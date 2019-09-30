Bank of Communications : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2019
0
09/30/2019 | 04:43am EDT
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/9/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
Date Submitted
30 September 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
(THE FOLLOWING SHOWS MOVEMENTS IN THE REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL (AS OPPOSED TO AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL) OF THE COMPANY AS THE COMPANY IS INCORPORATED IN THE PRC.)
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
03328
Description :
H Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
35,011,862,630
1.00
35,011,862,630
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
35,011,862,630
1.00
35,011,862,630
(2) Stock code :
601328
Description :
A Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
39,250,864,015
1.00
39,250,864,015
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
39,250,864,015
1.00
39,250,864,015
1
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
2. Preference Shares
U.S.$2,450,000,000 5.00% Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Stock code :
4605
Description :
("Offshore Preference Shares")
No. of preference
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(RMB)
(U.S.$) (See Remark 1)
Balance at close of preceding month
122,500,000
100.00
2,450,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
122,500,000
100.00
2,450,000,000
RMB45,000,000,000 3.90% Non-
Cumulative Perpetual Domestic Preference
Stock code :
360021
Description :
Shares ("Domestic Preference Shares")
No. of preference
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB) (See Remark 2)
Balance at close of preceding month
450,000,000
100.00
45,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
450,000,000
100.00
45,000,000,000
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
No. of other
(State
Authorised share capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
NIL
N/A
NIL
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
NIL
N/A
NIL
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (TOTAL
134,244,476,645 (See Remark 3)
2
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE
SHARES) (RMB):
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No. of preference shares
(1)
(2)
Offshore
Domestic
No. of other
(1)
(2)
Preference
Preference
classes of
H Shares
A Shares
Shares
Shares
shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
35,011,862,630
39,250,864,015
122,500,000
450,000,000
NIL
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the
month
35,011,862,630
39,250,864,015
122,500,000
450,000,000
NIL
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) NO SHARE OPTIONS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
3
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL
(Other class) NIL
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
4
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed NO WARRANTS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL
5
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
Amount at close
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
of the month
1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Offshore Preference Shares
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date
(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. Domestic Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Domestic Preference Shares
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 2)
Subscription price EGM approval date
(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3.
U.S.$ 2,450,000,000
4605
shares The initial
conversion price is HK$6.51, subject to adjustment
(18/05/2015)
RMB 45,000,000,000
360021
shares The initial
conversion price is RMB6.25, subject to adjustment
(18/05/2015)
2,918,736,559
-
2,450,000,000
-
H shares (see
Remark 4)
7,200,000,000
-
45,000,000,000
-
A shares (see
Remark 5)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
6
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
Amount at close
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
of the month
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) NIL
(Offshore Preference shares) NIL
(Domestic Preference shares) NIL
(Other class) NIL
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) NO OTHER AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS TO ISSUE SHARES
ENTERED INTO BY THE COMPANY
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
thereto
as at close of the month
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
(
/
/
)
ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
7
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
NIL
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
NIL
(Other class)
NIL
8
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
NO OTHER MOVEMENTS IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF
THE COMPANY
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of issuer
issued during the
which may be
month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable
_________
(Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
3.
Placing
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
(
/
/
)
Issue and allotment
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
5.
Scrip
State
Class of shares issuable
________
At price :
(Note 1)
dividend
currency
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
9
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of issuer
issued during the
which may be
month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class
of
shares
________
repurchased (Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of
Cancellation date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class
of
shares
________
redeemed (Note 1)
7.
Redemption
Redemption date :
(
/
/
)
of shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
8.
Consideration
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
issue
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
9.
Capital
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
reorganisation
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
10.
Other
State
Class of shares issuable
________
(Please
At price :
currency
(Note 1)
specify)
10
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of issuer
issued during the
which may be
month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E.
(Ordinary shares) NIL
(Preference shares)
NIL
(Other class)
NIL
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
NIL
(2)
NIL
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
NIL
(2)
NIL
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
NIL
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
Remarks (if any):
Calculated in accordance with the number of Offshore Preference Shares and the amount of proceeds raised from the issuance of each share, which is US$20 for each Offshore Preference Share issued.
Calculated in accordance with the number of Domestic Preference Shares and the amount of proceeds raised from the issuance of each share, which is RMB100 for each Domestic Preference Share issued.
Calculated based on the aggregate of ordinary share capital and the total proceeds raised from the issuance of all Offshore Preference Shares and Domestic Preference Shares, in which the total amount of proceeds raised from the issuance of all Offshore Preference Shares is converted into Renminbi at the middle exchange rate between U.S. dollars and Renminbi of RMB6.1150 to US$1.00 as published by the People's Bank of China on 29 July 2015.
The initial conversion price is equal to the average trading price of the H shares of the Company for the 20 trading days preceding 26 March 2015, the date of passing of the board resolution in respect of the issuance plan of the Offshore Preference Shares, i.e. HK$6.51 per H Share. The number of H shares issuable upon conversion of all Offshore Preference Shares is equal to the aggregate liquidation preference of all the Offshore Preference Shares (being U.S.$20 each, as converted into Hong Kong dollars at the fixed exchange rate of U.S.$1.00 to HK$7.7555) divided by the initial conversion price rounded down to the nearest whole number of H shares.
The initial mandatory conversion price is equal to the average trading price of the A shares of the Company for the 20 trading days preceding 26 March 2015, the date of the passing of the board resolution in respect of the issuance plan of the Domestic Preference Shares, i.e. RMB6.25 per share. The number of A shares issuable upon conversion of all Domestic Preference Shares is equal to the aggregate par value of Domestic Preference Shares (being RMB100 each) divided by the initial mandatory conversion price.
Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:42:14 UTC