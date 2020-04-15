Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Greece : FINANCIAL STATEMENT MARCH 2020

04/15/2020 | 01:58am EDT

FINANCIAL STATEMENT

31st MARCH 2020

(in euro)

ASSETS

LIABILITIES

1.

Gold and gold receivables

7,099,889,569

1.

Banknotes in circulation

29,910,969,645

2.

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

3,195,512,045

2.

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to

monetary policy operations denominated in euro

12,141,796,163

2.1

Receivables from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

728,341,545

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments,

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

12,141,796,163

external loans and other external assets

2,467,170,500

2.2

Deposit facility

0

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

3.

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

513,574,792

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

4.

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

23,131

3.

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

0

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

23,131

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

4.

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

22,853,917,446

4.1

General government

21,593,969,114

5.

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy

4.2

Other liabilities

1,259,948,332

operations denominated in euro

12,350,000,000

5.

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

2,529,635,789

5.1

Main refinancing operations

0

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

12,350,000,000

6.

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

748,963,308

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

7.

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

39,871

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

7.1

Deposits and other liabilities

39,871

7.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

6.

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

1,846,983

8.

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

0

7.

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

78,038,138,264

9.

Intra-Eurosystem liabilities

37,018,421,114

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

66,006,597,207

7.2

Other securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

12,031,541,057

9.1

Liabilities related to promissory notes backing

the issuance of ECB debt certificates

0

9.2

Net liabilities related to the allocation of euro banknotes

8.

General government long-term debt denominated in euro

4,881,817,432

within the Eurosystem

0

9.3

Net liabilities related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET2)

37,018,421,114

9.4

Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net)

0

9.

Intra-Eurosystem claims

11,310,948,660

10.

Other liabilities

366,278,798

9.1

Participating interest in the ECB

473,379,901

9.2

Claims equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves to the ECB

997,925,769

11.

Provisions

7,797,926,820

9.3

Net claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes

within the Eurosystem

9,839,642,990

12.

Revaluation accounts

5,478,457,533

9.4

Net claims related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET2)

0

9.5

Other claims within the Eurosystem (net)

0

13.

Capital and reserves

643,180,585

10.

Other assets

2,097,836,196

13.1

Capital

111,243,362

13.2

Ordinary reserve

111,243,362

10.1

Tangible and intangible fixed assets

548,418,048

13.3

Extraordinary reserve

134,500,000

10.2

Other financial assets

105,210,616

13.4

Special reserve from the revaluation of land and buildings

284,890,789

10.3

Sundry

1,444,207,532

13.5

Other special reserves

1,303,072

TOTAL ASSETS

119,489,587,072

TOTAL LIABILITIES

119,489,587,072

OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS

1. Greek government securities relating to the management of the "Common capital

of legal entities in public law and social security funds" according to Law 2469/97

49,117,135,348

2. Greek government securities and other debt securities relating to the management

and custody of assets of public entities, social security funds and private agents

4,718,953,300

3. Assets eligible as collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy operations and intraday credit

21,502,695,228

4. Other off-balance-sheet items

11,404,724,215

TOTAL OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS

86,743,508,091

Note: Under Article 54A of the Bank's Statute, financial statements are drawn up in compliance with the accounting principles and rules established

by the European Central Bank (ECB) and applying to all members of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB).

Athens, 15 April 2020

THE GOVERNOR

THE DIRECTOR OF THE ACCOUNTING DEPARTMENT

Y A N N I S S T O U R N A R A SM A R I A P A G O N I

Bank of Greece published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 05:57:08 UTC
