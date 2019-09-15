Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Bank of East Asia Ltd    0023   HK0023000190

BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD

(0023)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of East Asia : Fraudulent Website Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

For Immediate Release

Fraudulent Website Notification

Hong Kong, 16th September, 2019 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") would like to alert all customers and the general public that the Bank has no affiliation whatsoever with the website at http://37.140.198.214/inj/hk_com.mtel.androidbea.php.

Anyone who has provided personal information or has conducted any financial transactions through the website should immediately report the case to the Police for investigation, and contact BEA's Customer Service Hotline (852) 2211 1333 for assistance. Customers should also refrain from visiting the website and downloading any suspicious files from the website.

BEA would like to remind its customers that they can access the Bank's internet-based services safely and securely via the Bank's homepage at www.hkbea.com.

The Bank has reported the above incident to the Hong Kong Police and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and will take any action deemed necessary and appropriate to protect the reputation of the Bank and the interests of its customers and the general public.

Customers who are suspicious about the identity of a website at an address similar to the address of BEA's homepage should call the Bank's Customer Service Hotline for verification.

- End -

Media enquiries:

Ms. Barbara Cheng

Head of Channel and Transaction Management Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel.: (852) 3608 2592

Email: chengbhy@hkbea.com

1

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 03:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD
09/15BANK OF EAST ASIA : Fraudulent Website Notification
PU
09/13BANK OF EAST ASIA : Letter to Shareholders - Notice of publication of Interim Re..
PU
09/13BANK OF EAST ASIA : Letter to CCASS Non-Registered Holders - Notice of publicati..
PU
09/11BANK OF EAST ASIA : 2019 Interim Scrip Dividend Scheme - Calculation of Market V..
PU
09/09BANK OF EAST ASIA : Letter to Shareholders - Notice of publication of Listing Do..
PU
09/09BANK OF EAST ASIA : Letter to CCASS Non-Registered Holders - Notice of publicati..
PU
09/09BANK OF EAST ASIA : 2019 Interim Scrip Dividend Scheme
PU
09/09BANK OF EAST ASIA : 2019 Interim Scrip Dividend Scheme - Form of Election
PU
09/06BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited..
PU
09/06BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 19 040 M
EBIT 2019 9 442 M
Net income 2019 3 345 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,48x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,01x
Capitalization 58 804 M
Chart BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Bank of East Asia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,30  HKD
Last Close Price 20,30  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Po Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hon-Shing Tong Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Man Kiu Li Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Arthur Kwok-Cheung Li Deputy Chairman
Kwok Sing Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD-18.15%7 517
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY20.78%384 377
BANK OF AMERICA22.44%280 831
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%272 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.16%215 547
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%201 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group