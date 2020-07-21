Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Greece    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 07/20 10:19:00 am
12.96 EUR   +0.31%
04:16aBALANCE OF PAYMENTS : May 2020
PU
07/17CENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQUIREMENT ON A CASH BASIS : January-June 2020
PU
07/14BANK LENDING SURVEY (BLS) : Q2 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balance of Payments: May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:16am EDT
  • Share:
Balance of Payments: May 2020 21/07/2020 - Press Releases

Current account

In May 2020, the current account registered a deficit of €914 million, against a surplus of €270 million in May 2019, as a result of a deterioration in the services balance and the secondary income account, which was partly offset by improvements in the balance of goods, as well as in the primary income account.

The deficit of the balance of goods shrank, as imports decreased more than exports. The decline in both exports and imports is largely due to a fall in oil exports and imports, which was driven also by lower international oil prices. Non-oil exports of goods dropped by 18.7% at current prices (18.1% at constant prices), while the corresponding imports declined at a faster pace of 27.8% (27.1% at constant prices).

The surplus of the services balance declined considerably, mainly reflecting a contraction in the surplus of the travel balance, which fell to almost zero, as non-residents' arrivals and the corresponding receipts declined by 97.7% and 99.2%, respectively. At the same time, the corresponding payments decreased by 98.2%. A decline of 20.6% was also registered in the transport balance on account of a deterioration in the sea and air transport balances.

The surplus of the primary income account rose, while the secondary income account recorded a deficit, against a surplus year-on-year, which was largely due to the transfer of SMP/ANFA profits to the Greek Government in May 2019. The relevant transfer for 2020 will be recorded in July 2020.

In the January-May 2020 period, the current account deficit came to €5.6 billion, up by €706 million year-on-year, as the deterioration in the services balance and the secondary income account more than offset the improvement in the balance of goods and the primary income account.

The deficit of the balance of goods narrowed, as imports decreased at a faster pace than exports. Developments in imports and exports largely reflect developments in oil imports and exports respectively, as mentioned earlier. Non-oil exports of goods dropped by 4.1% at current prices (3.6% at constant prices), while the corresponding imports fell by 11.6% (11.1% at constant prices).

The surplus of the services balance decreased by half, due to a deterioration across its sub-components, mostly the travel balance. Νon-residents' arrivals and relevant receipts fell by 63.8% and 78.5%, respectively. Turning to the transport balance, its surplus shrank by 20.4%.

Capital account

In May 2020, the capital account showed a surplus of €203 million, against a deficit of €24 million year-on-year, mostly due to higher general government receipts. In the January-May 2020 period, the capital account showed a surplus of €594 million, up by €403 million year-on-year.

Combined current and capital account

In May 2020, the combined current and capital account (corresponding to the economy's external financing requirements) showed a deficit of €711 million, against a surplus of €246 million year-on-year. In the January-May 2020 period, the deficit stood at €5.0 billion, up by €303 million year-on-year.

Financial account

In May 2020, under direct investment, residents' external liabilities (non-residents' direct investment in Greece) rose by €218 million and their external assets increased by €81 million.

Under portfolio investment, residents' external assets recorded an increase, as a result of a rise of €4.1 billion in residents' holdings of foreign bonds and Treasury bills. A decrease in residents' external liabilities was mainly due to a decline of €2.1 billion in non-residents' holdings of Greek government bonds and Treasury bills.

Under other investment, a decline in residents' external assets is mainly the result of a decrease of €489 million in domestic credit institutions', institutional investors' and firms' deposit and repo holdings abroad, which was partly offset by the statistical adjustment related to the issuance of banknotes. An increase in residents' external liabilities reflects almost exclusively a rise of €6.4 billion in non-residents' deposit and repo holdings in Greece (the TARGET account included).

In the January-May 2020 period, under direct investment, residents' external liabilities (stemming from non-residents' direct investment in Greece) increased by €1.2 billion.

Portfolio investment showed an increase in residents' external assets, mainly as a result of a rise of €14.7 billion in residents' holdings of foreign bonds and Treasury bills. The decline in residents' external liabilities is mainly due to a decrease of €7.4 billion in non-residents' holdings of Greek government bonds and Treasury bills.

Under other investment, an increase of €2.4 billion in residents' external assets primarily reflects the statistical adjustment related to the issuance of banknotes. An increase in residents' external liabilities mainly reflects a rise of €20.3 billion in non-residents' deposit and repo holdings in Greece (the TARGET account included) and an increase of €7.2 billion in the outstanding debt of the public and the private sector to non-residents.[1]

At end-May 2020, Greece's reserve assets stood at €8.7 billion, compared with €6.5 billion at end-May 2019.

Note: Balance of payments data for June 2020 will be released on 20 August 2020.

[1] It is pointed out that in the January-May 2020, developments under portfolio and other investment were largely driven by loan securitisations carried out by systemic credit institutions in previous months (see Bank of Greece, Press release on: Balance of Payments, March 2020 and April 2020).

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 08:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF GREECE
04:16aBALANCE OF PAYMENTS : May 2020
PU
07/17CENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQ : January-June 2020
PU
07/14BANK LENDING SURVEY (BLS) : Q2 2020
PU
07/03INTEREST RATES ON BANK DEPOSITS AND : May 2020
PU
06/29BANK OF GREECE : Greece says pandemic to worsen long-term economic problems
AQ
06/29BANK OF GREECE : Monetary Policy Report 2019-2020
PU
06/27BANK OF GREECE : Swearing-in of the Governor of the Bank of Greece
PU
06/26BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : May 2020
PU
06/22BANK OF GREECE : Greece sees 99% drop in travel revenue during April lockdown
AQ
06/22DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVE : April 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 734 M 1 983 M 1 983 M
Net income 2019 842 M 963 M 963 M
Net cash 2019 8 631 M 9 869 M 9 869 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,35x
Yield 2019 4,53%
Capitalization 257 M 295 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2018 -7,16x
EV / Sales 2019 -4,81x
Nbr of Employees 62 093
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF GREECE-12.67%295
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.58%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.83%249 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.05%201 180
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%198 387
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.52%132 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group