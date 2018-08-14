Bank of Cyprus : Appointment of New Director

Announcement

Appointment of New Director

Nicosia, 14 August 2018

Group Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company ("BOC Holdings" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that on13 August 2018 the European Central Bank approved the appointment of Ms Paula Hadjisotiriou as a member of the Board ofDirectors of Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited (the "Bank"). The appointment isalso effective for the Board of Directors of BOC Holdings.

Ms Paula Hadjisotiriou will also participate as a member of the Audit & Risk Committees.

The new composition of the Audit Committee is as follows:

Ioannis Zographakis (Chairman)

Michael Heger

Arne Berggren Paula Hadjisotiriou

The new composition of the Risk Committee is as follows:

Arne Berggren (Chairman)

Maksim Goldman

Ioannis Zographakis Paula Hadjisotiriou

