Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the "Company"), a $1.472 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $4.6 million or $0.26 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $4.0 million or $0.25 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $10.6 million or $0.59 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $10.9 million or $0.67 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018.

The current year includes the benefits of our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants National Bank of Sacramento (“Merchants”). In May, we successfully converted all of Merchant’s computer records onto our core system. As previously announced, the Company’s subsidiary bank, which had been operating under multiple names, simultaneously changed the name for all locations to Merchants Bank of Commerce. To date, acquisition related costs have totaled $2.2 million and costs related to the name change have totaled $501 thousand. All significant costs for these two projects have now been absorbed. Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “The Company performed solidly during the third quarter which reflects the benefits derived from our acquisition of Merchants National Bank earlier in the year. With the successful integration of Merchants now complete, we are again wholly focused on leveraging our talented business relationship teams to meet customer needs and achieve our organic growth goals.” Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2019: Net income of $4.6 million was an increase of $610 thousand (15%) from $4.0 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.26 per share – diluted was an increase of $0.01 (4%) from $0.25 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the first quarter of 2019 as part of our acquisition of Merchants.

Net interest income increased $1.6 million (13%) to $13.7 million compared to $12.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest margin improved to 4.00% compared to 3.91% for the same period in the prior year

Return on average assets increased to 1.26% compared to 1.23% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average equity decreased to 10.86% compared to 12.16% for the same period in the prior year.

Average loans totaled $1.030 billion, an increase of $99 million (11%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.

Average earning assets totaled $1.360 billion, an increase of $130 million (11%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.

Average deposits totaled $1.255 billion, an increase of $145 million (13%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year.

º Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.097 billion, an increase of $151 million (16%) compared to the same period in the prior year.

º Average certificates of deposit totaled $157.6 million, a decrease of $5.7 million (3%) compared to same period in the prior year.

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 totaled $12.8 million or 0.87% of total assets, an increase of $9.0 million since September 30, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.1 million commercial real estate loan.

Book value per common share was $9.42 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.14 at September 30, 2018.

Tangible book value per common share was $8.51 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.03 at September 30, 2018. Financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2019: Net income of $10.6 million ($0.59 per share – diluted) was a decrease of $299 thousand (3%) from $10.9 million ($0.67 per share – diluted) earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the first quarter of 2019 as part of our acquisition of Merchants.

Acquisition costs associated with our acquisition of Merchants totaled $2.2 million. Costs related to the name change of our subsidiary bank totaled $501 thousand.

Net interest income increased $5.2 million (15%) to $40.2 million compared to $35.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest margin improved to 3.98% compared to 3.88% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average assets decreased to 0.98% compared to 1.14% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average equity decreased to 8.74% compared to 11.29% for the same period in the prior year.

Average loans totaled $1.017 billion, an increase of $104 million (11%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.

Average earning assets totaled $1.350 billion, an increase of $143 million (12%) compared the same period in the prior year.

Average deposits totaled $1.232 billion, an increase of $154 million (14%) compared the same period in the prior year.

º Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.069 billion, an increase of $163 million (18%) compared to the same period in the prior year.

º Average certificates of deposit totaled $163.0 million, a decrease of $8.9 million (5%) compared to the same period in the prior year.

º The Company’s efficiency ratio of 66.5% for the first nine months of 2019 includes $2.2 million in acquisition costs and $501 thousand in name change costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 60.3%.

Book value per common share was $9.42 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.47 at December 31, 2018.

Tangible book value per common share was $8.51 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.36 at December 31, 2018. Forward-Looking Statements Bank of Commerce Holdings wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements by the Company, which describe management’s expectations and developments, which may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) our concentration in lending tied to real estate exposes us to the adverse effects of material increases in interest rates, declines in the general economy, tightening credit markets or declines in real estate values; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged; and (7) technological changes could expose us to new risks. TABLE 1 SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands except per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended Net income, average assets and September 30,

June 30, September 30, average shareholders' equity 2019

2018

2019 2019 2018 Net income $ 4,642 $ 4,032 $ 3,644 $ 10,592 $ 10,891 Average total assets $ 1,462,444 $ 1,300,278 $ 1,450,725 $ 1,446,476 $ 1,275,369 Average total earning assets $ 1,360,006 $ 1,229,704 $ 1,353,200 $ 1,350,173 $ 1,206,798 Average shareholders' equity $ 169,608 $ 131,499 $ 163,598 $ 162,032 $ 128,933 Selected performance ratios Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.01 % 0.98 % 1.14 % Return on average equity 10.86 % 12.16 % 8.93 % 8.74 % 11.29 % Efficiency ratio 56.4 % 58.4 % 65.9 % 66.5 % 61.5 % Share and per share amounts Weighted average shares - basic (1) 18,130 16,252 18,134 17,918 16,242 Weighted average shares - diluted (1) 18,196 16,342 18,194 17,981 16,327 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.59 $ 0.67 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.59 $ 0.67 At September 30, At June 30, Share and per share amounts 2019

