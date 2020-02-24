Bank of Communications : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO CHANGE OF VENUE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND REMINDERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03328, 4605 (Preference Share))

ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO CHANGE OF VENUE OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND REMINDERS

References are made to the notice (the "Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated 22 January 2020 and the proxy form (the "Proxy Form") and reply slip (the "Reply Slip") of the EGM. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

Recently, the Bank earnestly implemented the decisions and deployments of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council and made every effort to prevent and control the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic (the "Epidemic") and do well in financial services related works. In order to protect the health and safety of shareholders of the Bank (the "Shareholders") and the attendees of the EGM, the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") hereby announces that the venue of the EGM has been changed from Wyndham Grand Plaza Royale Oriental Shanghai to the head office of Bank of Communications, the address of which is Bocom Financial Tower, No. 188 Yincheng Zhong Lu, Pudong New District, Shanghai. The change of venue of the EGM complies with the relevant laws and regulations and the articles of association of the Bank.

Apart from the change of venue of the EGM, the information set forth in the Notice, Proxy Form, Reply Slip and Circular, including the time and date of the EGM as well as the resolutions to be considered at the EGM, remains unchanged. For the avoidance of doubt, any Proxy Form or Reply Slip duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by the Shareholders remains valid for the EGM, and the relevant Shareholders are not required to submit the Proxy Forms or Reply Slips again. Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM are advised to pay attention to the change of venue of the EGM as stated above.