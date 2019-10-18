Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.472 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $4.6 million or $0.26 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $4.0 million or $0.25 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $10.6 million or $0.59 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $10.9 million or $0.67 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018.
The current year includes the benefits of our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants National Bank of Sacramento (“Merchants”). In May, we successfully converted all of Merchant’s computer records onto our core system. As previously announced, the Company’s subsidiary bank, which had been operating under multiple names, simultaneously changed the name for all locations to Merchants Bank of Commerce. To date, acquisition related costs have totaled $2.2 million and costs related to the name change have totaled $501 thousand. All significant costs for these two projects have now been absorbed.
Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “The Company performed solidly during the third quarter which reflects the benefits derived from our acquisition of Merchants National Bank earlier in the year. With the successful integration of Merchants now complete, we are again wholly focused on leveraging our talented business relationship teams to meet customer needs and achieve our organic growth goals.”
Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2019:
Net income of $4.6 million was an increase of $610 thousand (15%) from $4.0 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.26 per share – diluted was an increase of $0.01 (4%) from $0.25 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the first quarter of 2019 as part of our acquisition of Merchants.
Net interest income increased $1.6 million (13%) to $13.7 million compared to $12.1 million for the same period in the prior year.
Net interest margin improved to 4.00% compared to 3.91% for the same period in the prior year
Return on average assets increased to 1.26% compared to 1.23% for the same period in the prior year.
Return on average equity decreased to 10.86% compared to 12.16% for the same period in the prior year.
Average loans totaled $1.030 billion, an increase of $99 million (11%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
Average earning assets totaled $1.360 billion, an increase of $130 million (11%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.
Average deposits totaled $1.255 billion, an increase of $145 million (13%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year. º Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.097 billion, an increase of $151 million (16%) compared to the same period in the prior year. º Average certificates of deposit totaled $157.6 million, a decrease of $5.7 million (3%) compared to same period in the prior year.
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.4% compared to 58.4% during the same period in the prior year.
Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 totaled $12.8 million or 0.87% of total assets, an increase of $9.0 million since September 30, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.1 million commercial real estate loan.
Book value per common share was $9.42 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.14 at September 30, 2018.
Tangible book value per common share was $8.51 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.03 at September 30, 2018.
Financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:
Net income of $10.6 million ($0.59 per share – diluted) was a decrease of $299 thousand (3%) from $10.9 million ($0.67 per share – diluted) earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the first quarter of 2019 as part of our acquisition of Merchants.
Acquisition costs associated with our acquisition of Merchants totaled $2.2 million. Costs related to the name change of our subsidiary bank totaled $501 thousand.
Net interest income increased $5.2 million (15%) to $40.2 million compared to $35.1 million for the same period in the prior year.
Net interest margin improved to 3.98% compared to 3.88% for the same period in the prior year.
Return on average assets decreased to 0.98% compared to 1.14% for the same period in the prior year.
Return on average equity decreased to 8.74% compared to 11.29% for the same period in the prior year.
Average loans totaled $1.017 billion, an increase of $104 million (11%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
Average earning assets totaled $1.350 billion, an increase of $143 million (12%) compared the same period in the prior year.
Average deposits totaled $1.232 billion, an increase of $154 million (14%) compared the same period in the prior year. º Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.069 billion, an increase of $163 million (18%) compared to the same period in the prior year. º Average certificates of deposit totaled $163.0 million, a decrease of $8.9 million (5%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 66.5% compared to 61.5% for the same period in the prior year. º The Company’s efficiency ratio of 66.5% for the first nine months of 2019 includes $2.2 million in acquisition costs and $501 thousand in name change costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 60.3%.
Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 totaled $12.8 million or 0.87% of total assets, an increase of $8.7 million since December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.1 million commercial real estate loan.
Book value per common share was $9.42 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.47 at December 31, 2018.
Tangible book value per common share was $8.51 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.36 at December 31, 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
Bank of Commerce Holdings wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements by the Company, which describe management’s expectations and developments, which may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) our concentration in lending tied to real estate exposes us to the adverse effects of material increases in interest rates, declines in the general economy, tightening credit markets or declines in real estate values; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged; and (7) technological changes could expose us to new risks.
