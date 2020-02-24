Bank of Communications : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO CHANGE OF VENUE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND REMINDERS

In order to avoid personnel gathering and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Shareholders according to law, the Board strongly recommends the H share Shareholders intending to attend the EGM to vote by filling in and submitting the Proxy Form, i.e. to indicate your voting intention in the Proxy Form and designate the chairman of the EGM as your proxy to vote on your behalf on site.
Furthermore, in order to strictly implement the deployment requirements of the Central Government and Shanghai Municipality for the prevention and control of the Epidemic, Shareholders (or proxy thereof) intending to attend the EGM at the head office of Bank of Communications on site shall, apart from bringing relevant certificates and materials for the EGM, pay special attention to the following matters based on the principle of being highly responsible for yourself and others:
Please contact the Board Office of the Bank in advance (no later than 12:00 noon, 9 March 2020) to honestly communicate and register information including, among others, fever and respiratory symptom as well as recent personal travel itinerary.
Contact persons of the Board Office: Mr. Pan and Mr. Yang
Tel: 021-5876 6688
Email: investor@bankcomm.com
On the way to, from and at the venue of the EGM, please adopt proper personal preventive work. Upon arrival at the venue of the EGM, please follow the arrangement and guidance of the staff and cooperate to implement the Epidemic prevention and control requirements including, among others, attendee registration and temperature check. Those with normal temperature may allowed to enter the venue of the EGM. Please wear masks during the whole process and keep necessary distance between seats.
By order of the Board of
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.
Gu Sheng
Company Secretary
Shanghai, the PRC
24 February 2020