2018

2019 Common shares outstanding (2) 18,212 16,330 18,214 Book value per common share (2) $ 9.42 $ 8.14 $ 9.22 Tangible book value per common share (2)(3) $ 8.51 $ 8.03 $ 8.29 Capital ratios (4) Bank of Commerce Holdings Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.85 % 12.65 % 12.56 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.69 % 13.59 % 13.41 % Total capital ratio 15.62 % 15.75 % 15.35 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.28 % 11.14 % 11.08 % Tangible common equity ratio (5) 10.64 % 9.98 % 10.59 % Merchants Bank of Commerce Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.25 % 13.14 % 14.06 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.25 % 13.14 % 14.06 % Total capital ratio 15.34 % 14.36 % 15.16 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.74 % 10.78 % 11.61 % (1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non participative in dividends or voting rights. (2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan. (3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy. (4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject. (5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net. BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.472 billion, gross loans of $1.033 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $12 million, total deposits of $1.262 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $172 million. TABLE 2 LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, % of % of Change % of 2019

Total 2018

Total Amount % 2019

Total Commercial $ 152,195 15 % $ 132,091 14 % $ 20,104 15 % $ 152,303 15 % Real estate - construction and land development 35,606 3 20,496 2 15,110 74 % 37,685 4 Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 475,678 47 431,246 47 44,432 10 % 468,706 45 Real estate - commercial owner occupied 210,767 20 195,608 21 15,159 8 % 210,711 21 Real estate - residential - ITIN 34,036 3 38,353 4 (4,317 ) (11 ) % 35,162 3 Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 64,747 6 33,473 4 31,274 93 % 67,092 6 Real estate - residential - equity lines 22,729 2 28,713 3 (5,984 ) (21 ) % 23,656 2 Consumer and other 37,324 4 47,500 5 (10,176 ) (21 ) % 41,409 4 Gross loans 1,033,082 100 % 927,480 100 % 105,602 11 % 1,036,724 100 % Deferred fees and costs 1,980 1,757 223 2,005 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,035,062 929,237 105,825 1,038,729 Allowance for loan and lease losses (12,285 ) (12,392 ) 107 (12,445 ) Net loans $ 1,022,777 $ 916,845 $ 105,932 $ 1,026,284 Average loans during the quarter $ 1,029,534 $ 930,863 $ 98,671 11 % $ 1,028,187 Average yield on loans during the quarter 5.01 % 4.93 % 0.08 5.01 % Average yield on loans during the year 4.98 % 4.90 % 0.08 4.96 % The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.033 billion at September 30, 2019, compared with $927 million and $1.037 billion at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively, an increase of $106 million and a decrease of $4 million, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition provided an additional $85.3 million of loans. The average yield on loans during the quarter was 5.01% compared to 4.93% and 5.01% for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants during the first quarter of 2019 of $1.9 million and $2.1 million at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. We recorded $190 thousand and $193 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the second and third quarters of 2019, respectively. TABLE 3 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, % of % of Change % of 2019 Total 2018 Total Amount % 2019 Total Cash and due from banks $ 32,505 9 % $ 21,316 6 % $ 11,189 52 % $ 21,306 7 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 56,099 16 69,920 21 (13,821 ) (20 ) % 19,319 6 Total cash and cash equivalents 88,604 25 91,236 27 (2,632 ) (3 ) % 40,625 13 Investment securities: U.S. government and agencies 40,467 11 35,656 11 4,811 13 % 44,837 14 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 39,004 11 51,562 16 (12,558 ) (24 ) % 45,003 14 Residential mortgage backed securities and

collateralized mortgage obligations 165,994 46 124,109 38 41,885 34 % 168,085 50 Corporate securities 2,992 1 3,974 1 (982 ) (25 ) % 2,978 1 Commercial mortgage backed securities 22,822 6 24,167 7 (1,345 ) (6 ) % 24,868 8 Other asset backed securities 1,062 — 165 — 897 544 % 48 — Total investment securities - AFS 272,341 75 239,633 73 32,708 14 % 285,819 87 Total cash, cash equivalents and

investment securities $ 360,945 100 % $ 330,869 100 % $ 30,076 9 % $ 326,444 100 % Average yield on interest-bearing due

from banks and investment securities

during the quarter - nominal 2.63 % 2.47 % 0.16 2.81 % Average yield on interest-bearing due

