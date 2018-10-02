Bank of Hawaii : Announces New Managing Committee Member Matthew Emerson

Monday, October 01, 2018

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Matthew Emerson has been promoted to senior executive vice president and director of eCommerce within Bank of Hawaii's Digital Channels Division. Emerson becomes a member of the bank's Managing Committee.

Emerson was previously executive vice president & manager of the Retail Deposits and Credit Card departments, where he oversaw products, operations, compliance and financial management of the bank's retail deposit and credit card businesses.

In his new role, Emerson will oversee the strategic planning, service delivery, revenue management, technology, risk and compliance functions for the non-branch retail channels of boh.com and online and mobile banking.

Emerson joined the bank in 2010 as vice president and internet banking manager in the Online and Mobile Banking Department. Since then, he has held various leadership roles across the bank, including in Private Banking; Investment Services Group; Products and Non-Branch Channels and ATM, Internet and Mobile departments.

Prior to joining Bank of Hawaii, Emerson spent nearly nine years working in San Francisco, including as vice president of strategic planning at Wells Fargo Bank.

Emerson earned his bachelor's degree in economics and applied math from Northwestern University and his master in business administration degree in finance and marketing from the Kellogg School of Management. He serves as a board member for PBS Hawai'i, St. Clement's School and Hawaii Asia Pacific Association (HAPA) Young Leaders.