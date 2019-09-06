Bank of East Asia : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - U.S.$6,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme of The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The securities are being offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918)

(Stock Code: 23)

(the "Issuer")

U.S.$6,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme")

Sole Arranger HSBC Dealers Bank of America Merrill Barclays The Bank of East Asia, CCB International Lynch Limited Citigroup CLSA Crédit Agricole CIB DBS Bank Ltd. Deutsche Bank Goldman Sachs (Asia) HSBC J.P. Morgan L.L.C. Mizuho Securities Morgan Stanley Nomura Shinkin International Ltd. SMBC Nikko Société Générale Standard Chartered Standard Chartered Corporate Bank Bank & Investment Banking (Hong Kong) Limited UBS UOB Wells Fargo Securities

1