TABLE 1
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands except per share data)
For The Three Months Ended
For The Nine Months Ended
Net income, average assets and
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
average shareholders' equity
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Net income
$
4,642
$
4,032
$
3,644
$
10,592
$
10,891
Average total assets
$
1,462,444
$
1,300,278
$
1,450,725
$
1,446,476
$
1,275,369
Average total earning assets
$
1,360,006
$
1,229,704
$
1,353,200
$
1,350,173
$
1,206,798
Average shareholders' equity
$
169,608
$
131,499
$
163,598
$
162,032
$
128,933
Selected performance ratios
Return on average assets
1.26
%
1.23
%
1.01
%
0.98
%
1.14
%
Return on average equity
10.86
%
12.16
%
8.93
%
8.74
%
11.29
%
Efficiency ratio
56.4
%
58.4
%
65.9
%
66.5
%
61.5
%
Share and per share amounts
Weighted average shares - basic (1)
18,130
16,252
18,134
17,918
16,242
Weighted average shares - diluted (1)
18,196
16,342
18,194
17,981
16,327
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.20
$
0.59
$
0.67
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.20
$
0.59
$
0.67
At September 30,
At June 30,
Share and per share amounts
2019
2018
2019
Common shares outstanding (2)
18,212
16,330
18,214
Book value per common share (2)
$
9.42
$
8.14
$
9.22
Tangible book value per common share (2)(3)
$
8.51
$
8.03
$
8.29
Capital ratios (4)
Bank of Commerce Holdings
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.85
%
12.65
%
12.56
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.69
%
13.59
%
13.41
%
Total capital ratio
15.62
%
15.75
%
15.35
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.28
%
11.14
%
11.08
%
Tangible common equity ratio (5)
10.64
%
9.98
%
10.59
%
Merchants Bank of Commerce
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
14.25
%
13.14
%
14.06
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
14.25
%
13.14
%
14.06
%
Total capital ratio
15.34
%
14.36
%
15.16
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.74
%
10.78
%
11.61
%
(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non participative in dividends or voting rights.
(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
(3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.
BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.472 billion, gross loans of $1.033 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $12 million, total deposits of $1.262 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $172 million.
TABLE 2
LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
At September 30,
At June 30,
% of
% of
Change
% of
2019
Total
2018
Total
Amount
%
2019
Total
Commercial
$
152,195
15
%
$
132,091
14
%
$
20,104
15
%
$
152,303
15
%
Real estate - construction and land development
35,606
3
20,496
2
15,110
74
%
37,685
4
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
475,678
47
431,246
47
44,432
10
%
468,706
45
Real estate - commercial owner occupied
210,767
20
195,608
21
15,159
8
%
210,711
21
Real estate - residential - ITIN
34,036
3
38,353
4
(4,317
)
(11
)
%
35,162
3
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage
64,747
6
33,473
4
31,274
93
%
67,092
6
Real estate - residential - equity lines
22,729
2
28,713
3
(5,984
)
(21
)
%
23,656
2
Consumer and other
37,324
4
47,500
5
(10,176
)
(21
)
%
41,409
4
Gross loans
1,033,082
100
%
927,480
100
%
105,602
11
%
1,036,724
100
%
Deferred fees and costs
1,980
1,757
223
2,005
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
1,035,062
929,237
105,825
1,038,729
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(12,285
)
(12,392
)
107
(12,445
)
Net loans
$
1,022,777
$
916,845
$
105,932
$
1,026,284
Average loans during the quarter
$
1,029,534
$
930,863
$
98,671
11
%
$
1,028,187
Average yield on loans during the quarter
5.01
%
4.93
%
0.08
5.01
%
Average yield on loans during the year
4.98
%
4.90
%
0.08
4.96
%
The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.033 billion at September 30, 2019, compared with $927 million and $1.037 billion at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively, an increase of $106 million and a decrease of $4 million, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition provided an additional $85.3 million of loans.
The average yield on loans during the quarter was 5.01% compared to 4.93% and 5.01% for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants during the first quarter of 2019 of $1.9 million and $2.1 million at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. We recorded $190 thousand and $193 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the second and third quarters of 2019, respectively.
TABLE 3
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
At September 30,
At June 30,
% of
% of
Change
% of
2019
Total
2018
Total
Amount
%
2019
Total
Cash and due from banks
$
32,505
9
%
$
21,316
6
%
$
11,189
52
%
$
21,306
7
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
56,099
16
69,920
21
(13,821
)
(20
)
%
19,319
6
Total cash and cash equivalents
88,604
25
91,236
27
(2,632
)
(3
)
%
40,625
13
Investment securities:
U.S. government and agencies
40,467
11
35,656
11
4,811
13
%
44,837
14
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
39,004
11
51,562
16
(12,558
)
(24
)
%
45,003
14
Residential mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations
165,994
46
124,109
38
41,885
34
%
168,085
50
Corporate securities
2,992
1
3,974
1
(982
)
(25
)
%
2,978
1
Commercial mortgage backed securities
22,822
6
24,167
7
(1,345
)
(6
)
%
24,868
8
Other asset backed securities
1,062
—
165
—
897
544
%
48
—
Total investment securities - AFS
272,341
75
239,633
73
32,708
14
%
285,819
87
Total cash, cash equivalents and investment securities
$
360,945
100
%
$
330,869
100
%
$
30,076
9
%
$
326,444
100
%
Average yield on interest-bearing due from banks and investment securities during the quarter - nominal
2.63
%
2.47
%
0.16
2.81
%
Average yield on interest-bearing due from banks and investment securities during the quarter - tax equivalent
2.71
%
2.61
%
0.10
2.92
%
As of September 30, 2019, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $32.5 million and interest-bearing deposits of $56.1 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.
