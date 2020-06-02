Log in
Bank of Greece : Holidays to be observed during 2021

06/02/2020 | 03:21am EDT
  • Share:
Holidays to be observed during 2021 02/06/2020 - Announcements

Αpart from Saturdays and Sundays, the following days in 2021 will be observed as holidays by the Bank of Greece:

1st January

New Year's Day

6th January

Epiphany

15th March

Pure Monday (Monday of Lent)

25th March

National Holiday

30th April

Good Friday

3rd May

Easter Monday

21st June

Monday of the Holy Spirit (Whit Monday)

28th October

National Holiday

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 07:20:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
