Bank of Hawaii : Announces New Managing Committee Member Craig A. Norris

07/11/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Craig A. Norris has joined Bank of Hawaii as senior executive vice president and chief credit officer within the Credit Division. Norris becomes a member of the bank’s Managing Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005873/en/

Craig A. Norris, Sr. Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at Bank of Hawaii. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am excited to welcome Craig to the Bank of Hawaii ‘ohana,” said Chairman, President and CEO of Bank of Hawaii Peter Ho. “He is a proven leader and is highly qualified. I’m pleased to have found his caliber of skill locally, as Craig steps into a role that we have been looking to fill for some time. I look forward to Craig’s future contributions and building on our strong credit culture.”

Norris is responsible for ensuring the bank’s credit risk is aligned with the strategic plan and risk appetite. He oversees commercial and consumer credit approval, appraisal services, policy and procedure framework, ongoing loan portfolio management, problem loan resolution and training.

Norris joins Bank of Hawaii with over 35 years of exceptional expertise in credit risk management. Since 2016, he was executive vice president and chief credit officer at American Savings Bank, where he was also a member of its Management Committee.

Prior to that, Norris spent 14 years at Umpqua Bank in Portland, Ore., in progressive leadership positions, including EVP of consumer bank credit and fulfillment, EVP of community/retail banking, and chief lending officer. Norris began his career at U.S. Bancorp, also in Portland, where he had a 20-year career serving in a variety of leadership roles and developing significant experience creating credit policies and processes, working with regulators and building a strong credit culture.

Norris earned his bachelor of science degree in management and finance at the University of Oregon.


© Business Wire 2019
