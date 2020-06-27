Bank of Greece : Swearing-in of the Governor of the Bank of Greece

Swearing-in of the Governor of the Bank of Greece
27/06/2020 - Press Releases
This Saturday the 27th of June 2020, at 11:00 p.m., Mr. Yannis Stournaras was sworn in as Governor of the Bank of Greece, before H.E. the President of the Hellenic Republic Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in the presence of the Minister of Finance Mr. Christos Staikouras.
Following today's swearing-in ceremony, the Administration of the Bank of Greece is as follows:
· Yannis Stournaras, Governor
· John (Iannis) Mourmouras, Deputy Governor
· Theodoros Mitrakos, Deputy Governor
