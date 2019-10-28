|
Bank of Hawaii Corporation : Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
10/28/2019
-
Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.29
-
Net Income $52.1 Million
-
Board of Directors Declares Dividend of $0.67 Per Share
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per share of $1.29 for the third quarter of 2019, down from $1.40 in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.36 in the third quarter of 2018. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $52.1 million compared with net income of $56.9 million in the previous quarter and $56.9 million in the same quarter last year. Net income in the third quarter of 2019 included the previously announced increase in the legal reserve of $6.0 million related to the tentative settlement of a class action lawsuit regarding the Company’s overdraft practices.
Loan and lease balances increased to $10.9 billion at September 30, 2019, up 1.1 percent from June 30, 2019 and up 6.4 percent compared with September 30, 2018. Deposits were $15.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, down 1.0 percent from the previous quarter primarily due to a seasonal decline in public deposits and up 3.4 percent compared with the third quarter last year.
"We were pleased with Bank of Hawaii’s overall financial results during the third quarter of 2019," said Peter S. Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Loan balances continue to grow, deposits were in line with our expectations, total revenue increased, asset quality remains strong, and our core expenses were well controlled.”
The return on average assets for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.17 percent compared with 1.31 percent in the previous quarter and 1.33 percent in the same quarter last year. The return on average equity for the third quarter of 2019 was 16.02 percent compared with 17.97 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 18.06 percent in the third quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 58.55 percent compared with 54.69 percent in the previous quarter and 55.07 percent in the same quarter last year.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, net income was $167.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million from net income of $165.7 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $4.11 for the nine-month period in 2019 compared with diluted earnings per share of $3.93 for the same period in 2018. The 2019 year-to-date return on average assets was 1.29 percent compared with 1.31 percent for the same period in 2018. The 2019 year-to-date return on average equity was 17.58 percent compared with 17.83 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The efficiency ratio for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was 56.16 percent compared with 56.36 percent for the same period last year.
Financial Highlights
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2019 was $125.2 million, an increase of $0.5 million from net interest income of $124.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $1.0 million from net interest income of $124.2 million in the third quarter of last year. Net interest income for the nine-month period in 2019 was $375.7 million, an increase of $9.4 million from net interest income of $366.3 million for the same period in 2018. Analyses of the changes in net interest income are included in Tables 8a, 8b, and 8c.
The net interest margin was 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 3 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.04 percent in the second quarter of 2019 and a 6 basis point decrease from the net interest margin of 3.07 percent in the third quarter of 2018. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 3.05 percent, an increase of 1 basis point compared with 3.04 percent for the same nine-month period last year.
Results for the third quarter of 2019 included a provision for credit losses of $4.3 million compared with a provision for credit losses of $4.0 million in the previous quarter and $3.8 million in the same quarter last year. The provision for credit losses during the first nine months of 2019 was $11.3 million compared with $11.4 million during the same period in 2018.
Noninterest income was $46.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, up $1.0 million from noninterest income of $45.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 and up $5.0 million from $41.5 million in the same quarter last year. Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2019 included a negative adjustment of $0.5 million related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. There were no significant items in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2019 or the third quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2018 was largely due to an increase in mortgage banking income and customer derivative activity. Noninterest income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 was $135.6 million, an increase of $8.8 million compared with noninterest income of $126.8 million for the same period in 2018.
Noninterest expense was $100.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, up $7.6 million from noninterest expense of $92.7 million in the previous quarter and up $9.8 million from $90.5 million in the same quarter last year. Noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2019 included the previously mentioned $6.0 million increase in the legal reserve. There were no significant items in noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2019 or the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 was $286.1 million compared with noninterest expense of $275.7 million for the same period in 2018. An analysis of noninterest expenses related to salaries and benefits is included in Table 9.
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 22.08 percent compared with 21.84 percent in the previous quarter and 18.75 percent during the same quarter last year. The effective tax rate for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was 20.89 percent compared with 18.00 percent for the same period last year.
The Company’s business segments are defined as Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. Results are determined based on the Company’s internal financial management reporting process and organizational structure. Selected financial information for the business segments is included in Tables 13a and 13b.
Asset Quality
The Company’s overall asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2019. Total non-performing assets were $21.6 million at September 30, 2019, down from $21.8 million at June 30, 2019 and up from $13.8 million at September 30, 2018. As a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate, non-performing assets were 0.20 percent at September 30, 2019, unchanged from June 30, 2019 and up from 0.13 percent at September 30, 2018.
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more were $6.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared with $6.4 million at June 30, 2019 and $8.1 million at September 30, 2018. Restructured loans and leases not included in non-accrual loans or accruing loans past due 90 days or more were $46.2 million at September 30, 2019, down from $48.6 million at June 30, 2019 and $49.5 million at September 30, 2018. More information on non-performing assets and accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more is presented in Table 11.
