BANK OF GREECE, THE
09/26 10:37:18 am
14.35 EUR   --.--%
11:06aBANK OF GREECE : Extension of the prohibition of payment service pro..
PU
09/21DEVELOPMENTS IN : July 2018
PU
09/20BALANCE OF PAYM : July 2018
PU
News 
Official Publications
OFFRE

Bank of Greece : Extension of the prohibition of payment service provision by “INTERNATIONAL EXPRESS REMITTANCE PAYMENT INSTITUTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME”

0
09/26/2018 | 11:06am CEST

Pursuant to a decision adopted by the Bank of Greece Credit and Insurance Committee on 17.9.2018, the prohibition imposed on payment institution 'INTERNATIONAL EXPRESS REMITTANCE PAYMENT INSTITUTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME' on 23.7.2018, barring it from providing the payment services referred to in Article 4(3) of Law 4537/2018, was extended until 15 October 2018, date by which the institution is expected to have completed the procedure for ensured its full compliance with the requirements of the said law.

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 09:05:07 UTC
Latest news on BANK OF GREECE, THE
11:06aBANK OF GREECE : Extension of the prohibition of payment service provision by &l..
PU
09/21DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVE : July 2018
PU
09/20BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : July 2018
PU
09/19CENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQ : January - August 2018
PU
09/10STATISTICS ON INSURANCE CORPORATIONS : June 2018
PU
09/07BANK OF GREECE : - Report on Operational Targets for Non-Performing Exposures
AQ
09/06Greek banks' bad loan reduction in line with target
RE
09/06BANK OF GREECE : Report on Operational Targets for Non-Performing Exposures
PU
09/03INTEREST RATES ON BANK DEPOSITS AND : July 2018
PU
08/30BOI - BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : July 2018
AQ
More news
Chart BANK OF GREECE, THE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece, The Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE, THE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF GREECE, THE-5.59%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%392 282
BANK OF AMERICA3.90%307 039
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%288 539
WELLS FARGO-10.57%261 324
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%233 726
