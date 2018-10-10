Bank of Hawaii Announces New Senior Vice Presidents: Eric Chen, Rian DuBach, Roberto Fortuna and Roger Khlopin

Tuesday, October 09, 2018

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Eric Chen has been promoted to senior vice president & ATM, debit and digital payments manager from vice president & debit and digital payments manager in the Digital Channels Division. He is responsible for developing, implementing and managing the business strategy for the ATM, debit and digital payments initiatives.

Chen started at the bank in 2009 as a finance and operations analyst in the bank's Online Banking Department. He holds a bachelor of science degree in economics and a bachelor of applied science degree in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Rian Dubach was promoted to senior vice president and Maui Commercial Banking Center manager. He is responsible for managing a group of commercial banking officers who actively manage a portfolio of commercial loans and deposits, provide quality customer service, cross-sell various financial services products, solicit new business and build a strong referral network.

A seasoned finance executive with nearly 20 years of experience, DuBach has extensive commercial credit and corporate banking experience. He served in various senior management roles at other financial intuitions, including American Savings Bank.

He joined Bank of Hawaii in November 2017 as vice president and private banking relationship manager for The Private Bank in Kahului, Maui. DuBach earned his bachelor's degree in 1998 and a master's degree in business administration in 2002 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He graduated from H.P. Baldwin High School in 1994.

Robert Fortuna, international commercial banking manager, was promoted to senior vice president from vice president. He will continue to lead the International Commercial team that specializes primarily in managing banking relationships with Japanese firms doing business in Hawaii.

Fortuna joined the bank as a management trainee in 1987 and has held a variety of leadership positions within the bank's International Banking Division since 1992.

Fortuna earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics and business management from the University of Guam and his master's degree in Japanese business management from Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan. He is also a graduate of the Asia Institute of Management's Advanced Bank Management Program.

Fortuna serves on the board of the Honolulu Festival Foundation, and is a member of the Japan-America Society of Hawaii and the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce.

Roger Khlopin was promoted to senior vice president and chief investment officer of the bank's Investment Management Services Division, which manages over $8 billion for individuals and institutional clients.

Khlopin rejoined Bank of Hawaii in 2016 and most recently served as vice president and manager of Fiduciary Portfolio Management. From 1991 to 2001 and 2004 to 2007, he held various positions within the bank's Investment Services Group, including manager of institutional equity and manager for the Pacific Capital Growth Stock Fund.

Khlopin has been an investment professional for over 25 years, focusing on portfolio management, securities analysis and brokerage. He began his career in New York City as a securities research analyst with Sanford Bernstein and later Smith Barney.

Khlopin is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned a B.S. in business administration from New York University.