Net loans and leases charged off during the third quarter of 2019 were $3.0 million or 0.11 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Loan and lease charge-offs of $5.8 million during the quarter were partially offset by recoveries of $2.8 million. Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2019 were $2.4 million or 0.09 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of $5.1 million in charge-offs partially offset by recoveries of $2.8 million. Net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2018 were $3.3 million or 0.13 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of $6.0 million in charge-offs partially offset by recoveries of $2.7 million. Net charge-offs in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 were $9.0 million, or 0.11 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding compared with net charge-offs of $10.1 million, or 0.14 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding for the same period in 2018.
The allowance for loan and lease losses was $108.9 million at September 30, 2019 compared with $107.7 million at June 30, 2019 and $108.7 million at September 30, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.00 percent at September 30, 2019, unchanged from the previous quarter and down 6 basis points from the end of the same quarter last year. The reserve for unfunded commitments at September 30, 2019 of $6.8 million was unchanged from June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. Details of loan and lease charge-offs, recoveries and the components of the total reserve for credit losses are summarized in Table 12.
Other Financial Highlights
Total assets were $17.7 billion at September 30, 2019, down $16.7 million from June 30, 2019 and up $680.4 million from total assets of $17.0 billion at September 30, 2018. Average total assets were $17.6 billion during the third quarter of 2019 compared with $17.5 billion during the previous quarter and $17.0 billion during the same quarter last year.
The investment securities portfolio was $5.5 billion at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $68.3 million from total securities of $5.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and a decrease of $172.9 million from total securities of $5.7 billion at September 30, 2018. The portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U. S. government agencies and included $2.9 billion in securities held to maturity and $2.6 billion in securities available for sale at September 30, 2019.
Total loans and leases were $10.9 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $122.2 million from total loans and leases of $10.8 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $650.2 million from total loans and leases of $10.2 billion at September 30, 2018. Average total loans and leases were $10.8 billion during the third quarter of 2019 compared with $10.6 billion during the previous quarter and $10.1 billion during the same quarter last year. The commercial loan portfolio increased to $4.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, up $54.4 million from $4.1 billion at the end of the previous quarter and up $256.4 million from $3.9 billion at the end of the third quarter last year. Total consumer loans increased to $6.7 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, up $67.8 million from $6.7 billion at the end of the previous quarter and up $393.8 million from $6.3 billion at the end of the third quarter last year. Loan and lease portfolio balances are summarized in Table 10.
Total deposits were $15.3 billion at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $148.1 million from total deposits of $15.5 billion at June 30, 2019 and an increase of $497.4 million from total deposits of $14.8 billion at September 30, 2018. Average total deposits were $15.3 billion during the third quarter of 2019 compared with $15.2 billion during the previous quarter and $14.8 billion during the same quarter last year. Consumer deposits were $7.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, up $13.2 million from $7.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter and up $265.9 million from $7.6 billion at the end of the same quarter last year. Commercial deposits were $6.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, down $25.5 million from $6.2 billion at the end of the previous quarter and up $186.1 million from $6.0 billion at the end of the same quarter last year. Other deposits, including public funds, were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2019, down $135.7 million from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $45.3 million from $1.2 billion at September 30, 2018. Deposit balances are summarized in Tables 7 and 10.
During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $29.9 million under its share repurchase program. The average cost was $83.07 per share repurchased. From the beginning of the share repurchase program initiated during July 2001 through September 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased 56.6 million shares and returned $2.3 billion to shareholders at an average cost of $40.09 per share. Remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $57.0 million at September 30, 2019. From October 1 through October 25, 2019 the Company repurchased an additional 92.0 thousand shares of common stock at an average cost of $84.46 per share.
Total shareholders’ equity was $1.29 billion at September 30, 2019, up slightly from $1.29 billion at June 30, 2019 and up from $1.25 billion at September 30, 2018. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.33 percent at September 30, 2019 compared with 12.46 percent at June 30, 2019 and 13.20 percent at September 30, 2018. The Tier 1 leverage ratio at September 30, 2019 was 7.32 percent compared with 7.36 percent at June 30, 2019 and 7.55 percent at September 30, 2018.
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.
Hawaii Economy
General economic conditions in Hawaii remained positive during the third quarter of 2019 although recent trends indicate a more modest growth rate for the State going forward. The statewide seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate continues to remain low at 2.7 percent in September 2019 compared to 3.5 percent nationally. Total visitor arrivals increased 5.2 percent in the first eight months of 2019 compared to the same eight-month period in 2018 supported by strong growth in air seat capacity. Total visitor spending decreased 0.5 percent for the eight-month period in 2019 compared with the same eight-month period in 2018. The real estate market remains active with strong growth in single-family home sales during the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2019, the median sales price of a single-family home on Oahu decreased 0.5 percent and the median price of a condominium on Oahu decreased 1.0 percent compared with the same period in 2018. The volume of single-family home sales on Oahu increased 0.8 percent and the volume of condominium sales on Oahu decreased 6.7 percent for the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same nine-month period in 2018. As of September 30, 2019, months of inventory of single-family homes and condominiums on Oahu were 3.5 months and 3.9 months, respectively. More information on current Hawaii economic trends is presented in Table 15.
