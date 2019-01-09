Bank of East Asia : BEA Hosts Community Luncheon for the Elderly as Part of its Centenary Celebrations

For Immediate Release

BEA Hosts Community Luncheon for the Elderly as Part of its

Centenary Celebrations

Hong Kong, 9th January, 2019 - As part of its centenary celebrations, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") joined hands with nine local non-governmental organisations ("NGOs") to host a community luncheon for approximately 1,200 elderly people from across Hong Kong. Around 200 representatives of the Bank, including members of senior management and staff volunteers, attended the luncheon to greet and entertain the elderly guests.

The community luncheon provided BEA with an opportunity to express its gratitude to the elderly for their contributions to society over the years. BEA co-organised the community luncheon with elderly homes and service centres operated by the following participating NGOs: the Christian Family Service Centre, Chung Sing Benevolent Society, Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui, Helping Hand, Hong Kong Chinese Christian Churches Union, Hong Kong Christian Service, St. James Settlement, The Salvation Army and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals ("TWGHs").

"As we celebrate our 100 years of success, we also look forward to further strengthening our ties to the communities we serve. Social welfare is one of the pillars of our CSR programme and the elderly have long been one of our major target recipients. The community luncheon is one of the initiatives by the Bank to show our appreciation to the local communities that have helped us achieve great success through the years," said Dr. David K.P. Li, Chairman & Chief Executive of BEA.

During the event, longevity buns (壽桃包) were served as a way for the Bank to celebrate its centenary with the elderly. BEA representatives also teamed up with the NGOs to organise an array of activities for the elderly. These included games, performances, and the distribution of goodie bags containing daily necessities and New Year's red packets.

As part of its Centenary Celebration campaign, the Bank has pledged to organise over 100 volunteering activities in 2018 and 2019 in support of under-resourced members of the community. To date, 103 volunteerting activities have been held under the "100 Acts of Kindness" Programme. The Bank of East Asia Charitable Foundation Limited, a

wholly-owned subsidiary of BEA, has also teamed up with The Warehouse Teenage Club and TWGHs to help adolescents and young adults in need.

For more information on BEA's Centenary Celebration campaign, including the community investment initiatives, please visit the Bank's 100th Anniversary website at https://100.hkbea.com.

About The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Incorporated in 1918, BEA is a leading Hong Kong-based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with total consolidated assets of HK$826.8 billion (US$105.4 billion) as of 30th June, 2018.

BEA provides a comprehensive range of corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to customers throughout Greater China and beyond via an extensive network of nearly 200 outlets covering Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.hkbea.com.

