BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC
Bank of Cyprus : Appointment of New Director

08/14/2018 | 01:41pm CEST

Announcement

Appointment of New Director

Nicosia, 14 August 2018

Group Profile

The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. The Bank of Cyprus Group operates through a total of 123 branches, of which 121 operate in Cyprus, 1 in Romania and 1 in the United Kingdom. Bank of Cyprus also has representative offices in Russia, Ukraine and China. The Bank of Cyprus Group employs 4,396 staff worldwide. At 31 March2018, the Group's Total Assets amounted to €23.4 bn and Total Equity was €2.3 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprisesBank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company ("BOC Holdings" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that on13 August 2018 the European Central Bank approved the appointment of Ms Paula Hadjisotiriou as a member of the Board ofDirectors of Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited (the "Bank"). The appointment isalso effective for the Board of Directors of BOC Holdings.

Ms Paula Hadjisotiriou will also participate as a member of the Audit & Risk Committees.

The new composition of the Audit Committee is as follows:

Ioannis Zographakis (Chairman)

Michael Heger

Arne Berggren Paula Hadjisotiriou

The new composition of the Risk Committee is as follows:

Arne Berggren (Chairman)

Maksim Goldman

Ioannis Zographakis Paula Hadjisotiriou

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 11:40:10 UTC
