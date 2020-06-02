Bank of Greece : Holidays to be observed during 2021

Share:

Αpart from Saturdays and Sundays, the following days in 2021 will be observed as holidays by the Bank of Greece:

1st January New Year's Day 6th January Epiphany 15th March Pure Monday (Monday of Lent) 25th March National Holiday 30th April Good Friday 3rd May Easter Monday 21st June Monday of the Holy Spirit (Whit Monday) 28th October National Holiday