from banks and investment securities

during the quarter - tax equivalent 2.71 % 2.61 % 0.10 2.92 % As of September 30, 2019, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $32.5 million and interest-bearing deposits of $56.1 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks. Investment securities totaled $272.3 million at September 30, 2019, compared with $239.6 million and $285.8 million at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition included securities with a par value of $107.4 million. Management elected to sell securities with a par value of $13.8 million and $100.1 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $12 thousand and $137 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. Average securities balances and weighted average tax equivalent yields for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $271.6 million and 2.85% compared to $248.4 million and 2.74%, respectively. At September 30, 2019, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $3.3 million compared with net unrealized losses of $5.8 million and unrealized gains of $3.4 million at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The changes in net unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates. TABLE 4 DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, % of % of Change % of 2019 Total 2018 Total Amount % 2019 Total Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 412,410 33 % $ 361,516 32 % $ 50,894 14 % $ 397,349 32 % Demand - interest-bearing 239,547 19 251,323 22 (11,776 ) (5 ) % 238,175 19 Money market 317,120 25 259,230 23 57,890 22 % 300,847 24 Total demand 969,077 77 872,069 77 97,008 11 % 936,371 75 Savings 137,441 11 111,388 10 26,053 23 % 138,591 11 Total non-maturing deposits 1,106,518 88 983,457 87 123,061 13 % 1,074,962 86 Certificates of deposit 155,621 12 161,304 13 (5,683 ) (4 ) % 160,556 14 Total deposits $ 1,262,139 100 % $ 1,144,761 100 % $ 117,378 10 % $ 1,235,518 100 % Total deposits at September 30, 2019, increased $117 million or 10% to $1.262 billion compared to September 30, 2018 and increased $27 million or 9% annualized compared to June 30, 2019. Total non-maturing deposits increased $123.1 million or 13% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $31.6 million or 12% annualized compared to June 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit decreased $5.7 million or 4% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $4.9 million or 12% annualized compared to June 30, 2019. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition provided an additional $190.2 million of deposits. The decrease in the acquired deposits of $23.2 million at September 30, 2019 is not attributable to the loss of any significant relationships. As illustrated in the following table, legacy deposits have experienced their seasonal decline, while wholesale time deposits have matured and were not renewed. TABLE 5 YEAR TO DATE CHANGES IN DEPOSITS (amounts in thousands) Legacy Deposits Acquired

Merchants Deposits Change In Acquired

Deposits For The Eight

Months Ended Change In Legacy

Deposits For The Nine

Months Ended Deposits At At December 31, At January 31, September 30, September 30, At September 30, 2018 2019 2019

2019 2019 Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 347,199 $ 51,880 $ (5,233 ) $ 18,564 $ 412,410 Demand - interest-bearing 252,202 28,231 (5,031 ) (35,855 ) 239,547 Money market 265,093 43,316 (2,314 ) 11,025 317,120 Total demand 864,494 123,427 (12,578 ) (6,266 ) 969,077 Savings 114,840 28,786 (3,530 ) (2,655 ) 137,441 Total non-maturing deposits 979,334 152,213 (16,108 ) (8,921 ) 1,106,518 Certificates of deposit 152,382 38,003 (7,047 ) (27,717 ) 155,621 Total deposits $ 1,131,716 $ 190,216 $ (23,155 ) $ (36,638 ) $ 1,262,139

TABLE 6 WHOLESALE AND RECIPROCAL DEPOSITS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, 2019 2018 2019 CDARS / ICS reciprocal deposits $ 57,897 $ 78,772 $ 60,492 Online listing service wholesale time deposits 248 24,397 248 Total wholesale and reciprocal deposits $ 58,145 $ 103,169 $ 60,740 For calendar quarters prior to April 1, 2018, CDARS/ ICS reciprocal deposits were considered to be brokered deposits by regulatory authorities and were reported as such on quarterly Call Reports. With passage of The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act in May 2018, this is no longer so. AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. TABLE 7 AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED For The Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Interest-bearing deposits 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.42 % Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.30 % All interest-bearing liabilities 0.68 % 0.74 % 0.67 % 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.60 % 0.59 % All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.46 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.43 % 0.42 % INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW

TABLE 8 SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For The Three Months Ended

