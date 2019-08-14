Log in
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC

BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC

(BGEO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/14 03:06:26 am
1341.77 GBp   -0.31%
Bank of Georgia : half-year profit boosted by retail lending

08/14/2019 | 03:02am EDT
Logo and main office building of the Bank of Georgia is seen in Tbilisi

(Reuters) - London-listed Bank of Georgia reported a 36.9% rise in first-half profit on the back of strong lending at its retail banking business, while its overall margins were hurt by pricing pressure in the unsecured consumer lending market.

The lender, which serves retail, corporate and small and medium-sized enterprise customers across Georgia, said profit jumped to 209.1 million laris (£60.03 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 152.7 million laris a year earlier.

Bank of Georgia's loan book climbed 30.5% to 10.58 billion laris, 67.2% of which was made up of retail loans.

The company, however, said net interest income — the main indicator of a bank's financial strength — dropped to 5.6% from 7% on tough competition and a shift towards higher quality and finer margin products amid tighter lending rules.

Earlier this year, Bank of Georgia flagged that recent regulatory changes in retail lending guidelines would see slower growth of unsecured consumer loans.

"The bank has adapted to substantial regulatory change and has already reset its base for the coming years," said Chief Executive Officer Archil Gachechiladze, who took on the role this year.

Over the years, the economic health of the former Soviet republic has helped Bank of Georgia and its main rival TBC Bank post strong results on robust lending.

However, the head of Georgia's central bank warned in July that the country's gross domestic product might be reduced by more than 1% this year after a dispute with neighbouring Russia.

On Wednesday, Bank of Georgia said while a flight ban imposed by Russia may slightly reduce Georgia's GDP growth, it was not expected to have any impact on the company.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC -0.31% 1341.77 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
TBC BANK GROUP PLC 0.45% 1330 Delayed Quote.-13.01%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 100 M
EBIT 2019 675 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,76%
P/E ratio 2019 5,22x
P/E ratio 2020 4,56x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 642 M
Chart BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Georgia Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 072,60  GBp
Last Close Price 1 346,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Archil Gachechiladze Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Janin Non-Executive Chairman
Levan Kulijanishvili Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
David Tsiklauri Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Vakhtang Bobokhidze Chief Information Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC-2.25%774
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.31%344 286
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.21%265 561
BANK OF AMERICA12.18%257 281
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.41%200 125
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%185 343
