Bank of Greece : The Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), Andrea Enria, visits the Bank of Greece
07/09/2019 | 07:43am EDT
Today, Mr. Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) at the European Central Bank, visited Athens and the Bank of Greece.
Mr. Enria met with Governor Yannis Stournaras and other members of the Administration of the Bank of Greece, as well as with representatives of the managements of Greek banks and the Hellenic Bank Association.
The focus of discussions with Mr Enria was on the current situation and prospects of Greek banks, in particular on the question of non-performing exposures and the pressing need to reduce them.