September 30, Change June 30, Change 2019 2018 Amount % 2019 Amount % Interest income $ 15,201 $ 13,431 $ 1,770 13 % $ 15,127 $ 74 0 % Interest expense 1,479 1,304 175 13 % 1,632 (153 ) (9 ) % Net interest income 13,722 12,127 1,595 13 % 13,495 227 2 % Provision for loan

and lease losses — — — — % — — — % Noninterest income 1,006 943 63 7 % 1,100 (94 ) (9 ) % Noninterest expense 8,300 7,634 666 9 % 9,611 (1,311 ) (14 ) % Income before provision

for income taxes 6,428 5,436 992 18 % 4,984 1,444 29 % Provision for income taxes 1,786 1,404 382 27 % 1,340 446 33 % Net income $ 4,642 $ 4,032 $ 610 15 % $ 3,644 $ 998 27 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.01 4 % $ 0.20 $ 0.06 30 % Average basic shares 18,130 16,252 1,878 12 % 18,134 (4 ) — % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.01 4 % $ 0.20 $ 0.06 30 % Average diluted shares 18,196 16,342 1,854 11 % 18,194 2 — % Dividends declared per

common share $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 25 % $ 0.05 $ — — % Third Quarter of 2019 Compared With Third Quarter of 2018 Net income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $610 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2018. In the current quarter, net interest income was $1.6 million higher and noninterest income was $63 thousand higher. These positive changes were offset by noninterest expenses that were $666 thousand higher and the provision for income taxes was $382 thousand higher. Net Interest Income Net interest income increased $1.6 million compared to the same period a year ago. Interest income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $1.8 million or 13% to $15.2 million. Interest and fees on loans increased $1.4 million due to an $11.6 million increase in average loan balances and an 8 basis point increase in the average yield on the loan portfolio.

Interest on investment securities increased $271 thousand due to a $23.1 million increase in average securities balances and an 18 basis point increase in average yield on the securities portfolio.

Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $54 thousand due to an $8.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances, and an 8 basis point increase in average yield. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased $175 thousand or 13% to $1.5 million. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $350 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $88.8 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $5.7 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 14 basis points.

Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco decreased $121 thousand. There were no Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings in the current quarter compared to average borrowings of $22.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $80 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment of our variable rate senior debt. Provision for loan and lease losses As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.1 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics. The loan is current and management believes it is adequately collateralized. Net loan loss charge-offs were only $160 thousand for the current quarter and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $63 thousand compared to the third quarter for 2018. The change was not concentrated in any one item. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $666 thousand compared to the same period a year previous. The increase was primarily due to increased operating costs from our Merchants acquisition and $191 thousand in amortization of the core deposit intangible for the deposits acquired from Merchants. The increases were partially offset by $193 thousand in Small Bank Assessment Credits from the FDIC. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.4% for the third quarter of 2019; the ratio during the same period in 2018 was 58.4%. Income Tax Provision For the three months ended September 30, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.8 million on pre-tax income of $6.4 million was an effective tax rate of 27.8%. The tax provision for the third quarter of the prior year was $1.4 million on pre-tax income of $5.4 million for an effective tax rate of 25.8%. The Company’s effective tax rate has increased as muni income, tax credits and permanent deductions arising from investments in low income housing partnerships comprise a smaller percentage of pre-tax income. The increase during the current quarter was also due to the write-off of a $41 thousand deferred tax asset resulting from expiration of a capital loss carryforward. Third Quarter of 2019 Compared With Second Quarter of 2019 Net income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $998 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2019. In the current quarter net interest income was $227 thousand higher and noninterest expense was $1.3 million lower. These positive changes were partially offset by noninterest income that was $94 thousand lower and the provision for income taxes that was $446 thousand higher. Net Interest Income Net interest income increased $227 thousand over the prior quarter. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $74 thousand or less than one percent to $15.2 million. Interest and fees on loans increased $166 thousand due to a $1.3 million increase in average loan balances and a ten basis point increase in the average yield on the loan portfolio.

Interest on investment securities decreased $181 thousand due to a $17.8 million decrease in average securities balances partially offset by an 11 basis point increase in average yield on the investment portfolio.

Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $89 thousand due to a $23.3 million increase in average balances.

The third quarter of 2019 was one day longer than the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $153 thousand or 9% to $1.5 million. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $61 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $16.6 million, while average certificates of deposit decreased $6.5 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased by two basis points.

Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco decreased $192 thousand. There were no Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings outstanding in the current quarter, compared to average borrowings of $30.0 million in the prior quarter

Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $22 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment and termination of our senior debt agreement. Provision for loan and lease losses As a result of improvements in our asset quality metrics and loan loss charge-offs totaling only $160 thousand for the current quarter, no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary during current quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the prior quarter. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $94 thousand, the decrease was not concentrated in any one item. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $1.3 million. The decrease was due to: $803 thousand in costs related to the acquisition and name change in the prior quarter that did not recur.

$263 thousand in decreased salaries and benefit cost.

