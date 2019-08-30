Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank of Communications Co Ltd    601328   CNE1000000S2

BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO LTD

(601328)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's banks face earnings squeeze amid rate reform, trade war gloom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 07:43am EDT
ICBC President Gu Shu attends a news conference announcing the bank's half-year results, in Beijing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's banks face pressure on earnings and asset quality in the coming months as interest rate reforms squeeze margins and a Sino-U.S. trade war adds to economic uncertainty.

Five of the nation's top listed banks this week reported a profit rise of nearly 5% in the first half of the year, but some warned they faced headwinds.

"In the second half of this year, the domestic and global economy is becoming increasingly complex and changeable, bank asset quality will continue to face pressure," Agricultural Bank of China Ltd Vice President Wang Wei said at a press conference on Friday.

His comments come on the heels of a similar warning from the president of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's largest commercial lender.

"The trade war causes uncertainty, and there is downward pressure on the economy," Gu Shu, president of ICBC, said on Thursday after his bank posted a 4.7% rise in profit.

AgBank and Bank of China Ltd, the country's No.3 and No.4 lenders by assets, turned in 5% rises in first-half profits on Friday.

Bank of Communications (BoCom) and China Construction Bank (CCB) both saw their profits rise 4.9% over the six months ended June.

"We expect margin pressure in the second half of the year," said Ray Heung, senior vice president of the Financial Institutions Group at Moody's Investors Service.

He said a government drive to encourage banks to lower lending rates, including through its reform earlier this month of the loan prime rate (LPR), was putting pressure on earnings.

Banks need to fix rates on new loans with reference to the LPR, which is now set under a revamped mechanism designed to help lower borrowing costs for companies.

ICBC's president said LPR reform would have a limited impact on his bank's net interest income, adding about 48% of ICBC's new loans in the first half had already referenced that rate.

But the bank's results showed it faced a squeeze, posting a fall in net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, to 2.29% at end-June from 2.31% at end-March.

Hou Weidong, vice-president of BoCom, told an earnings briefing that "China's commercial banks are facing a great amount of pressure on asset quality".

Like ICBC, BoCom and CCB saw their NIMs drop from end-March levels, while BoC's NIM remained steady. AgBank reported a drop in NIM versus end-December.

"Banks are expected to focus on lending to build up their assets in the second half of the year, but the growth of lending will be constrained or remain stable due to risk appetite," Liu Zhiping, banking analyst at Ping An Securities, said, predicting net interest margins would shrink further.

"The overall performance of the sector will continue to fall, and the valuation on Chinese banks will be under pressure," he added.

NPL RATIO

By end-June, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio for China's banking sector reached 1.81%, the highest since 2009, data from the China Insurance and Banking Regulatory Commission showed.

But all five banks reported steady or falling NPL ratios.

"The main challenge is how to maintain asset quality as the macro economy slows," CICC analyst Victor Wang said of the outlook for China's banking sector.

The biggest banks have already been enlisted to rescue their smaller brethren, who have faced a liquidity crunch as well as the effects of slower economic growth, exacerbated by a crippling Sino-U.S. trade war.

ICBC said in July it planned to spend up to 30 billion yuan ($4.23 billion) on a 10.82% stake in troubled Bank of Jinzhou, which struggled to report 2018 results after its auditor refused to sign off on them and resigned. In May, CCB took charge of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Jennifer Hughes, Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)

By Cheng Leng and Engen Tham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.30% 3.4 End-of-day quote.-5.56%
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.00% 3.53 End-of-day quote.-1.94%
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO LTD -0.18% 5.41 End-of-day quote.-6.04%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -0.58% 6.9 End-of-day quote.9.11%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA -0.55% 5.39 End-of-day quote.2.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO
07:43aChina's banks face earnings squeeze amid rate reform, trade war gloom
RE
07:39aChina's banks face earnings squeeze amid rate reform, trade war gloom
RE
06:06aBANK OF COMMUNICATIONS : Announcement on distribution of dividends for domestic ..
PU
05:16aU.S.$1,200,000,000 4.50 PER CENT. TI : XS1113240268; Common Code: 111324026; Sto..
PU
08/27China's BoCom first half profit rises 4.9% on interest, fee income growth
RE
08/27Bank of Communications 1st Half Net Profit Increased 4.9%
DJ
08/26Meituan Dianping Shares Hit Record High After Swinging to Profit in 2Q
DJ
08/21Bankers hawk hedging as trade war hits China's yuan
RE
08/16To spur consumption, China preps plan to boost disposable income by 2020
RE
08/12Chinese Financial Institutions' Lending Dives
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 232 B
EBIT 2019 147 B
Net income 2019 76 112 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,76%
P/E ratio 2019 5,35x
P/E ratio 2020 5,10x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 412 B
Chart BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Bank of Communications Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,37  CNY
Last Close Price 5,42  CNY
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Peng Chairman & Senior Accountant
Wei Wu CFO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Tung Shun Wong Vice Chairman
Qing Chen Member-Supervisory Board
Wei Dong Hou Executive Director, Executive VP & Senior Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO LTD-6.04%52 445
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.88%349 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%258 630
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%254 396
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.24%203 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%186 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group