Bank of Greece : FINANCIAL STATEMENT MARCH 2020
04/15/2020
FINANCIAL STATEMENT
31st MARCH 2020
(in euro)
ASSETS
1.
Gold and gold receivables
7,099,889,569
1.
Banknotes in circulation
29,910,969,645
2.
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
3,195,512,045
2.
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to
|
|
Receivables from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
728,341,545
2.2
Balances with banks and security investments,
2.1
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
12,141,796,163
|
2.2
Deposit facility
0
2.3
Fixed-term deposits
0
3.
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
513,574,792
2.4
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
2.5
Deposits related to margin calls
0
4.
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
23,131
|
3.
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
0
4.1
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
23,131
4.2
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
4.
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
22,853,917,446
|
4.1
General government
21,593,969,114
5.
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
2,529,635,789
5.1
Main refinancing operations
0
5.2
Longer-term refinancing operations
12,350,000,000
6.
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
748,963,308
5.3
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
5.4
Structural reverse operations
0
7.
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
39,871
5.5
Marginal lending facility
0
5.6
Credits related to margin calls
0
|
|
|
|
7.2
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
6.
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
1,846,983
|
8.
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
0
7.
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
78,038,138,264
9.
Intra-Eurosystem liabilities
37,018,421,114
7.1
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
66,006,597,207
7.2
Other securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
12,031,541,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.2
Net liabilities related to the allocation of euro banknotes
8.
General government long-term debt denominated in euro
4,881,817,432
|
|
|
9.3
Net liabilities related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET2)
37,018,421,114
9.4
Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net)
0
9.
Intra-Eurosystem claims
11,310,948,660
10.
Other liabilities
366,278,798
9.1
Participating interest in the ECB
473,379,901
9.2
Claims equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves to the ECB
997,925,769
11.
Provisions
7,797,926,820
9.3
Net claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes
12.
Revaluation accounts
5,478,457,533
9.4
Net claims related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET2)
0
9.5
Other claims within the Eurosystem (net)
0
13.
Capital and reserves
643,180,585
10.
Other assets
2,097,836,196
13.1
Capital
111,243,362
13.2
Ordinary reserve
111,243,362
10.1
Tangible and intangible fixed assets
548,418,048
13.3
Extraordinary reserve
134,500,000
10.2
Other financial assets
105,210,616
13.4
Special reserve from the revaluation of land and buildings
284,890,789
10.3
Sundry
1,444,207,532
13.5
Other special reserves
1,303,072
TOTAL ASSETS
119,489,587,072
TOTAL LIABILITIES
119,489,587,072
OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS
1. Greek government securities relating to the management of the "Common capital
|
of legal entities in public law and social security funds" according to Law 2469/97
49,117,135,348
2. Greek government securities and other debt securities relating to the management
|
and custody of assets of public entities, social security funds and private agents
|
|
3. Assets eligible as collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy operations and intraday credit
21,502,695,228
4. Other off-balance-sheet items
TOTAL OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS
Note: Under Article 54A of the Bank's Statute, financial statements are drawn up in compliance with the accounting principles and rules established
by the European Central Bank (ECB) and applying to all members of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB).
Athens, 15 April 2020
THE GOVERNOR
THE DIRECTOR OF THE ACCOUNTING DEPARTMENT
Y A N N I S S T O U R N A R A S
M A R I A P A G O N I
Income Statement Evolution