Bank of Hawaii Announces New Vice Presidents: Bischoff, Machida and Pascual

01/14/2019 | 08:24pm EST

Monday, January 14, 2019

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Kyle Bischoff was promoted to vice president from assistant vice president and continues his duties as a portfolio management officer in Corporate Banking managing corporate banking client credit requests and risk management. Bischoff joined Bank of Hawaii as a senior credit analyst in 2014 after having earned his bachelor of business administration degree in finance from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa the same year.

Marissa Machida joined Bank of Hawaii as vice president and fiduciary relationship manager in the Personal Trust-Fiduciary Wealth department, where she helps individuals and families manage the complexities of wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution in meeting their financial goals and legacies.

Machida has more than nine years of experience as an attorney at various law firms and as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Honolulu. Machida also served as a law clerk for the Honorable Colleen K. Hirai and the Honorable Derrick H.M. Chan in Probate Court. Machida received her bachelor's degree in television production and business from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles in 2006. She earned her juris doctorate from California Western School of Law in San Diego in 2009. Machida is a licensed attorney in Hawaii and California, a member of the Hawaii Estate Planning Council and serves on the board for Read to Me International.

Zamuel Pascual was promoted to vice president from assistant vice president in Residential Loan Operations and Underwriting where he continues his duties as an underwriting supervisor. He is responsible for making investment quality lending decisions and the guidance and training of underwriting team members.

Pascual has more than 16 years of experience working in the Residential Loan Operations and Underwriting department at Bank of Hawaii. He received his bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa in 1993.

Disclaimer

Bank of Hawaii Corporation published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 01:23:01 UTC
