Bank of East Asia : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results (21 st August, 2019)
08/21/2019 | 01:18am EDT
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
東亞銀行有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918) (Stock Code: 23)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS
INTERIM RESULTS
The Board of Directors of the Bank is pleased to announce the unaudited results (Note 1(a)) of the Group for the
six months ended 30th June, 2019.
Consolidated Income Statement
6 months
6 months
ended
ended
30/6/2019
30/6/2018
Notes
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
Interest income
3
14,556
12,183
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method
14,259
11,943
Other interest income
297
240
Interest expense
4
(7,150)
(5,933)
Net interest income
7,406
6,250
Fee and commission income
5
1,895
1,935
Fee and commission expense
(524)
(573)
Net fee and commission income
1,371
1,362
Net trading profits
6
416
556
Net result from other financial instruments at FVTPL
7
129
(142)
Net hedging profit
8
17
16
Net insurance revenue
9
574
264
Other operating income
10
189
220
Non-interest income
2,696
2,276
Operating income
10,102
8,526
Operating expenses
11
(4,918)
(4,186)
Operating profit before impairment losses
5,184
4,340
Impairment losses on financial instruments
12
(5,063)
(282)
Impairment losses on intangible assets
-
(1)
Impairment losses
(5,063)
(283)
Operating profit after impairment losses
121
4,057
Net loss on sale of investments measured at amortised cost
(5)
-
Net profit on sale of financial assets measured at FVOCI
13
104
49
Net profit on sale of assets held for sale
14
82
10
Net loss on disposal of subsidiaries
(6)
-
Net loss on disposal of fixed assets
15
(6)
(10)
Valuation gains on investment properties
23
18
394
Share of profits less losses of associates
328
281
Profit for the period before taxation
636
4,781
Income tax
16
402
(762)
Profit for the period
1,038
4,019
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
1,000
3,992
Non-controlling interests
38
27
Profit for the period
1,038
4,019
Profit for the Bank
3,246
3,369
Earnings per share
Basic - profit for the period
1(b)
HK$0.22
HK$1.30
Diluted - profit for the period
1(b)
HK$0.22
HK$1.30
1
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
6 months
6 months
ended
ended
30/6/2019
30/6/2018
Notes
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
Net profit
1,038
4,019
Other comprehensive income for the period:
Items that will not be reclassified to income statement:
Premises:
- unrealised surplus on revaluation of premises
-
8
- deferred taxes
31
1
(8)
Fair value reserve (equity instruments):
- net change in fair value
418
254
- deferred taxes
31
(7)
(4)
Liability credit reserve:
- net change in fair value attributable to Group's own
credit risk
-
(5)
- deferred taxes
31
(1)
1
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income
statement:
Fair value reserve (debt instruments):
- net change in fair value
986
(479)
- amount transferred to income statement on disposal
13
(66)
(23)
- on amortisation
(2)
(2)
- deferred taxes
31
(39)
12
Hedging reserve (cash flow hedges):
- effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging
instruments
(4)
(6)
- fair value change reclassified from income statements
(4)
7
Share of changes in equity of associates
71
(58)
Exchange differences arising from translation of
accounts/disposal of overseas branches, subsidiaries
and associates
52
(489)
Other comprehensive income
1,405
(792)
Total comprehensive income
2,443
3,227
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
2,411
3,189
Non-controlling interests
32
38
2,443
3,227
2
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
30/6/2019
31/12/2018
Notes
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
ASSETS
Cash and balances with banks and other financial institutions
17
52,823
48,106
Placements with and advances to banks and other financial
institutions
18
69,720
60,373
Trade bills
19
12,826
14,646
Trading assets
20
4,131
3,483
Derivative assets
38(a)
6,141
10,211
Loans and advances to customers
21
506,099
498,284
Investment securities
22
157,212
144,729
Investments in associates
9,675
9,129
Fixed assets
23
14,222
13,165
- Investment properties
5,266
5,249
- Other properties and equipment
7,873
7,916
- Right-of-use assets
1,083
-
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,933
1,940
Deferred tax assets
31
1,565
481
Other assets
24
40,431
34,904
Total Assets
876,778
839,451
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Deposits and balances of banks and other financial institutions
36,057
27,490
- Designated at fair value through profit or loss
25
3,535
1,335
- At amortised cost
32,522
26,155
Deposits from customers
582,105
574,114
- Demand deposits and current accounts
62,791
71,952
- Savings deposits
131,735
130,477
- Time, call and notice deposits
387,579
371,685
Trading liabilities
26
38
-
Derivative liabilities
38(a)
8,139
9,496
Certificates of deposit issued
63,903
58,490
- Designated at fair value through profit or loss
25
20,275
9,462
- At amortised cost
43,628
49,028
Current taxation
1,682
1,437
Debt securities issued
3,106
564
