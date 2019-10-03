Log in
ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMPLETION OF THE REDEMPTION OF THE U.S.$1,200,000,000 TIER 2 CAPITAL BONDS DUE 2024 (Stock Code: 5808)

0
10/03/2019 | 04:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, nor is it intended to incite, an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03328, 4605 (Preference Share))

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMPLETION OF THE REDEMPTION OF

THE U.S.$1,200,000,000 TIER 2 CAPITAL BONDS DUE 2024

(Stock Code: 5808)

Reference is made to the announcement of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Issuer") dated 3 October 2014 regarding the issuance and the listing of the U.S.$1,200,000,000 Tier 2 Capital Bonds due 2024 (the "Bonds"), and the announcement dated 30 August 2019 regarding the notice of redemption of the Bonds (together, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning provided in the Announcements.

Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, the Issuer has exercised its right to redeem all the Bonds outstanding and has completed the redemption of the Bonds in full.

Upon completion of the redemption, the Bonds have been cancelled. As of the date of this announcement, there are no outstanding Bonds in issue.

The Issuer has applied to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the withdrawal of the listing of the Bonds. Such withdrawal of listing is expected to become effective upon the close of business on 11 October 2019.

By order of the Board of

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Gu Sheng

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC

3 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are Mr. Ren Deqi, Mr. Hou Weidong, Mr. Wang Taiyin*, Mr. Song Guobin*, Mr. He Zhaobin*, Mr. Song Hongjun*, Mr. Chen Junkui*, Mr. Liu Haoyang*, Ms. Li Jian#, Mr. Liu Li#, Mr. Yeung Chi Wai, Jason#, Mr. Woo Chin Wan, Raymond#, and Mr. Cai Haoyi#.

  • Non-executivedirectors
  • Independent non-executive directors

Disclaimer

Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:33:14 UTC
