BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD

(0023)
Bank of East Asia : Participants of the BEA 100 FinTech Challenge Present Creative Proposals on Intelligent Banking

06/20/2019

For Immediate Release

Participants of the BEA 100 FinTech Challenge

Present Creative Proposals on Intelligent Banking

Hong Kong, 20th June, 2019 - As part of its centenary celebrations, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") teamed up with Hong Kong Science Park to organise the BEA 100 FinTech Challenge (the "FinTech Challenge"), to foster creativity in the development of FinTech solutions.

Highly creative proposals based on the theme of "Intelligent Banking" were received from students of Hong Kong's eight universities covering different aspects of banking. After careful consideration from BEA's Senior Management, 12 teams were shortlisted for the final presentation round on the 8th and 9th June, 2019 at Hong Kong Science Park. Team Invictus from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology was the winner of the FinTech Challenge.

Held at the Hong Kong Science Park, the FinTech Challenge Event Days were attended by a number of guests, including Mr. George Tee, Representative of the Co- organizer and Chief Technology Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation; Mr. Herbert Chia, Venture Partner of Sequoia Capital China, and Former Head of Data Committee and Vice President of Alibaba Group; and Mr. Howe Kian Wan, Senior Consultant of Forrester Research, Inc. Representatives from BEA included Mr. Adrian Li, Executive Director & Deputy Chief Executive; Mr. Vincent Hui, General Manager and Head of Personal Banking Division; Mr. Eric Wong, Group Chief Information Officer, General Manager and Head of Technology Productivity Division; and other members of BEA's Senior Management.

Mr. Adrian Li commented; "Fintech is transforming the financial service landscape and we have no doubt this will continue. At BEA, innovation has always been part of our DNA. We strive to offer creative solutions that meet our customers' needs and are suited to Hong Kong's unique market."

Mr. Vincent Hui said; "At BEA, we are developing a holistic fintech approach so as to integrate more innovative technology into our systems. As a pioneer of fintech in the banking industry, BEA is determined to continue leading the field by engaging with an ever wider range of firms and new participants in the world of fintech."

During the proposal development process, the guests and staff at BEA provided constructive comments to help the participants refine their submissions. The judging

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

10 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong 香港德輔道中 10

Telephone 電話 (852) 3608 3608 Facsimile 傳真 (852) 3608 6000 www.hkbea.com

panel comprising leaders in the finance and technology fields as well as representatives of BEA evaluated the proposals based on their creativity, functionality, feasibility, and the group's presentation skills.

Team Invictus proposed an integrated banking app with an elegant user interface and advanced AI technology to resolve the pain-points faced by university students who are inexperienced with financials.

Prizes of the FinTech Challenge totaled HK$230,000, including a grand prize of HK$100,000. For further details, please visit the official webpage of the FinTech Challenge at https://www.hkbea.com/bea100fc.

To learn more about BEA's Centenary Celebration campaign, please visit the Bank's 100th Anniversary website at https://100.hkbea.com.

About The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Incorporated in 1918, BEA is a leading Hong Kong-based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with total consolidated assets of HK$839.5 billion (US$107.2 billion) as of 31st December, 2018.

BEA provides a comprehensive range of corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to customers throughout Greater China and beyond via an extensive network of nearly 200 outlets covering Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.hkbea.com.

- End -

Media enquiries:

Mr. Vincent Hui

General Manager and Head of Personal Banking Division

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel.: (852) 3608 8281

Email: huiv@hkbea.com

BEA - Operator of one of the largest banking networks in Hong Kong

Mr. Adrian Li (left), Executive Director & Deputy Chief Executive of BEA, presents the grand prize to champion team.

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:38:02 UTC
