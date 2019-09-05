Log in
Bank of East Asia : Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate (06th September, 2019)

09/05/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Form

NS3

表格

Notice of Intention to Issue

Companies Registry

New Share Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

擬發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

255

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED (Stock Code 23)

東 亞 銀 行 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 23)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above-mentioned Company for the issue of a new certificate in respect of the following share certificate which has been declared lost:

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 一張的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Applicant

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

申 請 人

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Lam Koon Pak

Lam Koon Pak

6834309

60

Ordinary 普通股

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue a new certificate on application under section

163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 163條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 一張新 股 份 證 明 書 -

  1. a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and
    本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)(a)條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一 個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地

在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及

  1. the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.
    本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明，上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司，並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5)條 展 示 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 6 September 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期: 2019 9 6

Share Registrar of The Bank of East Asia, Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

東亞銀行有限公司之股份登記處

Case No.: 2019-03874-D

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 20:26:04 UTC
