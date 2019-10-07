Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of Hawaii Corporation    BOH

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION

(BOH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Hawaii : Announces New Vice Presidents Francine Lam and Preston Robler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 09:22pm EDT
Bank of Hawaii Announces New Vice Presidents Francine Lam and Preston Robler Monday, October 07, 2019

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Francine Lam was recently promoted to vice president from assistant vice president and continues her duties as commercial appraisal officer in the Wholesale Credit department at Bank of Hawaii. She is responsible for managing the appraisal workflow for a variety of commercial properties and ensures compliance with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice; the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act; as well as internal policies, while following Interagency Appraisal and Evaluation Guidelines.

Lam has more than 26 years of experience as a real estate analyst and appraiser serving several firms and financial institutions throughout her career. She received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, and earned both her MAI (Member Appraisal Institute) and AI-GRS (Appraisal Institute - General Review Specialist) membership designations from the Appraisal Institute, which represent advanced knowledge and excellence in real estate valuation and analysis.

Preston Robler was recently hired as vice president and IT manager - enterprise application management at Bank of Hawaii in the Shared Systems department. He leads the team that manages the software applications used by the corporate business units at the bank, which includes upgrade coordination, new product rollouts, disaster testing and internal application support.

Prior to joining the bank, Robler served as the electronic health record systems manager for Norton Sound Health Corporation in Nome, AK for more than two years. His IT career spans more than 14 years, and includes software engineering and software development management for companies in Boston and Boulder. Robler earned his bachelor of arts degree in computer science from the University of Colorado in 2005.

Disclaimer

Bank of Hawaii Corporation published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 01:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
09:22pBANK OF HAWAII : Announces New Vice Presidents Robert James and Jeremy Pearl
PU
09:22pBANK OF HAWAII : Announces New Vice Presidents Francine Lam and Preston Robler
PU
04:47pBANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Finan..
BU
09/04BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : to Present at the Barclays 2019 Global Financial Se..
BU
08/29BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08BANK OF HAWAII : Announces New Vice President Weiguo Sun
PU
07/23BANK OF HAWAII : Michelle Hulst Elected to Bank of Hawaii Corporation Board of D..
BU
07/23BANK OF HAWAII : Promotes Andrea Wilson Ignacio to Senior Vice President & Contr..
BU
07/22BANK OF HAWAII : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/22BANK OF HAWAII CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 676 M
EBIT 2019 307 M
Net income 2019 227 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,98x
Capitalization 3 411 M
Chart BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 81,86  $
Last Close Price 83,95  $
Spread / Highest target 3,63%
Spread / Average Target -2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter S. Ho Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dean Y. Shigemura Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Barbara J. Tanabe Independent Director
Mary G. F. Bitterman Lead Independent Director
S. Haunani Apoliona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION24.70%3 491
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED11.08%54 084
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 246
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%49 398
QNB-1.12%48 924
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK20.82%48 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group