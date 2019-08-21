Log in
BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD

(0023)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of East Asia : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results (21 st August, 2019)

0
08/21/2019 | 01:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918) (Stock Code: 23)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

INTERIM RESULTS

The Board of Directors of the Bank is pleased to announce the unaudited results (Note 1(a)) of the Group for the

six months ended 30th June, 2019.

Consolidated Income Statement

6 months

6 months

ended

ended

30/6/2019

30/6/2018

Notes

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

Interest income

3

14,556

12,183

Interest income calculated using the effective interest method

14,259

11,943

Other interest income

297

240

Interest expense

4

(7,150)

(5,933)

Net interest income

7,406

6,250

Fee and commission income

5

1,895

1,935

Fee and commission expense

(524)

(573)

Net fee and commission income

1,371

1,362

Net trading profits

6

416

556

Net result from other financial instruments at FVTPL

7

129

(142)

Net hedging profit

8

17

16

Net insurance revenue

9

574

264

Other operating income

10

189

220

Non-interest income

2,696

2,276

Operating income

10,102

8,526

Operating expenses

11

(4,918)

(4,186)

Operating profit before impairment losses

5,184

4,340

Impairment losses on financial instruments

12

(5,063)

(282)

Impairment losses on intangible assets

-

(1)

Impairment losses

(5,063)

(283)

Operating profit after impairment losses

121

4,057

Net loss on sale of investments measured at amortised cost

(5)

-

Net profit on sale of financial assets measured at FVOCI

13

104

49

Net profit on sale of assets held for sale

14

82

10

Net loss on disposal of subsidiaries

(6)

-

Net loss on disposal of fixed assets

15

(6)

(10)

Valuation gains on investment properties

23

18

394

Share of profits less losses of associates

328

281

Profit for the period before taxation

636

4,781

Income tax

16

402

(762)

Profit for the period

1,038

4,019

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,000

3,992

Non-controlling interests

38

27

Profit for the period

1,038

4,019

Profit for the Bank

3,246

3,369

Earnings per share

Basic - profit for the period

1(b)

HK$0.22

HK$1.30

Diluted - profit for the period

1(b)

HK$0.22

HK$1.30

1

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

6 months

6 months

ended

ended

30/6/2019

30/6/2018

Notes

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

Net profit

1,038

4,019

Other comprehensive income for the period:

Items that will not be reclassified to income statement:

Premises:

- unrealised surplus on revaluation of premises

-

8

- deferred taxes

31

1

(8)

Fair value reserve (equity instruments):

- net change in fair value

418

254

- deferred taxes

31

(7)

(4)

Liability credit reserve:

- net change in fair value attributable to Group's own

credit risk

-

(5)

- deferred taxes

31

(1)

1

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income

statement:

Fair value reserve (debt instruments):

- net change in fair value

986

(479)

- amount transferred to income statement on disposal

13

(66)

(23)

- on amortisation

(2)

(2)

- deferred taxes

31

(39)

12

Hedging reserve (cash flow hedges):

- effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging

instruments

(4)

(6)

- fair value change reclassified from income statements

(4)

7

Share of changes in equity of associates

71

(58)

Exchange differences arising from translation of

accounts/disposal of overseas branches, subsidiaries

and associates

52

(489)

Other comprehensive income

1,405

(792)

Total comprehensive income

2,443

3,227

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

2,411

3,189

Non-controlling interests

32

38

2,443

3,227

2

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

30/6/2019

31/12/2018

Notes

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

ASSETS

Cash and balances with banks and other financial institutions

17

52,823

48,106

Placements with and advances to banks and other financial

institutions

18

69,720

60,373

Trade bills

19

12,826

14,646

Trading assets

20

4,131

3,483

Derivative assets

38(a)

6,141

10,211

Loans and advances to customers

21

506,099

498,284

Investment securities

22

157,212

144,729

Investments in associates

9,675

9,129

Fixed assets

23

14,222

13,165

- Investment properties

5,266

5,249

- Other properties and equipment

7,873

7,916

- Right-of-use assets

1,083

-

Goodwill and intangible assets

1,933

1,940

Deferred tax assets

31

1,565

481

Other assets

24

40,431

34,904

Total Assets

876,778

839,451

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Deposits and balances of banks and other financial institutions

36,057

27,490

- Designated at fair value through profit or loss

25

3,535

1,335

- At amortised cost

32,522

26,155

Deposits from customers

582,105

574,114

- Demand deposits and current accounts

62,791

71,952

- Savings deposits

131,735

130,477

- Time, call and notice deposits

387,579

371,685

Trading liabilities

26

38

-

Derivative liabilities

38(a)

8,139

9,496

Certificates of deposit issued

63,903

58,490

- Designated at fair value through profit or loss

25

20,275

9,462

- At amortised cost

43,628

49,028

Current taxation

1,682

1,437

Debt securities issued

3,106

564

- Designated at fair value through profit or loss

25

109

407

- At amortised cost

2,997

157

Deferred tax liabilities

31

583

483

Other liabilities

27

61,984

51,444

Loan capital

28

14,193

12,358

Total Liabilities

771,790

735,876

Share capital

1(d)

