Bank of East Asia : Participants of the BEA 100 FinTech Challenge Present Creative Proposals on Intelligent Banking

Participants of the BEA 100 FinTech Challenge

Present Creative Proposals on Intelligent Banking

Hong Kong, 20th June, 2019 - As part of its centenary celebrations, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") teamed up with Hong Kong Science Park to organise the BEA 100 FinTech Challenge (the "FinTech Challenge"), to foster creativity in the development of FinTech solutions.

Highly creative proposals based on the theme of "Intelligent Banking" were received from students of Hong Kong's eight universities covering different aspects of banking. After careful consideration from BEA's Senior Management, 12 teams were shortlisted for the final presentation round on the 8th and 9th June, 2019 at Hong Kong Science Park. Team Invictus from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology was the winner of the FinTech Challenge.

Held at the Hong Kong Science Park, the FinTech Challenge Event Days were attended by a number of guests, including Mr. George Tee, Representative of the Co- organizer and Chief Technology Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation; Mr. Herbert Chia, Venture Partner of Sequoia Capital China, and Former Head of Data Committee and Vice President of Alibaba Group; and Mr. Howe Kian Wan, Senior Consultant of Forrester Research, Inc. Representatives from BEA included Mr. Adrian Li, Executive Director & Deputy Chief Executive; Mr. Vincent Hui, General Manager and Head of Personal Banking Division; Mr. Eric Wong, Group Chief Information Officer, General Manager and Head of Technology Productivity Division; and other members of BEA's Senior Management.

Mr. Adrian Li commented; "Fintech is transforming the financial service landscape and we have no doubt this will continue. At BEA, innovation has always been part of our DNA. We strive to offer creative solutions that meet our customers' needs and are suited to Hong Kong's unique market."

Mr. Vincent Hui said; "At BEA, we are developing a holistic fintech approach so as to integrate more innovative technology into our systems. As a pioneer of fintech in the banking industry, BEA is determined to continue leading the field by engaging with an ever wider range of firms and new participants in the world of fintech."

During the proposal development process, the guests and staff at BEA provided constructive comments to help the participants refine their submissions. The judging