$193 thousand in Small Bank Assessment Credits from the FDIC. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.4% for the third quarter of 2019; the ratio during the prior quarter was 65.9%. Income Tax Provision For the three months ended September 30, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.8 million on pre-tax income of $6.4 million was an effective tax rate of 27.8%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $5.0 million was an effective tax rate of 26.9%. The Company’s effective tax rate has increased as credits and deductions comprised a smaller percentage of pre-tax income. The increase during the current quarter was also due to the write-off of a $41 thousand deferred tax asset resulting from expiration of a capital loss carryforward. Earnings Per Share Diluted earnings per share were $0.26 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 8 presented earlier in this press release. During the third quarter of 2019, we adopted a share repurchase program that authorizes the Company to purchase up to one million shares of its common stock over a period ending March 31, 2020. As of October 18, 2019 no shares have been repurchased under the program. TABLE 9a NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Interest-earning assets: Net loans (2) $ 1,029,534 $ 13,013 5.01 % $ 930,863 $ 11,568 4.93 % $ 1,028,187 $ 12,847 5.01 % Taxable securities 238,601 1,609 2.68 % 199,883 1,209 2.40 % 249,907 1,733 2.78 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 32,974 271 3.26 % 48,561 400 3.27 % 39,501 328 3.33 % Interest-bearing deposits

in other banks 58,897 308 2.07 % 50,397 254 2.00 % 35,605 219 2.47 % Average interest-

earning assets 1,360,006 15,201 4.43 % 1,229,704 13,431 4.33 % 1,353,200 15,127 4.48 % Cash and due from banks 23,822 21,834 21,942 Premises and equipment, net 15,922 13,768 15,819 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 16,769 1,888 16,995 Other assets 45,925 33,084 42,769 Average total assets $ 1,462,444 $ 1,300,278 $ 1,450,725 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 243,553 117 0.19 % $ 235,664 104 0.18 % $ 238,840 129 0.22 % Money market 309,188 451 0.58 % 259,242 172 0.26 % 296,326 380 0.51 % Savings 138,296 131 0.38 % 107,349 73 0.27 % 139,307 123 0.35 % Certificates of deposit 157,620 491 1.24 % 163,302 465 1.13 % 164,084 497 1.21 % Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings — — — % 22,283 121 2.15 % 30,000 192 2.57 % Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 9,942 183 7.30 % 14,681 265 7.16 % 10,841 201 7.44 % Junior subordinated

debentures 10,310 106 4.08 % 10,310 104 4.00 % 10,310 110 4.28 % Average interest-

bearing liabilities 868,909 1,479 0.68 % 812,831 1,304 0.64 % 889,708 1,632 0.74 % Noninterest-bearing demand 405,853 343,948 379,173 Other liabilities 18,074 12,000 18,246 Shareholders’ equity 169,608 131,499 163,598 Average liabilities and

shareholders’ equity $ 1,462,444 $ 1,300,278 $ 1,450,725 Net interest income and

net interest margin (4) $ 13,722 4.00 % $ 12,127 3.91 % $ 13,495 4.00 % (1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $161 thousand, $74 thousand, and $91 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $13.2 million, $3.8 million and $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis. (4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.

TABLE 9b NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Interest-earning assets: Net loans (2) $ 1,017,127 $ 37,891 4.98 % $ 912,648 $ 33,461 4.90 % Taxable securities 247,139 5,106 2.76 % 203,791 3,696 2.42 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 40,912 986 3.22 % 52,844 1,276 3.23 % Interest-bearing deposits

in other banks 44,995 772 2.29 % 37,515 518 1.85 % Average interest-

earning assets 1,350,173 44,755 4.43 % 1,206,798 38,951 4.32 % Cash and due from banks 22,375 19,801 Premises and equipment, net 15,445 14,161 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 15,230 1,943 Other assets 43,253 32,666 Average total assets $ 1,446,476 $ 1,275,369 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 241,924 372 0.21 % $ 231,958 273 0.16 % Money market 299,694 1,120 0.50 % 245,797 439 0.24 % Savings 136,254 365 0.36 % 108,382 196 0.24 % Certificates of deposit 163,020 1,478 1.21 % 171,941 1,448 1.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 12,894 247 2.56 % 30,037 435 1.94 % Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 11,213 623 7.43 % 15,601 825 7.07 % Junior subordinated

debentures 10,310 329 4.27 % 10,310 283 3.67 % Average interest-

bearing liabilities 875,309 4,534 0.69 % 814,026 3,899 0.64 % Noninterest-bearing demand 391,208 320,316 Other liabilities 17,927 12,094 Shareholders’ equity 162,032 128,933 Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,446,476 $ 1,275,369 Net interest income and

net interest margin (4) $ 40,221 3.98 % $ 35,052 3.88 % (1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $433 thousand and $356 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $11.8 million and $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis. (4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.

