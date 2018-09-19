Log in
BANK OF GREECE, THE (TELL)
Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January - August 2018

09/19/2018 | 12:43pm CEST

In January-August 2018, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €2,616 million, compared to a deficit of €1,499 million in the same period of 2017. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €30,794 million, compared to €29,040 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure, including expenditure of about €2,023 for the repayment of arrears (compared to €1,214 million last year), amounted to €33,827 million, from €32,810 million in January-August 2017.

Related link: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January - August 2018 - Table

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 10:42:02 UTC
