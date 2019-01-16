Bank of Hawaii Announces New Vice Presidents: Jin, Noji, Sim, Tajiri

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Yi Jin was promoted to vice president from assistant vice president and continues her duties as an international banking officer in International Commercial Banking where she provides exceptional financial services to international business and consumer clients. She has more than 20 years of experience working for Bank of Hawaii and is bilingual in English and Mandarin Chinese.

Jin received her bachelor's degree in international business from the University of International Business & Economics in Beijing, China in 1987 and her master's degree in speech from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa in 1995. She is a member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii and a board member of the Hawaii Mainland Chinese Overseas Association. Jin is also alumni of the East-West Center.

Ashley Noji has been promoted from assistant vice president to vice president at Bank of Hawaii and continues her duties as deposits product and analytics manager in the Retail Deposits department. She is responsible for providing product management and analytical support for the bank's deposit products, including product strategy, pricing, design, marketing, sales, compliance and technology integration.

Noji began her career with the bank more than eight years ago as a bank associate/management trainee in the Branch Division, and served as a senior credit analyst and commercial banker in Commercial Banking before assuming her current role. She received her bachelor's degree in international business from Hawai'i Pacific University in 2006 and her master's in business administration from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and the Japan-America Institute of Management Science in 2011. Noji also serves on the board of directors for Waikiki Health.

Lorraine Sim joined Bank of Hawaii as vice president and financial advisor with Bankoh Investment Services, Inc. where she provides comprehensive and tailored wealth management advice to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Prior to joining the bank, Sim worked with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. in California for more than five years as a private client advisor. She has also worked as a financial advisor for Bank of the West and Banco Popular, and as a personal banker with Bank of America, each in California. She earned her bachelor of business administration degree from California State University in Fullerton in 2005. Sim is also a Certified Financial Planner®, a member of the Financial Planning Association and a Level II Candidate with the CFA Institute.

Cathy Tajiri was recently hired by Bank of Hawaii as vice president and relationship manager in The Private Bank, and provides financial guidance to high net worth clients to help them achieve their goals at all stages of life whether it be wealth accumulation, preservation or distribution. She has more than 22 years of experience in the financial industry, serving as a financial consultant with Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. for the past 18 years prior to joining the bank.

Tajiri earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 7 and 66 licenses. She is also fluent in Japanese.