Investment securities totaled $272.3 million at September 30, 2019, compared with $239.6 million and $285.8 million at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition included securities with a par value of $107.4 million. Management elected to sell securities with a par value of $13.8 million and $100.1 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $12 thousand and $137 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
Average securities balances and weighted average tax equivalent yields for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $271.6 million and 2.85% compared to $248.4 million and 2.74%, respectively.
At September 30, 2019, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $3.3 million compared with net unrealized losses of $5.8 million and unrealized gains of $3.4 million at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The changes in net unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates.
TABLE 4
DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
At September 30,
At June 30,
% of
% of
Change
% of
2019
Total
2018
Total
Amount
%
2019
Total
Demand - noninterest-bearing
$
412,410
33
%
$
361,516
32
%
$
50,894
14
%
$
397,349
32
%
Demand - interest-bearing
239,547
19
251,323
22
(11,776
)
(5
)
%
238,175
19
Money market
317,120
25
259,230
23
57,890
22
%
300,847
24
Total demand
969,077
77
872,069
77
97,008
11
%
936,371
75
Savings
137,441
11
111,388
10
26,053
23
%
138,591
11
Total non-maturing deposits
1,106,518
88
983,457
87
123,061
13
%
1,074,962
86
Certificates of deposit
155,621
12
161,304
13
(5,683
)
(4
)
%
160,556
14
Total deposits
$
1,262,139
100
%
$
1,144,761
100
%
$
117,378
10
%
$
1,235,518
100
%
Total deposits at September 30, 2019, increased $117 million or 10% to $1.262 billion compared to September 30, 2018 and increased $27 million or 9% annualized compared to June 30, 2019. Total non-maturing deposits increased $123.1 million or 13% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $31.6 million or 12% annualized compared to June 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit decreased $5.7 million or 4% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $4.9 million or 12% annualized compared to June 30, 2019.
During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition provided an additional $190.2 million of deposits. The decrease in the acquired deposits of $23.2 million at September 30, 2019 is not attributable to the loss of any significant relationships. As illustrated in the following table, legacy deposits have experienced their seasonal decline, while wholesale time deposits have matured and were not renewed.
TABLE 5
YEAR TO DATE CHANGES IN DEPOSITS
(amounts in thousands)
Legacy Deposits
Acquired Merchants Deposits
Change In Acquired Deposits For The Eight Months Ended
Change In Legacy Deposits For The Nine Months Ended
Deposits At
At December 31,
At January 31,
September 30,
September 30,
At September 30,
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
Demand - noninterest-bearing
$
347,199
$
51,880
$
(5,233
)
$
18,564
$
412,410
Demand - interest-bearing
252,202
28,231
(5,031
)
(35,855
)
239,547
Money market
265,093
43,316
(2,314
)
11,025
317,120
Total demand
864,494
123,427
(12,578
)
(6,266
)
969,077
Savings
114,840
28,786
(3,530
)
(2,655
)
137,441
Total non-maturing deposits
979,334
152,213
(16,108
)
(8,921
)
1,106,518
Certificates of deposit
152,382
38,003
(7,047
)
(27,717
)
155,621
Total deposits
$
1,131,716
$
190,216
$
(23,155
)
$
(36,638
)
$
1,262,139
TABLE 6
WHOLESALE AND RECIPROCAL DEPOSITS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
At September 30,
At June 30,
2019
2018
2019
CDARS / ICS reciprocal deposits
$
57,897
$
78,772
$
60,492
Online listing service wholesale time deposits
248
24,397
248
Total wholesale and reciprocal deposits
$
58,145
$
103,169
$
60,740
For calendar quarters prior to April 1, 2018, CDARS/ ICS reciprocal deposits were considered to be brokered deposits by regulatory authorities and were reported as such on quarterly Call Reports. With passage of The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act in May 2018, this is no longer so.
AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS
The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.
