BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD

(0023)
Bank of East Asia : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - U.S.$6,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme of The Bank of East Asia, Limited

09/06/2019 | 10:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The securities are being offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918)

(Stock Code: 23)

(the "Issuer")

U.S.$6,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme")

Sole Arranger

HSBC

Dealers

Bank of America Merrill

Barclays

The Bank of East Asia,

CCB International

Lynch

Limited

Citigroup

CLSA

Crédit Agricole CIB

DBS Bank Ltd.

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs (Asia)

HSBC

J.P. Morgan

L.L.C.

Mizuho Securities

Morgan Stanley

Nomura

Shinkin International

Ltd.

SMBC Nikko

Société Générale

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered

Corporate

Bank

Bank

& Investment Banking

(Hong Kong) Limited

UBS

UOB

Wells Fargo Securities

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the Programme for a period of 12 months after 6th September, 2019 by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the Offering Circular dated 6th September, 2019. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on or about 9th September, 2019.

Hong Kong, 6th September, 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board of Directors of the Bank comprises Dr. the Hon. Sir David LI Kwok- po# (Executive Chairman), Professor Arthur LI Kwok-cheung* (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Allan WONG Chi- yun** (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Aubrey LI Kwok-sing*, Mr. Winston LO Yau-lai*, Mr. Stephen Charles LI Kwok- sze*, Dr. Isidro FAINÉ CASAS*, Mr. Adrian David LI Man-kiu# (Co-Chief Executive), Mr. Brian David LI Man- bun# (Co-Chief Executive), Dr. Daryl NG Win-kong*, Mr. Masayuki OKU*, Dr. the Hon. Rita FAN HSU Lai- tai**, Mr. Meocre LI Kwok-wing**, Dr. the Hon. Henry TANG Ying-yen** and Dr. Delman LEE**.

  • Executive Director
  • Non-executiveDirector
  • Independent Non-executive Director

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 19 040 M
EBIT 2019 9 442 M
Net income 2019 3 347 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,24x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,01x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,93x
Capitalization 57 239 M
Technical analysis trends BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,30  HKD
Last Close Price 19,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Po Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hon-Shing Tong Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Man Kiu Li Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Arthur Kwok-Cheung Li Deputy Chairman
Kwok Sing Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD-20.16%7 317
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.55%359 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%264 348
BANK OF AMERICA14.12%261 749
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.34%209 819
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%193 242
