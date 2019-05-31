Bank of East Asia : Resignation of Director and Changes of Members of Board Committees and Rule 3.10A of The Listing Rules

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918) (Stock Code: 23)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND

CHANGES OF MEMBERS OF BOARD COMMITTEES

AND RULE 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES

The Hon. CHAN Kin-por has tendered his resignation as an Independent Non-executive Director and will cease as the Chairman of the Risk Committee and a Member of the Audit Committee of the Bank with effect from 1stJune, 2019.

Dr. the Hon. Henry TANG Ying-yen has been appointed as the Chairman of the Risk Committee with effect from 1stJune, 2019.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (the "Bank") announces the following resignation of Director and Changes of Members of Board Committees of the Bank.

Resignation of Director

The Hon. CHAN Kin-por ("Mr. Chan") has tendered his resignation as an Independent Non-executive Director ("INED") of the Bank with effect from 1stJune, 2019. Accordingly, he will also cease as the Chairman of the Risk Committee ("RIC") and a Member of the Audit Committee (the "AC") of the Bank on the same date.

Mr. Chan has informed the Bank that he has been appointed as the Chief Executive of an insurance group effective 1stJune, 2019. To avoid a possible conflict of interest, he has decided to step down as an INED of the Bank, the Chairman of the RIC and a Member of the AC.

Mr. Chan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.

Mr. Chan was appointed a Director of the Bank in March 2017. The Board would like to extend its gratitude to Mr. Chan for his wise counsel and invaluable contribution to the Board and the Bank during his tenure of service on the Board and wish him every happiness, good health and success for the future.

- 1 -