TABLE 10 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) For The Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Beginning balance ALLL $ 12,445 $ 12,242 $ 12,292 $ 12,392 $ 12,388 Provision for loan and lease losses — — — — — Loans charged-off (319 ) (659 ) (348 ) (279 ) (198 ) Loan loss recoveries 159 862 298 179 202 Ending balance ALLL $ 12,285 $ 12,445 $ 12,242 $ 12,292 $ 12,392 At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial $ 139 $ 194 $ 1,018 $ 959 $ 899 Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 10,099 10,690 10,878 — — Real estate - commercial owner occupied — — — 548 — Real estate - residential - ITIN 2,339 2,389 2,392 2,388 2,571 Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 198 217 182 185 179 Real estate - residential - equity lines — — 42 43 44 Consumer and other 21 22 23 23 24 Total nonaccrual loans 12,796 13,512 14,535 4,146 3,717 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Commercial 629 1,092 1,187 1,224 1,291 Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied — 791 793 795 797 Real estate - residential - ITIN 4,072 4,300 4,342 4,484 4,535 Real estate - residential - equity lines 236 242 358 363 367 Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans 4,937 6,425 6,680 6,866 6,990 All other accruing impaired loans — — — — — Total impaired loans $ 17,733 $ 19,937 $ 21,215 $ 11,012 $ 10,707 Gross loans outstanding at period end $ 1,033,082 $ 1,036,724 $ 1,034,606 $ 946,251 $ 927,480 Impaired loans to gross loans 1.72 % 1.92 % 2.05 % 1.16 % 1.15 % Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 1.24 % 1.30 % 1.40 % 0.44 % 0.40 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of: Gross loans 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.18 % 1.30 % 1.34 % Nonaccrual loans 96.01 % 92.10 % 84.22 % 296.48 % 333.39 % Impaired loans 69.28 % 62.42 % 57.70 % 111.62 % 115.74 % We continue to monitor credit quality and adjust the ALLL to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.1 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics for the first three quarters of 2019 however, the loan is current and management believes it is adequately collateralized. Net loan loss charge-offs totaled only $160 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago. The loans acquired from Merchants were recorded at fair value which included a discount for credit risk which is not a part of the ALLL. As a result, our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans declined to 1.19% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 1.34% as of September 30, 2018 and decreased compared to 1.20% as of June 30, 2019. Based on the Bank’s ALLL methodology, which uses criteria such as risk factors and historical loss rates, and given the ongoing improvements in asset quality, management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at September 30, 2019. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses. At September 30, 2019, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $17.7 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $335 thousand compared to impaired loans of $10.7 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.1 million at September 30, 2018 and impaired loans of $19.9 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $727 thousand at June 30, 2019. The increase in loans classified as impaired compared to the same period a year ago results from one $10.1 million commercial real estate loan. TABLE 11 TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Nonaccrual $ 1,746 $ 1,828 $ 2,725 $ 2,693 $ 2,720 Accruing 4,937 6,425 6,680 6,866 6,990 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 6,683 $ 8,253 $ 9,405 $ 9,559 $ 9,710 Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans 0.65 % 0.80 % 0.91 % 1.01 % 1.05 % There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the three months ended September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, we had 99 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 97 were performing according to their restructured terms. TABLE 12 NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Total nonaccrual loans $ 12,796 $ 13,512 $ 14,535 $ 4,146 $ 3,717 90 days past due and still accruing — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 12,796 13,512 14,535 4,146 3,717 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 58 — 34 31 136 Total nonperforming assets $ 12,854 $ 13,512 $ 14,569 $ 4,177 $ 3,853 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.24 % 1.30 % 1.40 % 0.44 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.94 % 0.99 % 0.32 % 0.29 % The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of September 30, 2019.

TABLE 13 LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED (amounts in thousands) At September 30, 2019 Years 6 Through Beyond Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 10 Year 10 Total Rate Index: Fixed $ 46,963 $ 51,876 $ 43,148 $ 76,813 $ 33,417 $ 154,808 $ 35,385 $ 442,410 Variable: Prime 99,652 4,827 5,729 8,198 7,667 1,644 — 127,717 5 Year Treasury 20,669 53,077 70,058 88,475 73,234 53,514 — 359,027 7 Year Treasury 904 3,556 8,698 4,762 5,629 13,919 — 37,468 1 Year LIBOR 21,615 — — — — — — 21,615 Other Indexes 4,518 2,655 1,676 2,121 1,451 21,370 238 34,029 Nonaccrual 1,080 9,800 292 275 257 814 278 12,796 Total $ 195,401 $ 125,791 $ 129,601 $ 180,644 $ 121,655 $ 246,069 $ 35,901 $ 1,035,062

TABLE 14 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (amounts in thousands, except per share data) At September 30, Change At June 30, 2019

