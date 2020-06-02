Bank of Greece : Holidays to be observed during 2021

Holidays to be observed during 2021
02/06/2020 - Announcements
Αpart from Saturdays and Sundays, the following days in 2021 will be observed as holidays by the Bank of Greece:
|
1st January
|
New Year's Day
|
6th January
|
Epiphany
|
15th March
|
Pure Monday (Monday of Lent)
|
25th March
|
National Holiday
|
30th April
|
Good Friday
|
3rd May
|
Easter Monday
|
21st June
|
Monday of the Holy Spirit (Whit Monday)
|
28th October
|
National Holiday
