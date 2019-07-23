Log in
Bank Lending Survey (BLS): Q2 2019

07/23/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Bank Lending Survey (BLS)(1),(2): Q2 2019

Loans to non-financial corporations

In the second quarter of 2019, the credit standards for loans to non-financial corporations (NFCs) remained unchanged (see Chart 1) compared with the first quarter of 2019, in line with expectations expressed in the previous quarterly survey round. Moreover, banks expect that credit standards will in general remain unchanged during the third quarter of 2019.
The terms and conditions for loans to NFCs remained overall unchanged, although the banks' loan margins on ordinary loans continued to be on a downward trend.

Demand for loans to NFCs increased somewhat but at a slower pace compared to the previous quarter (see Chart 2), especially regarding long-term loans, due to increased financing needs for fixed assets and debt refinancing/restructuring. During the next quarterly survey round, the demand for loans to NFCs is expected to remain broadly unchanged, with the exception of the demand for loans to small and medium size enterprises, which is expected to increase to some extent.

The ratio of rejected applications for loans to NFCs remained unchanged during the second quarter of 2019 compared with the previous quarter (see Chart 3).

Loans to households

In the second quarter of 2019, the credit standards as well as the terms and conditions for loans to households remained unchanged compared with the first quarter of 2019 (see Chart 1), in line with expectations expressed in the previous quarterly survey round. The demand for loans to households remained also unchanged compared with the first quarter of 2019 (see Chart 2).
Banks expect that credit standards for loans to households will remain unchanged during the third quarter of 2019, while the demand for loans to households is expected to somewhat increase.

The ratio of rejected applications for loans to households remained unchanged during the second quarter of 2019 (see Chart 3) compared with the previous quarter.

Chart 1 - Credit Standards(Average)

Chart 2 - Demand(Average)

Chart 3 - Share of rejected applications (Average)

(1)For more information on the Bank Lending Survey, see

http://www.bankofgreece.gr/Pages/en/Statistics/monetary/BankLendingSurvey.aspx

(2)Information regarding the BLS methodology is available at:

http://www.bankofgreece.gr/Pages/en/Statistics/monetary/BankLendMeth.aspx

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 11:14:02 UTC
