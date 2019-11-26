Log in
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC

(BOCH)
Bank of Cyprus : Announcement for the Investor Presentation of the Group Financial Results for the nine months ended 30 November 2019

11/26/2019 | 03:53am EST

Announcement

Investor Presentation of the Group Financial Results for the nine months ended 30 November 2019

Nicosia, 26 November 2019

Group Profile

The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. The Bank of Cyprus Group operates through a total of 108 branches in Cyprus, of which 11 operate as cash offices. Bank of Cyprus also has representative offices in Russia, Ukraine and China. The Bank of Cyprus Group employs 4,134* staff worldwide. At 30 September 2019, the Group's Total Assets amounted to €21.1 bn and Total Equity was €2.5 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

*The Bank of Cyprus Group employed 4,134 staff worldwide as at 30 September 2019. The number of staff has been reduced by c.470 employees following the completion of a voluntary staff exit plan in October 2019.

Further to today's announcement by Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company ('BOC Holdings' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') of the financial results of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the 'Results Announcement'), the Group confirms that it has uploaded an investor presentation (the 'Investor Presentation') to its website www.bankofcyprus.com(Investor Relations).

Important Notice Regarding Additional Information Contained in the Investor Presentation

The Investor Presentation includes additional financial information not presented within the Results Announcement, primarily relating to (i) NPE analysis (movements by segments and customer type), (ii) rescheduled loans analysis, (iii) details of historic restructuring activity including REMU activity, (iv) analysis of new lending, (v) Income statement by business line,

  1. NIM and interest income analysis and (vii) Loan portfolio analysis in accordance with the three-stages model for impairment of IFRS 9. Except in relation to any non-IFRS measure, the financial information contained in the Investor Presentation has been prepared in accordance with the Group's significant accounting policies as described in the Group's
    Annual Financial Report 2018, and updated in the Interim Financial Report 2019. The Investor Presentation should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Results Announcement and neither the financial information in the Results Announcement nor in the Investor Presentation constitutes statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at investors@bankofcyprus.com.

2

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:52:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 651 M
EBIT 2019 234 M
Net income 2019 130 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 629 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,20  €
Last Close Price 1,41  €
Spread / Highest target -85,8%
Spread / Average Target -85,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Panicos Nicolaou Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
Christodoulos Patsalides COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Eliza Livadiotou Finance Director
Maksim Goldman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC0.00%692
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.98%412 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%301 066
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.05%287 054
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.80%229 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 426