2018

$ % 2019

Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 32,505 $ 21,316 $ 11,189 52 % $ 21,306 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 56,099 69,920 (13,821 ) (20 ) % 19,319 Total cash and cash equivalents 88,604 91,236 (2,632 ) (3 ) % 40,625 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 272,341 239,633 32,708 14 % 285,819 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,035,062 929,237 105,825 11 % 1,038,729 Allowance for loan and lease losses (12,285 ) (12,392 ) 107 (1 ) % (12,445 ) Net loans 1,022,777 916,845 105,932 12 % 1,026,284 Premises and equipment, net 16,084 13,495 2,589 19 % 15,836 Other real estate owned 58 136 (78 ) (57 ) % — Life insurance 23,576 22,282 1,294 6 % 23,449 Deferred tax asset, net 4,818 8,084 (3,266 ) (40 ) % 4,791 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 16,672 1,864 14,808 794 % 16,900 Other assets 27,497 21,894 5,603 26 % 28,282 Total assets $ 1,472,427 $ 1,315,469 $ 156,958 12 % $ 1,441,986 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 412,410 $ 361,516 $ 50,894 14 % $ 397,349 Demand - interest-bearing 239,547 251,323 (11,776 ) (5 ) % 238,175 Money market 317,120 259,230 57,890 22 % 300,847 Savings 137,441 111,388 26,053 23 % 138,591 Certificates of deposit 155,621 161,304 (5,683 ) (4 ) % 160,556 Total deposits 1,262,139 1,144,761 117,378 10 % 1,235,518 Term debt: Other borrowings 10,000 14,396 (4,396 ) (31 ) % 10,000 Unamortized debt issuance costs (55 ) (103 ) 48 (47 ) % (67 ) Net term debt 9,945 14,293 (4,348 ) (30 ) % 9,933 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 — — % 10,310 Other liabilities 18,396 13,136 5,260 40 % 18,372 Total liabilities 1,300,790 1,182,500 118,290 10 % 1,274,133 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 72,200 52,191 20,009 38 % 72,087 Retained earnings 97,100 84,857 12,243 14 % 93,363 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,337 (4,079 ) 6,416 (157 ) % 2,403 Total shareholders' equity 171,637 132,969 38,668 29 % 167,853 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,472,427 $ 1,315,469 $ 156,958 12 % $ 1,441,986 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,360,184 $ 1,244,581 $ 115,603 9 % $ 1,340,456 Shares outstanding 18,212 16,330 1,882 12 % 18,214 Book value per share $ 9.42 $ 8.14 $ 1.28 16 % $ 9.22 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 8.51 $ 8.03 $ 0.48 6 % $ 8.29 (1) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.

TABLE 15 UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30, Change June 30, September 30, 2019 2018

$ % 2019 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 13,013 $ 11,568 $ 1,445 12 % $ 12,847 $ 37,891 $ 33,461 Interest on taxable securities 1,609 1,209 400 33 % 1,733 5,106 3,696 Interest on tax-exempt securities 271 400 (129 ) (32 ) % 328 986 1,276 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 308 254 54 21 % 219 772 518 Total interest income 15,201 13,431 1,770 13 % 15,127 44,755 38,951 Interest expense: Interest on demand deposits 117 104 13 13 % 129 372 273 Interest on money market 451 172 279 162 % 380 1,120 439 Interest on savings 131 73 58 79 % 123 365 196 Interest on certificates of deposit 491 465 26 6 % 497 1,478 1,448 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of

San Francisco borrowings — 121 (121 ) (100 ) % 192 247 435 Interest on other borrowings 183 265 (82 ) (31 ) % 201 623 825 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 106 104 2 2 % 110 329 283 Total interest expense 1,479 1,304 175 13 % 1,632 4,534 3,899 Net interest income 13,722 12,127 1,595 13 % 13,495 40,221 35,052 Provision for loan and lease losses — — — — % — — — Net interest income after provision

for loan and lease losses 13,722 12,127 1,595 13 % 13,495 40,221 35,052 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 177 170 7 4 % 187 532 521 ATM and point of sale fees 293 282 11 4 % 318 876 848 Fees on payroll and benefit processing 158 159 (1 ) (1 ) % 157 486 474 Life insurance 126 128 (2 ) (2 ) % 155 410 384 Gain on investment securities, net 12 1 11 1,100 % 33 137 41 Federal Home Loan Bank of

San Francisco dividends 131 104 27 26 % 124 376 279 Gain (Loss) on sale of OREO — (7 ) 7 100 % 18 41 9 Other income 109 106 3 3 % 108 305 331 Total noninterest income 1,006 943 63 7 % 1,100 3,163 2,887

TABLE 15 - CONTINUED UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30, Change June 30, September 30, 2019