TABLE 7
AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
For The Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Interest-bearing deposits
0.56
%
0.54
%
0.49
%
0.45
%
0.42
%
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.42
%
Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand
0.38
%
0.37
%
0.34
%
0.31
%
0.29
%
0.29
%
0.29
%
0.30
%
All interest-bearing liabilities
0.68
%
0.74
%
0.67
%
0.61
%
0.64
%
0.68
%
0.60
%
0.59
%
All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand
0.46
%
0.52
%
0.46
%
0.42
%
0.45
%
0.50
%
0.43
%
0.42
%
INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW
TABLE 8
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
For The Three Months Ended
September 30,
Change
June 30,
Change
2019
2018
Amount
%
2019
Amount
%
Interest income
$
15,201
$
13,431
$
1,770
13
%
$
15,127
$
74
0
%
Interest expense
1,479
1,304
175
13
%
1,632
(153
)
(9
)
%
Net interest income
13,722
12,127
1,595
13
%
13,495
227
2
%
Provision for loan and lease losses
—
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Noninterest income
1,006
943
63
7
%
1,100
(94
)
(9
)
%
Noninterest expense
8,300
7,634
666
9
%
9,611
(1,311
)
(14
)
%
Income before provision for income taxes
6,428
5,436
992
18
%
4,984
1,444
29
%
Provision for income taxes
1,786
1,404
382
27
%
1,340
446
33
%
Net income
$
4,642
$
4,032
$
610
15
%
$
3,644
$
998
27
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.01
4
%
$
0.20
$
0.06
30
%
Average basic shares
18,130
16,252
1,878
12
%
18,134
(4
)
—
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.01
4
%
$
0.20
$
0.06
30
%
Average diluted shares
18,196
16,342
1,854
11
%
18,194
2
—
%
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.01
25
%
$
0.05
$
—
—
%
Third Quarter of 2019 Compared With Third Quarter of 2018
Net income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $610 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2018. In the current quarter, net interest income was $1.6 million higher and noninterest income was $63 thousand higher. These positive changes were offset by noninterest expenses that were $666 thousand higher and the provision for income taxes was $382 thousand higher.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $1.6 million compared to the same period a year ago.
Interest income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $1.8 million or 13% to $15.2 million.
Interest and fees on loans increased $1.4 million due to an $11.6 million increase in average loan balances and an 8 basis point increase in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
Interest on investment securities increased $271 thousand due to a $23.1 million increase in average securities balances and an 18 basis point increase in average yield on the securities portfolio.
Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $54 thousand due to an $8.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances, and an 8 basis point increase in average yield.
Interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased $175 thousand or 13% to $1.5 million.
Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $350 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $88.8 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $5.7 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 14 basis points.
Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco decreased $121 thousand. There were no Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings in the current quarter compared to average borrowings of $22.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.
Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $80 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment of our variable rate senior debt.
Provision for loan and lease losses
As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.1 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics. The loan is current and management believes it is adequately collateralized. Net loan loss charge-offs were only $160 thousand for the current quarter and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the third quarter of 2018.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $63 thousand compared to the third quarter for 2018. The change was not concentrated in any one item.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $666 thousand compared to the same period a year previous. The increase was primarily due to increased operating costs from our Merchants acquisition and $191 thousand in amortization of the core deposit intangible for the deposits acquired from Merchants. The increases were partially offset by $193 thousand in Small Bank Assessment Credits from the FDIC.
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.4% for the third quarter of 2019; the ratio during the same period in 2018 was 58.4%.
Income Tax Provision
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.8 million on pre-tax income of $6.4 million was an effective tax rate of 27.8%. The tax provision for the third quarter of the prior year was $1.4 million on pre-tax income of $5.4 million for an effective tax rate of 25.8%. The Company’s effective tax rate has increased as muni income, tax credits and permanent deductions arising from investments in low income housing partnerships comprise a smaller percentage of pre-tax income. The increase during the current quarter was also due to the write-off of a $41 thousand deferred tax asset resulting from expiration of a capital loss carryforward.
Third Quarter of 2019 Compared With Second Quarter of 2019
Net income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $998 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2019. In the current quarter net interest income was $227 thousand higher and noninterest expense was $1.3 million lower. These positive changes were partially offset by noninterest income that was $94 thousand lower and the provision for income taxes that was $446 thousand higher.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $227 thousand over the prior quarter.
Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $74 thousand or less than one percent to $15.2 million.
Interest and fees on loans increased $166 thousand due to a $1.3 million increase in average loan balances and a ten basis point increase in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
Interest on investment securities decreased $181 thousand due to a $17.8 million decrease in average securities balances partially offset by an 11 basis point increase in average yield on the investment portfolio.
Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $89 thousand due to a $23.3 million increase in average balances.
The third quarter of 2019 was one day longer than the second quarter of 2019.
Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $153 thousand or 9% to $1.5 million.
Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $61 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $16.6 million, while average certificates of deposit decreased $6.5 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased by two basis points.
Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco decreased $192 thousand. There were no Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings outstanding in the current quarter, compared to average borrowings of $30.0 million in the prior quarter
Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $22 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment and termination of our senior debt agreement.
Provision for loan and lease losses
As a result of improvements in our asset quality metrics and loan loss charge-offs totaling only $160 thousand for the current quarter, no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary during current quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the prior quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $94 thousand, the decrease was not concentrated in any one item.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $1.3 million. The decrease was due to:
$803 thousand in costs related to the acquisition and name change in the prior quarter that did not recur.
$263 thousand in decreased salaries and benefit cost.
$193 thousand in Small Bank Assessment Credits from the FDIC.
