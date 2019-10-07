Bank of Hawaii : Announces New Vice Presidents Francine Lam and Preston Robler

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Francine Lam was recently promoted to vice president from assistant vice president and continues her duties as commercial appraisal officer in the Wholesale Credit department at Bank of Hawaii. She is responsible for managing the appraisal workflow for a variety of commercial properties and ensures compliance with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice; the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act; as well as internal policies, while following Interagency Appraisal and Evaluation Guidelines.

Lam has more than 26 years of experience as a real estate analyst and appraiser serving several firms and financial institutions throughout her career. She received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, and earned both her MAI (Member Appraisal Institute) and AI-GRS (Appraisal Institute - General Review Specialist) membership designations from the Appraisal Institute, which represent advanced knowledge and excellence in real estate valuation and analysis.

Preston Robler was recently hired as vice president and IT manager - enterprise application management at Bank of Hawaii in the Shared Systems department. He leads the team that manages the software applications used by the corporate business units at the bank, which includes upgrade coordination, new product rollouts, disaster testing and internal application support.

Prior to joining the bank, Robler served as the electronic health record systems manager for Norton Sound Health Corporation in Nome, AK for more than two years. His IT career spans more than 14 years, and includes software engineering and software development management for companies in Boston and Boulder. Robler earned his bachelor of arts degree in computer science from the University of Colorado in 2005.