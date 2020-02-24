Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Connect  >  Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.    3328   CNE100000205

BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(3328)
Bank of Communications : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO CHANGE OF VENUE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND REMINDERS

02/24/2020 | 05:44am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03328, 4605 (Preference Share))

ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO CHANGE OF VENUE OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND REMINDERS

References are made to the notice (the "Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated 22 January 2020 and the proxy form (the "Proxy Form") and reply slip (the "Reply Slip") of the EGM. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

Recently, the Bank earnestly implemented the decisions and deployments of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council and made every effort to prevent and control the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic (the "Epidemic") and do well in financial services related works. In order to protect the health and safety of shareholders of the Bank (the "Shareholders") and the attendees of the EGM, the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") hereby announces that the venue of the EGM has been changed from Wyndham Grand Plaza Royale Oriental Shanghai to the head office of Bank of Communications, the address of which is Bocom Financial Tower, No. 188 Yincheng Zhong Lu, Pudong New District, Shanghai. The change of venue of the EGM complies with the relevant laws and regulations and the articles of association of the Bank.

Apart from the change of venue of the EGM, the information set forth in the Notice, Proxy Form, Reply Slip and Circular, including the time and date of the EGM as well as the resolutions to be considered at the EGM, remains unchanged. For the avoidance of doubt, any Proxy Form or Reply Slip duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by the Shareholders remains valid for the EGM, and the relevant Shareholders are not required to submit the Proxy Forms or Reply Slips again. Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM are advised to pay attention to the change of venue of the EGM as stated above.

In order to avoid personnel gathering and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Shareholders according to law, the Board strongly recommends the H share Shareholders intending to attend the EGM to vote by filling in and submitting the Proxy Form, i.e. to indicate your voting intention in the Proxy Form and designate the chairman of the EGM as your proxy to vote on your behalf on site.

Furthermore, in order to strictly implement the deployment requirements of the Central Government and Shanghai Municipality for the prevention and control of the Epidemic, Shareholders (or proxy thereof) intending to attend the EGM at the head office of Bank of Communications on site shall, apart from bringing relevant certificates and materials for the EGM, pay special attention to the following matters based on the principle of being highly responsible for yourself and others:

Please contact the Board Office of the Bank in advance (no later than 12:00 noon, 9 March 2020) to honestly communicate and register information including, among others, fever and respiratory symptom as well as recent personal travel itinerary.

Contact persons of the Board Office: Mr. Pan and Mr. Yang

Tel: 021-5876 6688

Email: investor@bankcomm.com

On the way to, from and at the venue of the EGM, please adopt proper personal preventive work. Upon arrival at the venue of the EGM, please follow the arrangement and guidance of the staff and cooperate to implement the Epidemic prevention and control requirements including, among others, attendee registration and temperature check. Those with normal temperature may allowed to enter the venue of the EGM. Please wear masks during the whole process and keep necessary distance between seats.

By order of the Board of

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Gu Sheng

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC

24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are Mr. Ren Deqi, Mr. Hou Weidong, Mr. Wang Taiyin*, Mr. Song Guobin*, Mr. He Zhaobin*, Mr. Chan Siu Chung*, Mr. Song Hongjun*, Mr. Chen Junkui*, Mr. Liu Haoyang*, Ms. Li Jian#, Mr. Liu Li#, Mr. Yeung Chi Wai, Jason#, Mr. Woo Chin Wan, Raymond#, Mr. Cai Haoyi# and Mr. Shi Lei#.

  • Non-executivedirectors
  • Independent non-executive directors

Disclaimer

Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 10:43:08 UTC
