Bank of East Asia : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results (21 st August, 2019)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918) (Stock Code: 23)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

INTERIM RESULTS

The Board of Directors of the Bank is pleased to announce the unaudited results (Note 1(a)) of the Group for the