 $ 52,031 $ 58,887 $ 53,363 $ 28,366 $ 171,005 $ 38,479 $ 452,118 Variable: Prime 92,700 6,103 8,011 6,263 6,987 1,604 — 121,668 5 Year Treasury 30,691 62,962 79,234 72,404 92,052 50,407 — 387,750 7 Year Treasury 773 7,776 4,831 5,690 361 13,739 — 33,170 1 Year LIBOR 21,225 — — — — — — 21,225 Other Indexes 4,088 2,924 1,799 1,737 9,913 12,067 672 33,200 Nonaccrual 572 514 498 479 456 1,850 874 5,243 Total $ 200,036 $ 132,310 $ 153,260 $ 139,936 $ 138,135 $ 250,672 $ 40,025 $ 1,054,374

For variable rate loans, the following table summarizes those that are at or above their floor rate, and those that do not possess a contractual floor rate. TABLE 13 LOAN FLOORS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At March 31, 2020 Loans At Loans Above Floor Rate Floor Rate Total Variable rate loans with floors: Prime $ 63,481 $ 5,280 $ 68,761 5 year Treasury 302,583 50,386 352,969 7 Year Treasury 33,170 — 33,170 1 Year LIBOR — 741 741 Other Indexes 14,299 1,287 15,586 $ 413,533 $ 57,694 471,227 Variable rate loans without floors: Prime 52,907 5 year Treasury 34,781 7 Year Treasury — 1 Year LIBOR 20,484 Other Indexes 17,614 125,786 Total variable rate loans 597,013 Fixed rate loans 452,118 Nonaccrual loans 5,243 Total loans $ 1,054,374

TABLE 14 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (amounts in thousands, except per share data) At March 31, Change At December 31, 2020 2019 $ % 2019 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 21,127 $ 32,104 $ (10,977 ) (34 )% $ 21,338 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 22,813 30,425 (7,612 ) (25 )% 59,266 Total cash and cash equivalents 43,940 62,529 (18,589 ) (30 )% 80,604 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 285,077 294,117 (9,040 ) (3 )% 286,950 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,054,374 1,036,598 17,776 2 % 1,035,065 Allowance for loan and lease losses (15,067 ) (12,242 ) (2,825 ) (23 )% (12,231 ) Net loans 1,039,307 1,024,356 14,951 1 % 1,022,834 Premises and equipment, net 15,452 15,391 61 — % 15,906 Other real estate owned 8 34 (26 ) (76 )% 35 Life insurance 23,824 23,294 530 2 % 23,701 Deferred tax asset, net 3,149 6,072 (2,923 ) (48 )% 4,553 Goodwill 11,671 11,710 (39 ) — % 11,671 Other intangible assets, net 4,618 5,384 (766 ) (14 )% 4,809 Other assets 28,834 28,604 230 1 % 28,553 Total assets $ 1,455,880 $ 1,471,491 $ (15,611 ) (1 )% $ 1,479,616 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 419,315 $ 385,696 $ 33,619 9 % $ 432,680 Demand - interest-bearing 231,276 241,292 (10,016 ) (4 )% 239,258 Money market 314,687 311,853 2,834 1 % 307,559 Savings 133,552 139,237 (5,685 ) (4 )% 135,888 Certificates of deposit 143,557 170,216 (26,659 ) (16 )% 151,786 Total deposits 1,242,387 1,248,294 (5,907 ) — % 1,267,171 Term debt: Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 10,000 20,000 (10,000 ) (50 )% — Other borrowings 10,000 12,596 (2,596 ) (21 )% 10,000 Unamortized debt issuance costs (31 ) (79 ) 48 61 % (43 ) Net term debt 19,969 32,517 (12,548 ) (39 )% 9,957 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 — — % 10,310 Other liabilities 17,556 18,272 (716 ) (4 )% 17,700 Total liabilities 1,290,222 1,309,393 (19,171 ) (1 )% 1,305,138 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 59,067 71,966 (12,899 ) (18 )% 71,311 Retained earnings 100,644 90,626 10,018 11 % 100,566 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5,947 (494 ) 6,441 1,304 % 2,601 Total shareholders' equity 165,658 162,098 3,560 2 % 174,478 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,455,880 $ 1,471,491 $ (15,611 ) (1 )% $ 1,479,616 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,353,822 $ 1,361,841 $ (8,019 ) (1 )% $ 1,377,588 Shares outstanding 16,796 18,213 (1,417 ) (8 )% 18,137 Book value per share (1) $ 9.86 $ 8.90 $ 0.96 11 % $ 9.62 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 8.89 $ 7.96 $ 0.93 12 % $ 8.71 (1) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.

TABLE 15 UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended March 31, Change December 31, 2020 2019 $ % 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,338 $ 12,031 $ 307 3 % $ 12,643 Interest on taxable securities 1,582 1,764 (182 ) (10 )% 1,567 Interest on tax-exempt securities 271 387 (116 ) (30 )% 258 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 154 245 (91 ) (37 )% 340 Total interest income 14,345 14,427 (82 ) (1 )% 14,808 Interest expense: Interest on demand deposits 100 126 (26 ) (21 )% 108 Interest on money market 403 289 114 39 % 479 Interest on savings 118 111 7 6 % 128 Interest on certificates of deposit 464 490 (26 ) (5 )% 499 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of

