Bank credit and deposits: June 2019

In June 2019, the annual growth rate of total credit extended to the domestic economy stood at -0.3% from 0.1% in the previous month, while the monthly net flow was negative at €171 million, compared with a negative net flow of €597 million in the previous month.

The annual growth rate of total deposits stood at 6.2% from 5.2% in the previous month and the monthly net flow was positive at €2,360 million, compared with a positive net flow of €844 million in May 2019.

I. Credit to the domestic economy

Ι.1 Credit to the general government (1)

In June 2019, the monthly net flow of credit to the general government was negative at €1,107 million, compared with a negative net flow of €273 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -0.7% from 1.6% in the previous month.

Ι.2 Credit to the private sector

In June 2019, the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector stood at -0.2%, unchanged from the previous month. The monthly net flow of credit to the private sector was positive at €936 million, compared with a negative net flow of €324 million in the previous month.

Ι.2.1 Credit to corporations

In June 2019, the monthly net flow of credit to corporations was positive at €1,052 million, compared with a negative net flow of €117 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at 2.2%, unchanged from the previous month. In particular, the annual growth rate of credit to non-financial corporations stood at 2.5% from 2.6% in the previous month, while the monthly net flow was positive at €808 million, against a negative net flow of €137 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries stood at -1.2% from -3.1% in the previous month and the monthly net flow was positive at €244 million, compared with a positive net flow of €20 million in the previous month.

Ι.2.2 Credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships

In June 2019, the monthly net flow of credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships was negative at €5 million, compared with a positive net flow of €1 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -2.0% from -1.7% in the previous month.

Ι.2.3 Credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions

In June 2019, the monthly net flow of credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions was negative at €111 million, compared with a negative net flow of €208 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -2.6% from -2.5% in the previous month.

II. Deposits (2) by the domestic economy with the domestic credit institutions (3)

ΙΙ.1 Deposits placed by the general government

In June 2019, deposits placed by the general government increased by €594 million, compared with an increase of €282 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 8.2% from 0.8% in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2 Deposits placed by the private sector

In June 2019, deposits placed by the private sector increased by €1,766 million, compared with an increase of €562 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 6.0% from 5.7% in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2.1 Corporate deposits

In June 2019, corporate deposits increased by €689 million, compared with an increase of €217 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 5.3% from 3.6% in the previous month. In particular, deposits from non-financial corporations increased by €869 million, against an increase of €150 million in the previous month. Deposits placed by insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries decreased by €180 million, compared with an increase of €67 million in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2.2 Deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions

In June 2019, deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions increased by €1,077 million, compared with an increase of €345 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at 6.1% from 6.2% in the previous month.

(1)The general government includes central government, local government and social security funds.

(2) Including repos.

(3)Excluding the Bank of Greece.



