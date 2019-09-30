Log in
Bank of Communications : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2019

0
09/30/2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/9/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

Date Submitted

30 September 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

(THE FOLLOWING SHOWS MOVEMENTS IN THE REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL (AS OPPOSED TO AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL) OF THE COMPANY AS THE COMPANY IS INCORPORATED IN THE PRC.)

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

03328

Description :

H Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

35,011,862,630

1.00

35,011,862,630

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

35,011,862,630

1.00

35,011,862,630

(2) Stock code :

601328

Description :

A Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

39,250,864,015

1.00

39,250,864,015

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

39,250,864,015

1.00

39,250,864,015

1

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

U.S.$2,450,000,000 5.00% Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares

Stock code :

4605

Description :

("Offshore Preference Shares")

No. of preference

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(RMB)

(U.S.$) (See Remark 1)

Balance at close of preceding month

122,500,000

100.00

2,450,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

122,500,000

100.00

2,450,000,000

RMB45,000,000,000 3.90% Non-

Cumulative Perpetual Domestic Preference

Stock code :

360021

Description :

Shares ("Domestic Preference Shares")

No. of preference

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB) (See Remark 2)

Balance at close of preceding month

450,000,000

100.00

45,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

450,000,000

100.00

45,000,000,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

No. of other

(State

Authorised share capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

NIL

N/A

NIL

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

NIL

N/A

NIL

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (TOTAL

134,244,476,645 (See Remark 3)

2

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE

SHARES) (RMB):

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference shares

(1)

(2)

Offshore

Domestic

No. of other

(1)

(2)

Preference

Preference

classes of

H Shares

A Shares

Shares

Shares

shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

35,011,862,630

39,250,864,015

122,500,000

450,000,000

NIL

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the

month

35,011,862,630

39,250,864,015

122,500,000

450,000,000

NIL

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) NO SHARE OPTIONS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

3

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL

(Other class) NIL

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

4

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed NO WARRANTS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL

5

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

Amount at close

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

of the month

1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Offshore Preference Shares

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date

(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. Domestic Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Domestic Preference Shares

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 2)

Subscription price EGM approval date

(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3.

U.S.$ 2,450,000,000

4605

  1. shares The initial

conversion price is HK$6.51, subject to adjustment

(18/05/2015)

RMB 45,000,000,000

360021

  1. shares The initial

conversion price is RMB6.25, subject to adjustment

(18/05/2015)

2,918,736,559

-

2,450,000,000

-

H shares (see

Remark 4)

7,200,000,000

-

45,000,000,000

-

A shares (see

Remark 5)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

6

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

Amount at close

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

of the month

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) NIL

(Offshore Preference shares) NIL

(Domestic Preference shares) NIL

(Other class) NIL

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) NO OTHER AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS TO ISSUE SHARES

ENTERED INTO BY THE COMPANY

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

(

/

/

)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

7

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

NIL

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

8

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

NO OTHER MOVEMENTS IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

THE COMPANY

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of issuer

issued during the

which may be

month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

_________

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

(

/

/

)

Issue and allotment

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

5.

Scrip

State

Class of shares issuable

________

At price :

(Note 1)

dividend

currency

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

9

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of issuer

issued during the

which may be

month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

of shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

10.

Other

State

Class of shares issuable

________

(Please

At price :

currency

(Note 1)

specify)

10

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of issuer

issued during the

which may be

month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E.

(Ordinary shares) NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

NIL

(2)

NIL

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

NIL

(2)

NIL

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

NIL

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

Remarks (if any):

  1. Calculated in accordance with the number of Offshore Preference Shares and the amount of proceeds raised from the issuance of each share, which is US$20 for each Offshore Preference Share issued.
  2. Calculated in accordance with the number of Domestic Preference Shares and the amount of proceeds raised from the issuance of each share, which is RMB100 for each Domestic Preference Share issued.
  3. Calculated based on the aggregate of ordinary share capital and the total proceeds raised from the issuance of all Offshore Preference Shares and Domestic Preference Shares, in which the total amount of proceeds raised from the issuance of all Offshore Preference Shares is converted into Renminbi at the middle exchange rate between U.S. dollars and Renminbi of RMB6.1150 to US$1.00 as published by the People's Bank of China on 29 July 2015.
  4. The initial conversion price is equal to the average trading price of the H shares of the Company for the 20 trading days preceding 26 March 2015, the date of passing of the board resolution in respect of the issuance plan of the Offshore Preference Shares, i.e. HK$6.51 per H Share. The number of H shares issuable upon conversion of all Offshore Preference Shares is equal to the aggregate liquidation preference of all the Offshore Preference Shares (being U.S.$20 each, as converted into Hong Kong dollars at the fixed exchange rate of U.S.$1.00 to HK$7.7555) divided by the initial conversion price rounded down to the nearest whole number of H shares.
  5. The initial mandatory conversion price is equal to the average trading price of the A shares of the Company for the 20 trading days preceding 26 March 2015, the date of the passing of the board resolution in respect of the issuance plan of the Domestic Preference Shares, i.e. RMB6.25 per share. The number of A shares issuable upon conversion of all Domestic Preference Shares is equal to the aggregate par value of Domestic Preference Shares (being RMB100 each) divided by the initial mandatory conversion price.

11

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Submitted by: ________Gu Sheng___________

Title: _______Company Secretary___________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

12

Disclaimer

Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:42:14 UTC