San Francisco borrowings — 55 (55 ) (100 )% — Interest on other borrowings 184 239 (55 ) (23 )% 183 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 90 113 (23 ) (20 )% 97 Total interest expense 1,359 1,423 (64 ) (4 )% 1,494 Net interest income 12,986 13,004 (18 ) — % 13,314 Provision for loan and lease losses 2,850 — 2,850 100 % — Net interest income after provision

for loan and lease losses 10,136 13,004 (2,868 ) (22 )% 13,314 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 169 168 1 1 % 198 ATM and point of sale fees 268 265 3 1 % 282 Payroll and benefit processing fees 170 171 (1 ) (1 )% 183 Life insurance 123 129 (6 ) (5 )% 126 Gain on investment securities, net 84 92 (8 ) (9 )% 49 Federal Home Loan Bank of

San Francisco dividends 130 121 9 7 % 131 (Loss) gain on sale of OREO (23 ) 23 (46 ) (200 )% 21 Other (loss) income (29 ) 88 (117 ) (133 )% 31 Total noninterest income 892 1,057 (165 ) (16 )% 1,021

TABLE 15 - CONTINUED UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended March 31, Change December 31, 2020 2019 $ % 2019 Noninterest expense: Salaries and related benefits 5,887 5,729 158 3 % 4,924 Premises and equipment 854 975 (121 ) (12 )% 916 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

insurance premium 36 100 (64 ) (64 )% — Data processing 531 576 (45 ) (8 )% 739 Professional services 334 303 31 10 % 309 Telecommunications 171 173 (2 ) (1 )% 190 Acquisition and merger — 1,930 (1,930 ) (100 )% — Other expenses 1,970 1,137 833 73 % 1,343 Total noninterest expense 9,783 10,923 (1,140 ) (10 )% 8,421 Income before provision for income taxes 1,245 3,138 (1,893 ) (60 )% 5,914 Provision for income taxes 329 832 (503 ) (60 )% 1,545 Net income $ 916 $ 2,306 $ (1,390 ) (60 )% $ 4,369 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ (0.08 ) (62 )% $ 0.24 Weighted average shares - basic 17,695 17,489 206 1 % 18,068 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ (0.08 ) (62 )% $ 0.24 Weighted average shares - diluted 17,747 17,552 195 1 % 18,150

TABLE 16 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) For The Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Earning assets: Loans $ 1,033,689 $ 1,031,702 $ 1,029,534 $ 1,028,187 $ 993,261 Taxable securities 237,405 245,487 238,601 249,907 253,068 Tax-exempt securities 34,869 32,158 32,974 39,501 50,454 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 47,135 81,099 58,897 35,605 40,223 Total earning assets 1,353,098 1,390,446 1,360,006 1,353,200 1,337,006 Cash and due from banks 21,987 24,083 23,822 21,942 21,392 Premises and equipment, net 15,753 16,049 15,922 15,819 14,581 Goodwill 11,671 11,671 11,686 11,720 7,902 Other intangible assets, net 4,701 4,890 5,083 5,275 3,970 Other assets 46,809 45,504 45,925 42,769 41,009 Total assets $ 1,454,019 $ 1,492,643 $ 1,462,444 $ 1,450,725 $ 1,425,860 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 420,847 $ 428,420 $ 405,853 $ 379,173 $ 388,410 Demand - interest-bearing 233,375 244,276 243,553 238,840 243,376 Money market 307,587 318,127 309,188 296,326 293,396 Savings 135,504 138,155 138,296 139,307 131,081 Certificates of deposit 147,241 153,223 157,620 164,084 167,463 Total deposits 1,244,554 1,282,201 1,254,510 1,217,730 1,223,726 Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 220 — — 30,000 8,778 Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 9,963 9,952 9,942 10,841 12,889 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 16,852 17,795 18,074 18,246 17,452 Total liabilities 1,281,899 1,320,258 1,292,836 1,287,127 1,273,155 Shareholders' equity 172,120 172,385 169,608 163,598 152,705 Liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,454,019 $ 1,492,643 $ 1,462,444 $ 1,450,725 $ 1,425,860

TABLE 17 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 2018 2017 Earning assets: Loans $ 1,033,689 $ 993,261 $ 1,020,801 $ 915,360 $ 818,119 Taxable securities 237,405 253,068 246,723 207,407 165,333 Tax-exempt securities 34,869 50,454 38,706 50,330 74,231 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 47,135 40,223 54,095 47,038 66,872 Total earning assets 1,353,098 1,337,006 1,360,325 1,220,135 1,124,555 Cash and due from banks 21,987 21,392 22,806 20,468 18,301 Premises and equipment, net 15,753 14,581 15,598 13,952 15,567 Goodwill 11,671 7,902 10,758 665 665 Other intangible assets, net 4,701 3,970 4,807 1,252 1,471 Other assets 46,809 41,009 43,818 32,369 37,692 Total assets $ 1,454,019 $ 1,425,860 $ 1,458,112 $ 1,288,841 $ 1,198,251 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 420,847 $ 388,410 $ 400,588 $ 332,197 $ 289,735 Demand - interest-bearing 233,375 243,376 242,516 238,328 209,792 Money market 307,587 293,396 304,340 250,685 224,913 Savings 135,504 131,081 136,733 109,025 111,376 Certificates of deposit 147,241 167,463 160,550 168,183 205,648 Total deposits 1,244,554 1,223,726 1,244,727 1,098,418 1,041,464 Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 220 8,778 9,644 22,466 302 Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 9,963 12,889 10,895 15,143 17,981 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 16,852 17,452 17,894 12,286 12,293 Total liabilities 1,281,899 1,273,155 1,293,470 1,158,623 1,082,350 Shareholders' equity 172,120 152,705 164,642 130,218 115,901 Liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,454,019 $ 1,425,860 $ 1,458,112 $ 1,288,841 $ 1,198,251

About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California from Sacramento to Yreka along the Interstate 5 corridor. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”. Contact Information: Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800 James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825 Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary

Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959



