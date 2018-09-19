Log in
Bank of East Asia : 2018 Interim Scrip Dividend Scheme - Calculation of Market Value

0
09/19/2018 | 11:08am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited東亞銀行有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918)

(Stock Code: 23)

2018 INTERIM SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME-CALCULATION OF MARKET VALUE

The scrip entitlements under the 2018 Interim Scrip Dividend Scheme would be calculated as an amount equal to 95% of the average of the closing prices of the existing shares of the Bank on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited from Thursday, 13thSeptember, 2018 to Wednesday, 19thSeptember, 2018 (both days inclusive). It is now determined that the said average closing price is HK$28.97. Therefore, the market value for calculation of the scrip entitlements is HK$27.5215 per share.

In our circular to shareholders of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (the "Bank") dated18thSeptember, 2018, it was announced that the Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend for the six months ended 30thJune, 2018("2018 Interim Dividend")in cash at HK$0.51 per share; and that any shareholder entitled to receive such dividend would be given the option to elect to receive new, fully paid ordinary shares in lieu of cash("New Shares"). The scrip entitlements would be calculated as an amount equal to 95% of the average of the closing prices of the existing shares of the Bank on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited from Thursday, 13thSeptember, 2018 to Wednesday, 19thSeptember, 2018 (both days inclusive). It is now determined that the said average closing price is HK$28.97. Therefore, the market value for calculation of the scrip entitlements is HK$27.5215 per share. Accordingly, the number of New Shares which shareholders will receive in respect of their existing shares for which forms containing an election to receive shares in lieu of cash will have been lodged with the share registrar (Tricor Standard Limited, Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183Queen's Road East,Hong Kong) of the Bank by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 5thOctober, 2018 will be calculated as follows:

HK$0.51

Number of New Shares to be received

Number of shares elected for scrip

×

HK$28.97 x 95%The number of New Shares to be received will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of New Shares. Fractional entitlements to New Shares will be refunded in cash to the respective shareholders concerned. The New Shares will, on issue, not be entitled to the 2018 Interim Dividend, but will rank pari passu in all other respects with the existing shares of the Bank.

Certificates for the New Shares and dividend warrants in respect of the 2018 Interim Dividend will be despatched to shareholders by ordinary mail on or about Friday, 12thOctober, 2018. Shareholders who elect for 2018 Interim Dividend wholly or partly in scrip form will receive one share certificate for the New Shares.

For and on behalf of

The Bank of East Asia, Limited Alson LAW Chun-takCompany Secretary

Hong Kong, 19thSeptember, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Bank comprises Dr. the Hon. Sir David LI Kwok-po#(Chairman & Chief Executive), Professor Arthur LI Kwok-cheung* (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Allan WONG Chi-yun** (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Aubrey LI Kwok-sing*, Mr. Winston LO Yau-lai*, Mr. Stephen Charles LI Kwok-sze*, Dr. Isidro FAINÉ CASAS*, Dr. Peter LEE Ka-kit*, Mr. Adrian David LI Man-kiu#(Deputy Chief Executive), Mr. Brian David LI Man-bun#(Deputy Chief Executive), Dr. Daryl NG Win-kong*, Mr. Masayuki OKU*, Dr. the Hon. Rita FAN HSU Lai-tai**, Mr. Meocre LI Kwok-wing**, Dr. the Hon. Henry TANG Ying-yen**, The Hon. CHAN Kin-por** and Dr. Delman LEE**.

#

Executive Director

* Non-executive Director ** Independent Non-executive Director

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 09:07:02 UTC
