BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC

(BOCH)
Bank of Cyprus : Update on Project Helix - Agreement for the sale of a portfolio of non-performing loans

0
03/19/2019

Announcement

Update on Project Helix - Agreement for the sale of a portfolio of non-performing loans

Nicosia, 19 March 2019

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014

Group Profile

The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. The Bank of Cyprus Group operates through a total of 112 branches in Cyprus. Bank of Cyprus also has representative offices in Russia, Ukraine and China. The Bank of Cyprus Group employs 4,146 staff worldwide. At 31 December 2018, the Group's Total Assets amounted to €22.1 bn and Total Equity was €2.4 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises Bank of Cyprus HoldingsPublic Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

Further to the announcement of 28 August 20181in relation to the agreement for the sale of a portfolio of non-performing loans, known as "Project Helix", or the "Transaction", Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company ("BOCH" and,together with itssubsidiaries, the "Group") announces that it has received approval from the ECB for the Significant Risk Transfer ("SRT") benefit from the Transaction.

This is an important step towards completion of the Transaction, which remains subject to various outstanding conditions precedent2. Completion is currently expected to occur in early 2Q2019.

As previously reported,the Transaction reduces the Group's non-performingexposures (NPEs) by €2.7 bn and improves the NPE ratio from 47% to 36%3. The NPE provisioning coverage ratio pro forma for the Transaction stands at 47%3.

On completion, the derecognition of the Helix portfolio is expected to have a positive impact on the capital ratios of 160 basis points3, resulting from the release of risk weighted assets.

Asat 31 December 2018, as previously reported, the Group's phased-in CET1 ratio and Total capital ratio, pro forma for both DTC4and Helix, stood at 15.4% and 18.3% respectively.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations atinvestors@bankofcyprus.com.

1Further to the announcement of 28 August 2018 and updates provided with the publication of the Group financial results for

the nine months ended 30 September 2018 and the preliminary Group financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018

2Refer to slide 36 of the presentation for the preliminary Group financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018

published on 4 March 2019

  • 3Based on the preliminary Group financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018

  • 4DTC refers to the amendments in the legislation adopted by the Cyprus Parliament on 1 March 2019 and published in the

Official Gazette of the Republic on 15 March 2019

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:29:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 666 M
EBIT 2019 253 M
Net income 2019 191 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,79
P/E ratio 2020 3,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 606 M
Chart BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,26 €
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Patrick Hourican Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Josef Ackermann Chairman
Christodoulos Patsalides COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Eliza Livadiotou Finance Director
Maksim Goldman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC0.00%688
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.80%350 966
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%293 423
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%287 433
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.24%241 277
WELLS FARGO12.26%234 955
