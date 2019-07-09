Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Greece, The    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE, THE

(TELL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Greece : The Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), Andrea Enria, visits the Bank of Greece

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 07:43am EDT

Today, Mr. Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) at the European Central Bank, visited Athens and the Bank of Greece.

Mr. Enria met with Governor Yannis Stournaras and other members of the Administration of the Bank of Greece, as well as with representatives of the managements of Greek banks and the Hellenic Bank Association.

The focus of discussions with Mr Enria was on the current situation and prospects of Greek banks, in particular on the question of non-performing exposures and the pressing need to reduce them.

Mr Enria also met with staff from all the Bank's departments involved in banking supervision, whom he thanked for the excellent cooperation between the two institutions and with whom he had a fruitful exchange of views on current issues of banking supervision.
Related links: photographs from the meetings
1. Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras and Andrea Enria, Chair of the
Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) at the European
Central Bank
2. Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism
(SSM) at the European Central Bank with staff from all the Bank's departments
involved in banking supervision
3. Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism
(SSM) at the European Central Bank

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 11:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF GREECE, THE
07:43aBANK OF GREECE : The Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Me..
PU
07/02BANK OF GREECE - BANK CREDIT AND DEP : May 2019
AQ
07/01BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : May 2019
PU
07/01BANK OF GREECE : Monetary Policy Report 2018-2019
PU
06/21DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVE : April 2019
PU
06/20BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : April 2019
PU
06/20CENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQ : January - May 2019
PU
06/12BANK OF GREECE- INDICES OF RESIDENTI : Q1 2019
AQ
06/11INDICES OF RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRIC : Q1 2019
PU
06/06COMMERCIAL PROPERTY INDICES : 2018 h2
PU
More news
Chart BANK OF GREECE, THE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece, The Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE, THE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF GREECE, THE21.65%333
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.26%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA18.75%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.67%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%203 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About