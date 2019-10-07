Bank of Hawaii : Announces New Vice Presidents Robert James and Jeremy Pearl

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Robert James was recently promoted to vice president and segment finance officer in the Management Reporting department from assistant vice president and senior investment analyst in the IMS-Fixed Income department at Bank of Hawaii. He is responsible for the internal financial reporting of The Private Bank, Trust Services Group and People Services to ensure accurate forecasting and budgeting that conforms with the bank's directives and profitability targets. James also provides ad hoc reporting, proformas and analysis for business planning and decision making to senior management.

James has nearly 10 years of experience in the financial services industry, including five years at Bank of Hawaii. He earned his bachelor of business administration degree in economics from the University of Washington, and is a member of the Koa Kai Canoe Club.

Jeremy Pearl was recently hired as vice president and merchant services sales manager in the Merchant Services department at Bank of Hawaii. He is responsible for managing the sales team and growing sales revenues while improving systems and tools and collaborating on marketing strategies and campaigns.

Pearl has more than 25 years of experience in sales having served a variety of businesses throughout his career in Hawaii and California. He earned his bachelor's degree in environmental studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz in 1995.