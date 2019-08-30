Bank of Communications : ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS FOR DOMESTIC PREFERENCE SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03328, 4605 (Preference Share))

ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISTRIBUTION OF

DIVIDENDS FOR DOMESTIC PREFERENCE SHARES

THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSIDERING AND APPROVING DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS FOR DOMESTIC PREFERENCE SHARES

Reference is made to the announcement of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the " Bank ") dated 13 September 2016. The Bank issued RMB45,000,000,000 Non-Cumulative Perpetual Domestic Preference Shares at dividend rate adjusted at different intervals (the "Domestic Preference Shares" or " BOCOM PREF1 ") in September 2016. According to the terms and conditions of the Domestic Preference Shares, the Bank proposes to distribute dividends for the Domestic Preference Shares on 9 September 2019. The dividend distribution plan of Domestic Preference Shares was considered and approved at the meeting of the board of directors of the Bank held on 29 April 2019.