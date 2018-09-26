Bank of Greece : Extension of the prohibition of payment service provision by “INTERNATIONAL EXPRESS REMITTANCE PAYMENT INSTITUTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME”

Pursuant to a decision adopted by the Bank of Greece Credit and Insurance Committee on 17.9.2018, the prohibition imposed on payment institution 'INTERNATIONAL EXPRESS REMITTANCE PAYMENT INSTITUTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME' on 23.7.2018, barring it from providing the payment services referred to in Article 4(3) of Law 4537/2018, was extended until 15 October 2018, date by which the institution is expected to have completed the procedure for ensured its full compliance with the requirements of the said law.