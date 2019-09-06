Bank of East Asia : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - U.S.$6,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme of The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
NOTICE OF LISTING ON
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
東亞銀行有限公司
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918)
(Stock Code: 23)
(the "Issuer")
U.S.$6,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme")
|
|
Sole Arranger
|
|
|
|
HSBC
|
|
|
|
|
Dealers
|
|
Bank of America Merrill
|
Barclays
|
The Bank of East Asia,
|
CCB International
|
Lynch
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
Citigroup
|
CLSA
|
|
Crédit Agricole CIB
|
DBS Bank Ltd.
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Goldman Sachs (Asia)
|
HSBC
|
J.P. Morgan
|
|
L.L.C.
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Securities
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
Nomura
|
Shinkin International
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
SMBC Nikko
|
Société Générale
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Bank
|
Bank
|
|
& Investment Banking
|
|
(Hong Kong) Limited
|
UBS
|
|
UOB
|
Wells Fargo Securities
1
Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the Programme for a period of 12 months after 6th September, 2019 by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the Offering Circular dated 6th September, 2019. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on or about 9th September, 2019.
Hong Kong, 6th September, 2019
As at the date of this notice, the Board of Directors of the Bank comprises Dr. the Hon. Sir David LI Kwok- po# (Executive Chairman), Professor Arthur LI Kwok-cheung* (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Allan WONG Chi- yun** (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Aubrey LI Kwok-sing*, Mr. Winston LO Yau-lai*, Mr. Stephen Charles LI Kwok- sze*, Dr. Isidro FAINÉ CASAS*, Mr. Adrian David LI Man-kiu# (Co-Chief Executive), Mr. Brian David LI Man- bun# (Co-Chief Executive), Dr. Daryl NG Win-kong*, Mr. Masayuki OKU*, Dr. the Hon. Rita FAN HSU Lai- tai**, Mr. Meocre LI Kwok-wing**, Dr. the Hon. Henry TANG Ying-yen** and Dr. Delman LEE**.
-
Non-executiveDirector
-
Independent Non-executive Director
2
