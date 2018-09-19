In January-August 2018, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €2,616 million, compared to a deficit of €1,499 million in the same period of 2017. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €30,794 million, compared to €29,040 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure, including expenditure of about €2,023 for the repayment of arrears (compared to €1,214 million last year), amounted to €33,827 million, from €32,810 million in January-August 2017.

Related link: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January - August 2018 - Table