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.4% for the third quarter of 2019; the ratio during the prior quarter was 65.9%.
Income Tax Provision
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.8 million on pre-tax income of $6.4 million was an effective tax rate of 27.8%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $5.0 million was an effective tax rate of 26.9%. The Company’s effective tax rate has increased as credits and deductions comprised a smaller percentage of pre-tax income. The increase during the current quarter was also due to the write-off of a $41 thousand deferred tax asset resulting from expiration of a capital loss carryforward.
Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share were $0.26 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 8 presented earlier in this press release. During the third quarter of 2019, we adopted a share repurchase program that authorizes the Company to purchase up to one million shares of its common stock over a period ending March 31, 2020. As of October 18, 2019 no shares have been repurchased under the program.
TABLE 9a
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
For The Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Average
Yield /
Average
Yield /
Average
Yield /
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate (5)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate (5)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate (5)
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans (2)
$
1,029,534
$
13,013
5.01
%
$
930,863
$
11,568
4.93
%
$
1,028,187
$
12,847
5.01
%
Taxable securities
238,601
1,609
2.68
%
199,883
1,209
2.40
%
249,907
1,733
2.78
%
Tax-exempt securities (3)
32,974
271
3.26
%
48,561
400
3.27
%
39,501
328
3.33
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
58,897
308
2.07
%
50,397
254
2.00
%
35,605
219
2.47
%
Average interest- earning assets
1,360,006
15,201
4.43
%
1,229,704
13,431
4.33
%
1,353,200
15,127
4.48
%
Cash and due from banks
23,822
21,834
21,942
Premises and equipment, net
15,922
13,768
15,819
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
16,769
1,888
16,995
Other assets
45,925
33,084
42,769
Average total assets
$
1,462,444
$
1,300,278
$
1,450,725
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
$
243,553
117
0.19
%
$
235,664
104
0.18
%
$
238,840
129
0.22
%
Money market
309,188
451
0.58
%
259,242
172
0.26
%
296,326
380
0.51
%
Savings
138,296
131
0.38
%
107,349
73
0.27
%
139,307
123
0.35
%
Certificates of deposit
157,620
491
1.24
%
163,302
465
1.13
%
164,084
497
1.21
%
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
—
—
—
%
22,283
121
2.15
%
30,000
192
2.57
%
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
9,942
183
7.30
%
14,681
265
7.16
%
10,841
201
7.44
%
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
106
4.08
%
10,310
104
4.00
%
10,310
110
4.28
%
Average interest- bearing liabilities
868,909
1,479
0.68
%
812,831
1,304
0.64
%
889,708
1,632
0.74
%
Noninterest-bearing demand
405,853
343,948
379,173
Other liabilities
18,074
12,000
18,246
Shareholders’ equity
169,608
131,499
163,598
Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,462,444
$
1,300,278
$
1,450,725
Net interest income and net interest margin (4)
$
13,722
4.00
%
$
12,127
3.91
%
$
13,495
4.00
%
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $161 thousand, $74 thousand, and $91 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $13.2 million, $3.8 million and $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
TABLE 9b
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
For The Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Average
Yield /
Average
Yield /
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate (5)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate (5)
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans (2)
$
1,017,127
$
37,891
4.98
%
$
912,648
$
33,461
4.90
%
Taxable securities
247,139
5,106
2.76
%
203,791
3,696
2.42
%
Tax-exempt securities (3)
40,912
986
3.22
%
52,844
1,276
3.23
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
44,995
772
2.29
%
37,515
518
1.85
%
Average interest- earning assets
1,350,173
44,755
4.43
%
1,206,798
38,951
4.32
%
Cash and due from banks
22,375
19,801
Premises and equipment, net
15,445
14,161
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
15,230
1,943
Other assets
43,253
32,666
Average total assets
$
1,446,476
$
1,275,369
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
$
241,924
372
0.21
%
$
231,958
273
0.16
%
Money market
299,694
1,120
0.50
%
245,797
439
0.24
%
Savings
136,254
365
0.36
%
108,382
196
0.24
%
Certificates of deposit
163,020
1,478
1.21
%
171,941
1,448
1.13
%
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
12,894
247
2.56
%
30,037
435
1.94
%
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
11,213
623
7.43
%
15,601
825
7.07
%
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
329
4.27
%
10,310
283
3.67
%
Average interest- bearing liabilities
875,309
4,534
0.69
%
814,026
3,899
0.64
%
Noninterest-bearing demand
391,208
320,316
Other liabilities
17,927
12,094
Shareholders’ equity
162,032
128,933
Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,446,476
$
1,275,369
