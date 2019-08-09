Bank of East Asia : BEA Recognised for Digital Breakthroughs - Bank Wins Two Prestigious Awards from The Asian Banker

For Immediate Release
BEA Recognised for Digital Breakthroughs
Bank Wins Two Prestigious Awards from The Asian Banker
Hong Kong, 9th August, 2019 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") has received the award for Best Frictionless Omni Channel Integration in Hong Kong at the inaugural Hong Kong Awards organised by The Asian Banker. The award follows another accolade from The Asian Banker, Payment Merchant Services of the Year in Asia- Pacific, which BEA received at the International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards earlier in the year.
The Best Frictionless Omni Channel Integration Award recognises the Bank's wide- ranging digital drive, including its "mobile first" strategy which culminated in a revamped version of the BEA App. The new BEA App involved a major interface redesign and enhanced functions to improve the user experience, and added new lifestyle features such as the i-Planner to extend convenience beyond traditional banking capabilities.
The Payment Merchant Services of the Year in Asia-Pacific Award was given to BEA in recognition of the i-Payment Hub, a convenient all-in-one terminal for merchants that supports credit card contactless payment, Alipay, and WeChat Pay. The i-Payment Hub also acts as a mobile terminal, allowing merchants to settle payments on the go (e.g. at mobile event booths and restaurant tables).
Ms. Shirley Wong, General Manager & Head of Personal Banking Division at BEA, welcomed the wins at one of the region's foremost financial services awards programmes, saying, "BEA is delighted to receive these prestigious awards for the groundbreaking strides we have made over the last year. Our Bank is now pushing ahead with a range of fresh improvements, and will continue to launch innovative new services."
About The Bank of East Asia, Limited
Incorporated in 1918, BEA is a leading Hong Kong-based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with total consolidated assets of HK$839.5 billion (US$107.2 billion) as of 31st December, 2018.
BEA provides a comprehensive range of corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to customers throughout Greater China and beyond through an extensive network of nearly 200 outlets covering Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.hkbea.com.
Ms. Barbara Cheng (second from the left), Head of Channel and Transaction Management, accepts the Best Frictionless Omni Channel Integration in Hong Kong Award on behalf of BEA.
