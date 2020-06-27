Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Greece    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 06/26 10:09:44 am
12.88 EUR   -0.46%
05:39aBANK OF GREECE : Swearing-in of the Governor of the Bank of Greece
PU
06/26BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : May 2020
PU
06/22BANK OF GREECE : Greece sees 99% drop in travel revenue during April lockdown
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Greece : Swearing-in of the Governor of the Bank of Greece

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 05:39am EDT
  • Share:
Swearing-in of the Governor of the Bank of Greece 27/06/2020 - Press Releases


This Saturday the 27th of June 2020, at 11:00 p.m., Mr. Yannis Stournaras was sworn in as Governor of the Bank of Greece, before H.E. the President of the Hellenic Republic Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in the presence of the Minister of Finance Mr. Christos Staikouras.

Following today's swearing-in ceremony, the Administration of the Bank of Greece is as follows:
· Yannis Stournaras, Governor
· John (Iannis) Mourmouras, Deputy Governor
· Theodoros Mitrakos, Deputy Governor

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 27 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 09:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF GREECE
05:39aBANK OF GREECE : Swearing-in of the Governor of the Bank of Greece
PU
06/26BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : May 2020
PU
06/22BANK OF GREECE : Greece sees 99% drop in travel revenue during April lockdown
AQ
06/22DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVE : April 2020
PU
06/19BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : April 2020
PU
06/18COMMERCIAL PROPERTY INDICES : 2019 h2
PU
06/17CENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQ : January - May 2020
PU
06/16Alpha Bank in talks with Cerberus, PIMCO to sell $11 billion of bad loans - s..
RE
06/16STATISTICS ON LOANS SERVICED BY CRED : Q1 2020
PU
06/11BANK OF GREECE : Financial statement may 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 734 M 1 945 M 1 945 M
Net income 2019 842 M 945 M 945 M
Net cash 2019 8 631 M 9 682 M 9 682 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,35x
Yield 2019 4,53%
Capitalization 256 M 287 M 287 M
EV / Sales 2018 -7,16x
EV / Sales 2019 -4,81x
Nbr of Employees 62 093
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF GREECE-13.21%287
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.58%282 080
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%252 158
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.81%200 840
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%199 962
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group