Bank of Cyprus : EU-wide Transparency Exercise 2019

*The Bank of Cyprus Group employed 4,134 staff worldwide as at 30 September 2019. The number of staff has been reduced by c.470 employees following the completion of a voluntary staff exit plan in October 2019.

The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. The Bank of Cyprus Group operates through a total of 108 branches in Cyprus, of which 11 operate as cash offices. Bank of Cyprus also has representative offices in Russia, Ukraine and China. The Bank of Cyprus Group employs 4,134* staff worldwide. At 30 September 2019, the Group's Total Assets amounted to €21.1 bn and Total Equity was €2.5 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (together with Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited, the "Bank", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the information of the 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise and fulfilment of the EBA Board of Supervisors' decision.

The outcome of the exercise related to the Group can be found in the annexeson the EBA website.

Background 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

At its meetings in April 2019, the EBA Board of Supervisors approved the package for the 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise, which since 2016 is performed on an annual basis and published along with the Risk Assessment Report (RAR). The annual transparency exercise will be based solely on COREP/FINREP data on the form and scope to assure a sufficient and appropriate level of information to market participants.

The templates were centrally filled in by the EBA and sent afterwards for verification by banks and supervisors. Banks had the chance to correct any errors detected and to resubmit correct data through the regular supervisory reporting channels.