Bank of Communications : ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

The Board of Supervisors (the "Board of Supervisors") of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") received a written resignation report from Mr. Feng Xiaodong ("Mr. Feng") today. Due to work requirement, Mr. Feng has tendered his resignation from his positions as a shareholder supervisor of the Bank and a member of the nomination committee under the Board of Supervisors, with effect from 27 September 2019.

Mr. Feng confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board of Supervisors and there were no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank.

During his term of office, Mr. Feng fulfilled his duties conscientiously and diligently and contributed positively to improving the effectiveness and quality of the work of the Board of Supervisors, promoting the Group to deepen reform and transformation development and protecting the interest of the shareholders, the Bank and the employees. The Board of Supervisors hereby highly commends and expresses their sincere gratitude to Mr. Feng for his outstanding contribution to the Bank during his term of office.

