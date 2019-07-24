Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Greece, The    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE, THE

(TELL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 07/24 06:01:34 am
14.24 EUR   -0.42%
06:20aBANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : June 2019
PU
07/23BANK LENDING SURVEY (BLS) : Q2 2019
PU
07/22DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVEL SERVICES : May 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank credit and deposits: June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:20am EDT

In June 2019, the annual growth rate of total credit extended to the domestic economy stood at -0.3% from 0.1% in the previous month, while the monthly net flow was negative at €171 million, compared with a negative net flow of €597 million in the previous month.
The annual growth rate of total deposits stood at 6.2% from 5.2% in the previous month and the monthly net flow was positive at €2,360 million, compared with a positive net flow of €844 million in May 2019.

I. Credit to the domestic economy

Ι.1 Credit to the general government (1)

In June 2019, the monthly net flow of credit to the general government was negative at €1,107 million, compared with a negative net flow of €273 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -0.7% from 1.6% in the previous month.

Ι.2 Credit to the private sector

In June 2019, the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector stood at -0.2%, unchanged from the previous month. The monthly net flow of credit to the private sector was positive at €936 million, compared with a negative net flow of €324 million in the previous month.

Ι.2.1 Credit to corporations

In June 2019, the monthly net flow of credit to corporations was positive at €1,052 million, compared with a negative net flow of €117 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at 2.2%, unchanged from the previous month. In particular, the annual growth rate of credit to non-financial corporations stood at 2.5% from 2.6% in the previous month, while the monthly net flow was positive at €808 million, against a negative net flow of €137 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries stood at -1.2% from -3.1% in the previous month and the monthly net flow was positive at €244 million, compared with a positive net flow of €20 million in the previous month.

Ι.2.2 Credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships

In June 2019, the monthly net flow of credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships was negative at €5 million, compared with a positive net flow of €1 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -2.0% from -1.7% in the previous month.

Ι.2.3 Credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions

In June 2019, the monthly net flow of credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions was negative at €111 million, compared with a negative net flow of €208 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -2.6% from -2.5% in the previous month.

II. Deposits (2) by the domestic economy with the domestic credit institutions (3)

ΙΙ.1 Deposits placed by the general government

In June 2019, deposits placed by the general government increased by €594 million, compared with an increase of €282 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 8.2% from 0.8% in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2 Deposits placed by the private sector

In June 2019, deposits placed by the private sector increased by €1,766 million, compared with an increase of €562 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 6.0% from 5.7% in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2.1 Corporate deposits

In June 2019, corporate deposits increased by €689 million, compared with an increase of €217 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 5.3% from 3.6% in the previous month. In particular, deposits from non-financial corporations increased by €869 million, against an increase of €150 million in the previous month. Deposits placed by insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries decreased by €180 million, compared with an increase of €67 million in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2.2 Deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions

In June 2019, deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions increased by €1,077 million, compared with an increase of €345 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at 6.1% from 6.2% in the previous month.

Note:The next Press Release on 'Bank credit and deposits' for July 2019 will be published on 28 August, 2019, in accordance with the Advance release calendar, published on the Bank of Greece website.

(1)The general government includes central government, local government and social security funds.

(2) Including repos.

(3)Excluding the Bank of Greece.

Related Link:Bank credit and deposits: June 2019 - Table

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 10:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF GREECE, THE
06:20aBANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : June 2019
PU
07/23BANK LENDING SURVEY (BLS) : Q2 2019
PU
07/22DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVE : May 2019
PU
07/19BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : May 2019
PU
07/17CENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQ : January - June 2019
PU
07/16BANK OF GREECE - DEVELOPMENTS IN THE : January -March 2019
AQ
07/15DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVE : January -March 2019
PU
07/12BANK OF GREECE : to ask for end to capital controls
AQ
07/09BANK OF GREECE : The Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Me..
PU
07/02BANK OF GREECE - BANK CREDIT AND DEP : May 2019
AQ
More news
Chart BANK OF GREECE, THE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece, The Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE, THE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF GREECE, THE18.18%317
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY17.06%370 635
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%282 113
BANK OF AMERICA20.01%276 261
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.87%205 423
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%199 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group