2018 $ % 2019 2019 2018 Noninterest expense: Salaries and related benefits 5,005 4,529 476 11 % 5,146 15,880 13,897 Premises and equipment 950 1,017 (67 ) (7 ) % 945 2,887 3,104 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

insurance premium (104 ) 94 (198 ) (211 ) % 95 91 283 Data processing fees 565 518 47 9 % 621 1,745 1,421 Professional service fees 392 336 56 17 % 535 1,230 995 Telecommunications 194 55 139 253 % 180 547 449 Acquisition (113 ) 42 (155 ) (369 ) % 376 2,193 42 Other expenses 1,411 1,043 368 35 % 1,713 4,261 3,147 Total noninterest expense 8,300 7,634 666 9 % 9,611 28,834 23,338 Income before provision for income taxes 6,428 5,436 992 18 % 4,984 14,550 14,601 Provision for income taxes 1,786 1,404 382 27 % 1,340 3,958 3,710 Net income $ 4,642 $ 4,032 $ 610 15 % $ 3,644 $ 10,592 $ 10,891 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.01 4 % $ 0.20 $ 0.59 $ 0.67 Average basic shares 18,130 16,252 1,878 12 % 18,134 17,918 16,242 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.01 4 % $ 0.20 $ 0.59 $ 0.67 Average diluted shares 18,196 16,342 1,854 11 % 18,194 17,981 16,327

TABLE 16 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) For The Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Earning assets: Loans $ 1,029,534 $ 1,028,187 $ 993,261 $ 923,409 $ 930,863 Taxable securities 238,601 249,907 253,068 218,137 199,883 Tax-exempt securities 32,974 39,501 50,454 42,868 48,561 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 58,897 35,605 40,223 75,295 50,397 Total earning assets 1,360,006 1,353,200 1,337,006 1,259,709 1,229,704 Cash and due from banks 23,822 21,942 21,392 22,447 21,834 Premises and equipment, net 15,922 15,819 14,581 13,331 13,768 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 16,769 16,995 11,872 1,842 1,888 Other assets 45,925 42,769 41,009 31,488 33,084 Total assets $ 1,462,444 $ 1,450,725 $ 1,425,860 $ 1,328,817 $ 1,300,278 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 405,853 $ 379,173 $ 388,410 $ 367,457 $ 343,948 Demand - interest-bearing 243,553 238,840 243,376 257,227 235,664 Money market 309,188 296,326 293,396 265,190 259,242 Savings 138,296 139,307 131,081 110,934 107,349 Certificates of deposit 157,620 164,084 167,463 157,035 163,302 Total deposits 1,254,510 1,217,730 1,223,726 1,157,843 1,109,505 Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings — 30,000 8,778 — 22,283 Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 9,942 10,841 12,889 13,785 14,681 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 18,074 18,246 17,452 12,846 12,000 Total liabilities 1,292,836 1,287,127 1,273,155 1,194,784 1,168,779 Shareholders' equity 169,608 163,598 152,705 134,033 131,499 Liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,462,444 $ 1,450,725 $ 1,425,860 $ 1,328,817 $ 1,300,278

TABLE 17 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2018 2017 2016 Earning assets: Loans $ 1,017,127 $ 912,648 $ 915,360 $ 818,119 $ 752,938 Taxable securities 247,139 203,791 207,407 165,333 120,884 Tax-exempt securities 40,912 52,844 50,330 74,231 75,303 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 44,995 37,515 47,038 66,872 58,668 Total earning assets 1,350,173 1,206,798 1,220,135 1,124,555 1,007,793 Cash and due from banks 22,375 19,801 20,468 18,301 15,831 Premises and equipment, net 15,445 14,161 13,952 15,567 15,078 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 15,230 1,943 1,917 2,136 1,888 Other assets 43,253 32,666 32,369 37,692 39,160 Total assets $ 1,446,476 $ 1,275,369 $ 1,288,841 $ 1,198,251 $ 1,079,750 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 391,208 $ 320,316 $ 332,197 $ 289,735 $ 226,368 Demand - interest-bearing 241,924 231,958 238,328 209,792 172,011 Money market 299,694 245,797 250,685 224,913 202,159 Savings 136,254 108,382 109,025 111,376 104,771 Certificates of deposit 163,020 171,941 168,183 205,648 221,074 Total deposits 1,232,100 1,078,394 1,098,418 1,041,464 926,383 Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 12,894 30,037 22,466 302 17,856 Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 11,213 15,601 15,143 17,981 19,430 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 17,927 12,094 12,286 12,293 13,217 Total liabilities 1,284,444 1,146,436 1,158,623 1,082,350 987,196 Shareholders' equity 162,032 128,933 130,218 115,901 92,554 Liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,446,476 $ 1,275,369 $ 1,288,841 $ 1,198,251 $ 1,079,750 About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California from Sacramento to Yreka along the Interstate 5 corridor. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”. Contact Information: Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800 James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825 Samuel D. Jimenez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Telephone Direct (530) 722-3952 Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary

Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959