41,194

39,925

Reserves

32

52,061

51,901

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

93,255

91,826

Additional equity instruments

33

8,894

8,894

Non-controlling interests

2,839

2,855

Total Equity

104,988

103,575

Total Equity and Liabilities

876,778

839,451

3

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Capital

Revaluation

reserve -

reserve of

Exchange

staff share

Liability

Additional

Non-

Share

General

bank

Capital

revaluation

options

Fair value

Hedging

credit

Other

Retained

equity

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

premises

reserve

reserve

issued

reserve

reserve

reserve

reservesNote

profits

Total

instruments

interests

equity

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

At 1st January, 2019

39,925

14,054

1,752

933

(1,426)

158

664

15

(3)

4,963

30,791

91,826

8,894

2,855

103,575

Changes in equity

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,000

1,000

-

38

1,038

Other comprehensive

income

-

-

1

-

58

-

1,290

(8)

(1)

71

-

1,411

-

(6)

1,405

Total comprehensive

income

-

-

1

-

58

-

1,290

(8)

(1)

71

1,000

2,411

-

32

2,443

Shares issued in lieu of

dividend (Note 1(d))

1,269

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,269

-

-

1,269

Equity settled share-

based transaction

-

-

-

-

-

12

-

-

-

-

-

12

-

-

12

Transfer

-

5

(5)

95

-

(18)

-

-

-

287

(364)

-

-

-

-

Distribution/Dividends

declared or approved

during the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,263)

(2,263)

-

(52)

(2,315)

Change of ownership in

subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

4

At 30th June, 2019

41,194

14,059

1,748

1,028

(1,368)

152

1,954

7

(4)

5,321

29,164

93,255

8,894

2,839

104,988

At 1st January, 2018

37,527

14,060

1,757

230

487

135

1,454

11

-

4,931

28,890

89,482

8,894

2,838

101,214

Impact of adopting

HKFRS 9 at 1st

January, 2018

-

-

-

-

-

-

(162)

-

(6)

-

(32)

(200)

-

-

(200)

Restated balance at 1st

January, 2018

37,527

14,060

1,757

230

487

135

1,292

11

(6)

4,931

28,858

89,282

8,894

2,838

101,014

Changes in equity

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,992

3,992

-

27

4,019

Other comprehensive

income

-

-

-

-

(500)

-

(242)

1

(4)

(58)

-

(803)

-

11

(792)

Total comprehensive

income

-

-

-

-

(500)

-

(242)

1

(4)

(58)

3,992

3,189

-

38

3,227

Shares issued in lieu of

dividend

1,271

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,271

-

-

1,271

Shares issued under

Staff Share Option

Schemes (Note 1(d))

73

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

73

-

-

73

Equity settled share-

based transaction

-

-

-

-

-

17

-

-

-

-

-

17

-

-

17

Transfer

12

(6)

-

728

-

(12)

-

-

-

48

(770)

-

-

-

-

Distribution/Dividends

declared or approved

during the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,017)

(2,017)

-

(45)

(2,062)

Change of ownership in

subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

55

55

At 30th June, 2018

38,883

14,054

1,757

958

(13)

140

1,050

12

(10)

4,921

30,063

91,815

8,894

2,886

103,595

Note:.Other reserves include statutory reserve and other reserves.

4

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

6 months

6 months

ended

ended

30/6/2019

30/6/2018

Notes

HK$ Mn

HK$ Mn

NET CASH INFLOW/(OUTFLOW) FROM OPERATIONS

7,706

(10,995)

Income tax paid

Hong Kong profits tax paid

(16)

(2)

Outside Hong Kong profits tax paid

(382)

(469)

NET CASH GENERATED FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING

ACTIVITIES

7,308

(11,466)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Dividends received from associates

1

6

Dividends received from non-trading equity securities

4

8

Purchase of non-trading equity securities

(2,993)

(1,187)

Proceeds from sale of non-trading equity securities

4,279

1,092

Purchase of fixed assets

(407)

(203)

Proceeds from disposal of other properties and equipment

16

15

Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale

372

49

Increase of shareholding in associates

(149)

(111)

NET CASH GENERATED FROM/(USED IN) INVESTING

ACTIVITIES

1,123

(331)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Ordinary dividends paid

(689)

(434)

Distribution to Hybrid/Additional Tier 1 issue holders

1(c)

(357)

(357)

Issue of ordinary share capital

-

73

Issue of certificates of deposit

54,839

46,579

Issue of debt securities

2,841

113

Issue of loan capital

1,705

-

Payment of lease liabilities

(181)

-

Redemption of certificates of deposit issued

(49,699)

(32,448)

Redemption of debt securities issued

(300)

(266)

Interest paid on loan capital

(361)

(314)

Interest paid on certificates of deposit and debt securities

issued

(818)

(382)

NET CASH GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

6,980

12,564

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

15,411

767

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 1ST JANUARY

86,020

89,980

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(74)

(934)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 30TH JUNE

34

101,357

89,813

Cash flows from operating activities included:

Interest received

14,563

11,673

Interest paid

6,909

5,836

Dividend received

25

37

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 05:17:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 683 M
EBIT 2019 9 146 M
Net income 2019 4 017 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,30x
Capitalization 61 411 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,89  HKD
Last Close Price 21,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Po Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hon-Shing Tong Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Man Kiu Li Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Arthur Kwok-Cheung Li Deputy Chairman
Kwok Sing Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD-14.52%7 956
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.34%347 483
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%264 260
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%253 837
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.80%199 376
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%186 423