- Designated at fair value through profit or loss
25
109
407
- At amortised cost
2,997
157
Deferred tax liabilities
31
583
483
Other liabilities
27
61,984
51,444
Loan capital
28
14,193
12,358
Total Liabilities
771,790
735,876
Share capital
1(d)
41,194
39,925
Reserves
32
52,061
51,901
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
93,255
91,826
Additional equity instruments
33
8,894
8,894
Non-controlling interests
2,839
2,855
Total Equity
104,988
103,575
Total Equity and Liabilities
876,778
839,451
3
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Capital
Revaluation
reserve -
reserve of
Exchange
staff share
Liability
Additional
Non-
Share
General
bank
Capital
revaluation
options
Fair value
Hedging
credit
Other
Retained
equity
controlling
Total
capital
reserve
premises
reserve
reserve
issued
reserve
reserve
reserve
reservesNote
profits
Total
instruments
interests
equity
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
At 1st January, 2019
39,925
14,054
1,752
933
(1,426)
158
664
15
(3)
4,963
30,791
91,826
8,894
2,855
103,575
Changes in equity
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,000
1,000
-
38
1,038
Other comprehensive
income
-
-
1
-
58
-
1,290
(8)
(1)
71
-
1,411
-
(6)
1,405
Total comprehensive
income
-
-
1
-
58
-
1,290
(8)
(1)
71
1,000
2,411
-
32
2,443
Shares issued in lieu of
dividend (Note 1(d))
1,269
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,269
-
-
1,269
Equity settled share-
based transaction
-
-
-
-
-
12
-
-
-
-
-
12
-
-
12
Transfer
-
5
(5)
95
-
(18)
-
-
-
287
(364)
-
-
-
-
Distribution/Dividends
declared or approved
during the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,263)
(2,263)
-
(52)
(2,315)
Change of ownership in
subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
4
At 30th June, 2019
41,194
14,059
1,748
1,028
(1,368)
152
1,954
7
(4)
5,321
29,164
93,255
8,894
2,839
104,988
At 1st January, 2018
37,527
14,060
1,757
230
487
135
1,454
11
-
4,931
28,890
89,482
8,894
2,838
101,214
Impact of adopting
HKFRS 9 at 1st
January, 2018
-
-
-
-
-
-
(162)
-
(6)
-
(32)
(200)
-
-
(200)
Restated balance at 1st
January, 2018
37,527
14,060
1,757
230
487
135
1,292
11
(6)
4,931
28,858
89,282
8,894
2,838
101,014
Changes in equity
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,992
3,992
-
27
4,019
Other comprehensive
income
-
-
-
-
(500)
-
(242)
1
(4)
(58)
-
(803)
-
11
(792)
Total comprehensive
income
-
-
-
-
(500)
-
(242)
1
(4)
(58)
3,992
3,189
-
38
3,227
Shares issued in lieu of
dividend
1,271
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,271
-
-
1,271
Shares issued under
Staff Share Option
Schemes (Note 1(d))
73
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
73
-
-
73
Equity settled share-
based transaction
-
-
-
-
-
17
-
-
-
-
-
17
-
-
17
Transfer
12
(6)
-
728
-
(12)
-
-
-
48
(770)
-
-
-
-
Distribution/Dividends
declared or approved
during the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,017)
(2,017)
-
(45)
(2,062)
Change of ownership in
subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
55
55
At 30th June, 2018
38,883
14,054
1,757
958
(13)
140
1,050
12
(10)
4,921
30,063
91,815
8,894
2,886
103,595
Note:.Other reserves include statutory reserve and other reserves.
4
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
6 months
6 months
ended
ended
30/6/2019
30/6/2018
Notes
HK$ Mn
HK$ Mn
NET CASH INFLOW/(OUTFLOW) FROM OPERATIONS
7,706
(10,995)
Income tax paid
Hong Kong profits tax paid
(16)
(2)
Outside Hong Kong profits tax paid
(382)
(469)
NET CASH GENERATED FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING
ACTIVITIES
7,308
(11,466)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Dividends received from associates
1
6
Dividends received from non-trading equity securities
4
8
Purchase of non-trading equity securities
(2,993)
(1,187)
Proceeds from sale of non-trading equity securities
4,279
1,092
Purchase of fixed assets
(407)
(203)
Proceeds from disposal of other properties and equipment
16
15
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
372
49
Increase of shareholding in associates
(149)
(111)
NET CASH GENERATED FROM/(USED IN) INVESTING
ACTIVITIES
1,123
(331)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Ordinary dividends paid
(689)
(434)
Distribution to Hybrid/Additional Tier 1 issue holders
1(c)
(357)
(357)
Issue of ordinary share capital
-
73
Issue of certificates of deposit
54,839
46,579
Issue of debt securities
2,841
113
Issue of loan capital
1,705
-
Payment of lease liabilities
(181)
-
Redemption of certificates of deposit issued
(49,699)
(32,448)
Redemption of debt securities issued
(300)
(266)
Interest paid on loan capital
(361)
(314)
Interest paid on certificates of deposit and debt securities
issued
(818)
(382)
NET CASH GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
6,980
12,564
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
15,411
767
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 1ST JANUARY
86,020
89,980
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(74)
(934)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 30TH JUNE
34
101,357
89,813
Cash flows from operating activities included:
Interest received
14,563
11,673
Interest paid
6,909
5,836
Dividend received
25
37
5