Net interest income and net interest margin (4)
$
40,221
3.98
%
$
35,052
3.88
%
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $433 thousand and $356 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $11.8 million and $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
TABLE 10
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
For The Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Beginning balance ALLL
$
12,445
$
12,242
$
12,292
$
12,392
$
12,388
Provision for loan and lease losses
—
—
—
—
—
Loans charged-off
(319
)
(659
)
(348
)
(279
)
(198
)
Loan loss recoveries
159
862
298
179
202
Ending balance ALLL
$
12,285
$
12,445
$
12,242
$
12,292
$
12,392
At September 30,
At June 30,
At March 31,
At December 31,
At September 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial
$
139
$
194
$
1,018
$
959
$
899
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
10,099
10,690
10,878
—
—
Real estate - commercial owner occupied
—
—
—
548
—
Real estate - residential - ITIN
2,339
2,389
2,392
2,388
2,571
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage
198
217
182
185
179
Real estate - residential - equity lines
—
—
42
43
44
Consumer and other
21
22
23
23
24
Total nonaccrual loans
12,796
13,512
14,535
4,146
3,717
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
Commercial
629
1,092
1,187
1,224
1,291
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
—
791
793
795
797
Real estate - residential - ITIN
4,072
4,300
4,342
4,484
4,535
Real estate - residential - equity lines
236
242
358
363
367
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans
4,937
6,425
6,680
6,866
6,990
All other accruing impaired loans
—
—
—
—
—
Total impaired loans
$
17,733
$
19,937
$
21,215
$
11,012
$
10,707
Gross loans outstanding at period end
$
1,033,082
$
1,036,724
$
1,034,606
$
946,251
$
927,480
Impaired loans to gross loans
1.72
%
1.92
%
2.05
%
1.16
%
1.15
%
Nonaccrual loans to gross loans
1.24
%
1.30
%
1.40
%
0.44
%
0.40
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:
Gross loans
1.19
%
1.20
%
1.18
%
1.30
%
1.34
%
Nonaccrual loans
96.01
%
92.10
%
84.22
%
296.48
%
333.39
%
Impaired loans
69.28
%
62.42
%
57.70
%
111.62
%
115.74
%
We continue to monitor credit quality and adjust the ALLL to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.1 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics for the first three quarters of 2019 however, the loan is current and management believes it is adequately collateralized. Net loan loss charge-offs totaled only $160 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago.
The loans acquired from Merchants were recorded at fair value which included a discount for credit risk which is not a part of the ALLL. As a result, our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans declined to 1.19% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 1.34% as of September 30, 2018 and decreased compared to 1.20% as of June 30, 2019.
Based on the Bank’s ALLL methodology, which uses criteria such as risk factors and historical loss rates, and given the ongoing improvements in asset quality, management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at September 30, 2019. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.
At September 30, 2019, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $17.7 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $335 thousand compared to impaired loans of $10.7 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.1 million at September 30, 2018 and impaired loans of $19.9 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $727 thousand at June 30, 2019. The increase in loans classified as impaired compared to the same period a year ago results from one $10.1 million commercial real estate loan.
TABLE 11
TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
At September 30,
At June 30,
At March 31,
At December 31,
At September 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Nonaccrual
$
1,746
$
1,828
$
2,725
$
2,693
$
2,720
Accruing
4,937
6,425
6,680
6,866
6,990
Total troubled debt restructurings
$
6,683
$
8,253
$
9,405
$
9,559
$
9,710
Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans
0.65
%
0.80
%
0.91
%
1.01
%
1.05
%
There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the three months ended September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, we had 99 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 97 were performing according to their restructured terms.
TABLE 12
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
At September 30,
At June 30,
At March 31,
At December 31,
At September 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Total nonaccrual loans
$
12,796
$
13,512
$
14,535
$
4,146
$
3,717
90 days past due and still accruing
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming loans
12,796
13,512
14,535
4,146
3,717
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
58
—
34
31
136
Total nonperforming assets
$
12,854
$
13,512
$
14,569
$
4,177
$
3,853
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
1.24
%
1.30
%
1.40
%
0.44
%
0.40
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.87
%
0.94
%
0.99
%
0.32
%
0.29
%
The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of September 30, 2019.
