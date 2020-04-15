Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC    BOCH   IE00BD5B1Y92

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC

(BOCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/15 03:59:35 am
0.635 EUR   -62.78%
03:33aBANK OF CYPRUS : Changes in the Board Composition
PU
03/20BANK OF CYPRUS : Announcement
PU
03/16BANK OF CYPRUS : Update on Coronavirus & NPE Sale
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Cyprus : Changes in the Board Composition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:33am EDT

Announcement

Changes in the Board Composition

Nicosia, 15 April 2020

Group Profile

The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. The Bank of Cyprus Group operates through a total of 108 branches in Cyprus, of which 11 operate as cash offices. Bank of Cyprus also has representative offices in Russia, Ukraine and China. The Bank of Cyprus Group employs 4,134* staff worldwide. At 30 September 2019, the Group's Total Assets amounted to €21.1 bn and Total Equity was €2.5 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

*The Bank of Cyprus Group employed 4,134 staff worldwide as at 30 September 2019. The number of staff has been reduced by c.470 employees following the completion of a voluntary staff exit plan in October 2019.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company ("BOC Holdings" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), and Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited (the "Bank") at their corresponding meetings held today, 14 April 2020, decided to appoint Mr Nicos Sofianos as member of the Board of Directors on each of these Boards, subject to approval by the European Central Bank ("ECB"). Once approved by the ECB, Mr Sofianos will also participate as a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr Sofianos is a graduate of the University of Manchester in the UK where he was awarded an Honours Degree in Chemical Engineering, with a major in Mathematical Modelling and Computer Simulation. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and a member of the Body of Certified Public Accountants of Greece (SOEL). He was one of the founding partners of Deloitte, Greece and representative of the firm before the Regulatory, Supervisory and Fiscal Authorities in Greece. In July 2016, Mr Sofianos retired with 40 years of audit and broader professional experience. Over the course of his professional journey, he has acquired extensive experience in the coordination of accounting, auditing, tax and consulting services rendered to a wide range of companies covering nearly all sectors of industry and, in particular, the financial services industry sector. Mr Sofianos currently serves as Audit Committee Chairman of Aegean Airlines S.A.

The Boards of BOC Holdings and the Bank also announce that Mr Maksim Goldman has informed the Boards that consistent with good corporate governance on rotation matters, he will not be offering himself for re-election as Vice Chairman post the upcoming AGM of both companies, having served almost 5 years in this position. At the same time and as part of the Board Committee rotation practice that is currently being implemented, Mr Goldman has informed the Boards that he wishes to rotate out of the Nominations & Corporate Governance Committee. More details will be announced when the new composition of the Board Committees will be approved by the Boards.

The Boards of BOC Holdings and the Bank further announce that Mrs Anat Bar Gera has submitted her resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of both Boards to pursue alternative business opportunities. The Boards at their respective meetings held on 14 April 2020 accepted Mrs Bar-Gera's resignation effective from the next AGM date of each company. The Boards would like to thank Mrs Bar-Gera for her contribution to the Group.

2

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PL
03:33aBANK OF CYPRUS : Changes in the Board Composition
PU
03/20BANK OF CYPRUS : Announcement
PU
03/16BANK OF CYPRUS : Update on Coronavirus & NPE Sale
PU
2019BANK OF CYPRUS : EU-wide Transparency Exercise 2019
PU
2019BANK OF CYPRUS : Date of Annual General Meeting
PU
2019BANK OF CYPRUS : Announcement for the Investor Presentation of the Group Financi..
PU
2019BANK OF CYPRUS : Announcement for the Investor Presentation of the Group Financi..
PU
2019BANK OF CYPRUS : Date of announcement of the Bank of Cyprus Group Financial Resu..
PU
2019BANK OF CYPRUS : Completion of Voluntary Staff Exit Plan
PU
2019BANK OF CYPRUS : Completion of the sale of investment in CNP Cyprus Insurance Ho..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 627 M
EBIT 2019 232 M
Net income 2019 129 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 313 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,20  €
Last Close Price 0,70  €
Spread / Highest target -71,5%
Spread / Average Target -71,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Panicos Nicolaou Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
Christodoulos Patsalides COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Eliza Livadiotou Finance Director
Maksim Goldman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC0.00%343
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.56%299 093
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%253 330
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.62%208 697
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%203 046
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.99%137 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group