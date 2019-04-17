Log in
Bank of East Asia Ltd    0023

BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD

(0023)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/17
25.7 HKD   +0.39%
04/17BANK OF EAST ASIA : Fraudulent Website Notification
PU
04/08BANK OF EAST ASIA : Fraudulent Website Notification
PU
03/28BANK OF EAST ASIA : Annual General Meeting Circular
PU
News 
Bank of East Asia : Fraudulent Website Notification

Bank of East Asia : Fraudulent Website Notification

04/17/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

For Immediate Release

Fraudulent Website Notification

Hong Kong, 18th April, 2019 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") would like to alert all customers and the general public that the Bank has no affiliation whatsoever with the website at http://boeasia.unatiobs.com.

Anyone who has provided personal information or has conducted any financial transactions through the website should immediately report the case to the Police for investigation, and contact BEA's Customer Service Hotline (852) 2211 1333 for assistance. Customers should also refrain from visiting the website and downloading any suspicious files from the website.

BEA would like to remind its customers that they can access the Bank's internet-based services safely and securely via the Bank's homepage at www.hkbea.com.

The Bank has reported the above incident to the Hong Kong Police and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and will take any action deemed necessary and appropriate to protect the reputation of the Bank and the interests of its customers and the general public.

Customers who are suspicious about the identity of a website at an address similar to the address of BEA's homepage should call the Bank's Customer Service Hotline for verification.

- End -

Media enquiries:

Ms. Carmen Lee

Head of Corporate Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel.: (852) 3608 5830

Email: leecol@hkbea.com

1

The Bank of East Asia, Limited 東亞銀行有限公司

10 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong 香港德輔道中 10

Telephone 電話 (852) 3608 3608 Facsimile 傳真 (852) 3608 6000 www.hkbea.com

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 03:22:07 UTC