TABLE 13
LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
At September 30, 2019
Years 6
Through
Beyond
Year 1
Year 2
Year 3
Year 4
Year 5
Year 10
Year 10
Total
Rate Index:
Fixed
$
46,963
$
51,876
$
43,148
$
76,813
$
33,417
$
154,808
$
35,385
$
442,410
Variable:
Prime
99,652
4,827
5,729
8,198
7,667
1,644
—
127,717
5 Year Treasury
20,669
53,077
70,058
88,475
73,234
53,514
—
359,027
7 Year Treasury
904
3,556
8,698
4,762
5,629
13,919
—
37,468
1 Year LIBOR
21,615
—
—
—
—
—
—
21,615
Other Indexes
4,518
2,655
1,676
2,121
1,451
21,370
238
34,029
Nonaccrual
1,080
9,800
292
275
257
814
278
12,796
Total
$
195,401
$
125,791
$
129,601
$
180,644
$
121,655
$
246,069
$
35,901
$
1,035,062
TABLE 14
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEET
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
At September 30,
Change
At June 30,
2019
2018
$
%
2019
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
32,505
$
21,316
$
11,189
52
%
$
21,306
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
56,099
69,920
(13,821
)
(20
)
%
19,319
Total cash and cash equivalents
88,604
91,236
(2,632
)
(3
)
%
40,625
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
272,341
239,633
32,708
14
%
285,819
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
1,035,062
929,237
105,825
11
%
1,038,729
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(12,285
)
(12,392
)
107
(1
)
%
(12,445
)
Net loans
1,022,777
916,845
105,932
12
%
1,026,284
Premises and equipment, net
16,084
13,495
2,589
19
%
15,836
Other real estate owned
58
136
(78
)
(57
)
%
—
Life insurance
23,576
22,282
1,294
6
%
23,449
Deferred tax asset, net
4,818
8,084
(3,266
)
(40
)
%
4,791
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
16,672
1,864
14,808
794
%
16,900
Other assets
27,497
21,894
5,603
26
%
28,282
Total assets
$
1,472,427
$
1,315,469
$
156,958
12
%
$
1,441,986
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Demand - noninterest-bearing
$
412,410
$
361,516
$
50,894
14
%
$
397,349
Demand - interest-bearing
239,547
251,323
(11,776
)
(5
)
%
238,175
Money market
317,120
259,230
57,890
22
%
300,847
Savings
137,441
111,388
26,053
23
%
138,591
Certificates of deposit
155,621
161,304
(5,683
)
(4
)
%
160,556
Total deposits
1,262,139
1,144,761
117,378
10
%
1,235,518
Term debt:
Other borrowings
10,000
14,396
(4,396
)
(31
)
%
10,000
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(55
)
(103
)
48
(47
)
%
(67
)
Net term debt
9,945
14,293
(4,348
)
(30
)
%
9,933
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
—
—
%
10,310
Other liabilities
18,396
13,136
5,260
40
%
18,372
Total liabilities
1,300,790
1,182,500
118,290
10
%
1,274,133
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
72,200
52,191
20,009
38
%
72,087
Retained earnings
97,100
84,857
12,243
14
%
93,363
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
2,337
(4,079
)
6,416
(157
)
%
2,403
Total shareholders' equity
171,637
132,969
38,668
29
%
167,853
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,472,427
$
1,315,469
$
156,958
12
%
$
1,441,986
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,360,184
$
1,244,581
$
115,603
9
%
$
1,340,456
Shares outstanding
18,212
16,330
1,882
12
%
18,214
Book value per share
$
9.42
$
8.14
$
1.28
16
%
$
9.22
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
8.51
$
8.03
$
0.48
6
%
$
8.29
(1) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
TABLE 15
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
For The Three Months Ended
For The Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Change
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
$
%
2019
2019
2018
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
13,013
$
11,568
$
1,445
12
%
$
12,847
$
37,891
$
33,461
Interest on taxable securities
1,609
1,209
400
33
%
1,733
5,106
3,696
Interest on tax-exempt securities
271
400
(129
)
(32
)
%
328
986
1,276
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
308
254
54
21
%
219
772
518
Total interest income
15,201
13,431
1,770
13
%
15,127
44,755
38,951
Interest expense:
Interest on demand deposits
117
104
13
13
%
129
372
273
Interest on money market
451
172
279
162
%
380
1,120
439
Interest on savings
131
73
58
79
%
123
365
196
Interest on certificates of deposit
491
465
26
6
%
497
1,478
1,448
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
—
121
(121
)
(100
)
%
192
247
435
Interest on other borrowings
183
265
(82
)
(31
)
%
201
623
825
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
106
104
2
2
%
110
329
283
Total interest expense
1,479
1,304
175
13
%
1,632
4,534
3,899
Net interest income
13,722
12,127
1,595
13
%
13,495
40,221
35,052
Provision for loan and lease losses
—
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
13,722
12,127
1,595
13
%
13,495
40,221
35,052
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
177
170
7
4
%
187
532
521
ATM and point of sale fees
293
282
11
4
%
318
876
848
Fees on payroll and benefit processing
158
159
(1
)
(1
)
%
157
486
474
Life insurance
126
128
(2
)
(2
)
%
155
410
384
Gain on investment securities, net
12
1
11
1,100
%
33
137
41
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco dividends
131
104
27
26
%
124
