BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO LTD

(601328)
Bank of Communications : ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

09/27/2019 | 05:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03328, 4605 (Preference Share))

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

The Board of Supervisors (the "Board of Supervisors") of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") received a written resignation report from Mr. Feng Xiaodong ("Mr. Feng") today. Due to work requirement, Mr. Feng has tendered his resignation from his positions as a shareholder supervisor of the Bank and a member of the nomination committee under the Board of Supervisors, with effect from 27 September 2019.

Mr. Feng confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board of Supervisors and there were no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank.

During his term of office, Mr. Feng fulfilled his duties conscientiously and diligently and contributed positively to improving the effectiveness and quality of the work of the Board of Supervisors, promoting the Group to deepen reform and transformation development and protecting the interest of the shareholders, the Bank and the employees. The Board of Supervisors hereby highly commends and expresses their sincere gratitude to Mr. Feng for his outstanding contribution to the Bank during his term of office.

By order of the Board of

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Gu Sheng

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC

27 September 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are Mr. Ren Deqi, Mr. Hou Weidong, Mr. Wang Taiyin*, Mr. Song Guobin*, Mr. He Zhaobin*, Mr. Song Hongjun*, Mr. Chen Junkui*, Mr. Liu Haoyang*, Ms. Li Jian#, Mr. Liu Li#, Mr. Yeung Chi Wai, Jason#, Mr. Woo Chin Wan, Raymond#, and Mr. Cai Haoyi#.

  • Non-executivedirectors
  • Independent non-executive directors

- 2 -

Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 233 B
EBIT 2019 149 B
Net income 2019 76 206 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,66%
P/E ratio 2019 5,45x
P/E ratio 2020 5,20x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 418 B
Technical analysis trends BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,31  CNY
Last Close Price 5,52  CNY
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
De Qi Ren Chairman, President & General Manager
Xing She Guan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Wu CFO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Wei Dong Hou Executive Director, Executive VP & Senior Engineer
Tung Shun Wong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO LTD-4.66%53 295