376
279
Gain (Loss) on sale of OREO
—
(7
)
7
100
%
18
41
9
Other income
109
106
3
3
%
108
305
331
Total noninterest income
1,006
943
63
7
%
1,100
3,163
2,887
TABLE 15 - CONTINUED
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
For The Three Months Ended
For The Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Change
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
$
%
2019
2019
2018
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and related benefits
5,005
4,529
476
11
%
5,146
15,880
13,897
Premises and equipment
950
1,017
(67
)
(7
)
%
945
2,887
3,104
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance premium
(104
)
94
(198
)
(211
)
%
95
91
283
Data processing fees
565
518
47
9
%
621
1,745
1,421
Professional service fees
392
336
56
17
%
535
1,230
995
Telecommunications
194
55
139
253
%
180
547
449
Acquisition
(113
)
42
(155
)
(369
)
%
376
2,193
42
Other expenses
1,411
1,043
368
35
%
1,713
4,261
3,147
Total noninterest expense
8,300
7,634
666
9
%
9,611
28,834
23,338
Income before provision for income taxes
6,428
5,436
992
18
%
4,984
14,550
14,601
Provision for income taxes
1,786
1,404
382
27
%
1,340
3,958
3,710
Net income
$
4,642
$
4,032
$
610
15
%
$
3,644
$
10,592
$
10,891
Basic earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.01
4
%
$
0.20
$
0.59
$
0.67
Average basic shares
18,130
16,252
1,878
12
%
18,134
17,918
16,242
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.01
4
%
$
0.20
$
0.59
$
0.67
Average diluted shares
18,196
16,342
1,854
11
%
18,194
17,981
16,327
TABLE 16
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
For The Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Earning assets:
Loans
$
1,029,534
$
1,028,187
$
993,261
$
923,409
$
930,863
Taxable securities
238,601
249,907
253,068
218,137
199,883
Tax-exempt securities
32,974
39,501
50,454
42,868
48,561
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
58,897
35,605
40,223
75,295
50,397
Total earning assets
1,360,006
1,353,200
1,337,006
1,259,709
1,229,704
Cash and due from banks
23,822
21,942
21,392
22,447
21,834
Premises and equipment, net
15,922
15,819
14,581
13,331
13,768
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
16,769
16,995
11,872
1,842
1,888
Other assets
45,925
42,769
41,009
31,488
33,084
Total assets
$
1,462,444
$
1,450,725
$
1,425,860
$
1,328,817
$
1,300,278
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Demand - noninterest-bearing
$
405,853
$
379,173
$
388,410
$
367,457
$
343,948
Demand - interest-bearing
243,553
238,840
243,376
257,227
235,664
Money market
309,188
296,326
293,396
265,190
259,242
Savings
138,296
139,307
131,081
110,934
107,349
Certificates of deposit
157,620
164,084
167,463
157,035
163,302
Total deposits
1,254,510
1,217,730
1,223,726
1,157,843
1,109,505
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
—
30,000
8,778
—
22,283
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
9,942
10,841
12,889
13,785
14,681
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
18,074
18,246
17,452
12,846
12,000
Total liabilities
1,292,836
1,287,127
1,273,155
1,194,784
1,168,779
Shareholders' equity
169,608
163,598
152,705
134,033
131,499
Liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
1,462,444
$
1,450,725
$
1,425,860
$
1,328,817
$
1,300,278
TABLE 17
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2018
2017
2016
Earning assets:
Loans
$
1,017,127
$
912,648
$
915,360
$
818,119
$
752,938
Taxable securities
247,139
203,791
207,407
165,333
120,884
Tax-exempt securities
40,912
52,844
50,330
74,231
75,303
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
44,995
37,515
47,038
66,872
58,668
Total earning assets
1,350,173
1,206,798
1,220,135
1,124,555
1,007,793
Cash and due from banks
22,375
19,801
20,468
18,301
15,831
Premises and equipment, net
15,445
14,161
13,952
15,567
15,078
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
15,230
1,943
1,917
2,136
1,888
Other assets
43,253
32,666
32,369
37,692
39,160
Total assets
$
1,446,476
$
1,275,369
$
1,288,841
$
1,198,251
$
1,079,750
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Demand - noninterest-bearing
$
391,208
$
320,316
$
332,197
$
289,735
$
226,368
Demand - interest-bearing
241,924
231,958
238,328
209,792
172,011
Money market
299,694
245,797
250,685
224,913
202,159
Savings
136,254
108,382
109,025
111,376
104,771
Certificates of deposit
163,020
171,941
168,183
205,648
221,074
Total deposits
1,232,100
1,078,394
1,098,418
1,041,464
926,383
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
12,894
30,037
22,466
302
17,856
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
11,213
15,601
15,143
17,981
19,430
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
17,927
12,094
12,286
12,293
13,217
Total liabilities
1,284,444
1,146,436
1,158,623
1,082,350
987,196
Shareholders' equity
162,032
128,933
130,218
115,901
92,554
Liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
1,446,476
$
1,275,369
$
1,288,841
$
1,198,251
$
1,079,750
About Bank of Commerce Holdings
Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California from Sacramento to Yreka along the Interstate 5 corridor. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.