Conference Call Information
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights
|Table 1
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
|
|
$
|
124,896
|
|
|
$
|
124,097
|
|
|
$
|
122,927
|
|
|
$
|
373,830
|
|
|
$
|
362,379
|
|Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
4,250
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
3,800
|
|
|
|
11,250
|
|
|
|
11,425
|
|Total Noninterest Income
|
|
|
46,507
|
|
|
|
45,450
|
|
|
|
41,482
|
|
|
|
135,636
|
|
|
|
126,815
|
|Total Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
100,349
|
|
|
|
92,725
|
|
|
|
90,538
|
|
|
|
286,131
|
|
|
|
275,713
|
|Net Income
|
|
|
52,052
|
|
|
|
56,919
|
|
|
|
56,933
|
|
|
|
167,770
|
|
|
|
165,691
|
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
1.37
|
|
|
|
4.14
|
|
|
|
3.96
|
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
1.36
|
|
|
|
4.11
|
|
|
|
3.93
|
|Dividends Declared Per Share
|
|
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
1.72
|
|
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
|
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
1.33
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
16.02
|
|
|
|
17.97
|
|
|
|
18.06
|
|
|
|
17.58
|
|
|
|
17.83
|
|Efficiency Ratio 1
|
|
|
58.55
|
|
|
|
54.69
|
|
|
|
55.07
|
|
|
|
56.16
|
|
|
|
56.36
|
|Net Interest Margin 2
|
|
|
3.01
|
|
|
|
3.04
|
|
|
|
3.07
|
|
|
|
3.05
|
|
|
|
3.04
|
|Dividend Payout Ratio 3
|
|
|
50.00
|
|
|
|
46.43
|
|
|
|
43.80
|
|
|
|
46.38
|
|
|
|
43.43
|
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
|
|
|
7.32
|
|
|
|
7.27
|
|
|
|
7.35
|
|
|
|
7.31
|
|
|
|
7.32
|
|
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
|
|
$
|
10,770,720
|
|
|
$
|
10,631,558
|
|
|
$
|
10,081,886
|
|
|
$
|
10,624,311
|
|
|
$
|
9,950,518
|
|Average Assets
|
|
|
17,605,394
|
|
|
|
17,480,651
|
|
|
|
17,015,340
|
|
|
|
17,442,054
|
|
|
|
16,965,075
|
|Average Deposits
|
|
|
15,330,691
|
|
|
|
15,162,782
|
|
|
|
14,820,480
|
|
|
|
15,156,275
|
|
|
|
14,750,382
|
|Average Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
1,289,417
|
|
|
|
1,270,162
|
|
|
|
1,250,500
|
|
|
|
1,275,753
|
|
|
|
1,242,629
|
|
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value
|
|
$
|
32.00
|
|
|
$
|
31.61
|
|
|
$
|
29.98
|
|
|
$
|
32.00
|
|
|
$
|
29.98
|
|Tangible Book Value
|
|
|
31.22
|
|
|
|
30.83
|
|
|
|
29.22
|
|
|
|
31.22
|
|
|
|
29.22
|
|Market Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Closing
|
|
|
85.93
|
|
|
|
82.91
|
|
|
|
78.91
|
|
|
|
85.93
|
|
|
|
78.91
|
|High
|
|
|
88.20
|
|
|
|
84.53
|
|
|
|
86.53
|
|
|
|
88.20
|
|
|
|
89.09
|
|Low
|
|
|
79.13
|
|
|
|
75.24
|
|
|
|
78.30
|
|
|
|
66.54
|
|
|
|
78.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans and Leases
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,881,298
|
|
|
$
|
10,759,129
|
|
|
$
|
10,448,774
|
|
|
$
|
10,231,062
|
|Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,672,140
|
|
|
|
17,688,845
|
|
|
|
17,143,974
|
|
|
|
16,991,734
|
|Total Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,340,752
|
|
|
|
15,488,821
|
|
|
|
15,027,242
|
|
|
|
14,843,335
|
|Other Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
110,585
|
|
|
|
110,605
|
|
|
|
135,643
|
|
|
|
185,662
|
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,291,490
|
|
|
|
1,285,948
|
|
|
|
1,268,200
|
|
|
|
1,253,327
|
|
|Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-Performing Assets
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,645
|
|
|
$
|
21,782
|
|
|
$
|
12,930
|
|
|
$
|
13,798
|
|Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
108,936
|
|
|
|
107,672
|
|
|
|
106,693
|
|
|
|
108,690
|
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
1.02
|
%
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.33
|
%
|
|
|
12.46
|
%
|
|
|
13.07
|
%
|
|
|
13.20
|
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.33
|
|
|
|
12.46
|
|
|
|
13.07
|
|
|
|
13.20
|
|Total Capital Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.44
|
|
|
|
13.57
|
|
|
|
14.21
|
|
|
|
14.38
|
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.32
|
|
|
|
7.36
|
|
|
|
7.60
|
|
|
|
7.55
|
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.31
|
|
|
|
7.27
|
|
|
|
7.40
|
|
|
|
7.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.14
|
|
|
|
7.10
|
|
|
|
7.23
|
|
|
|
7.20
|
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.10
|
|
|
|
12.17
|
|
|
|
12.52
|
|
|
|
12.56
|
|
|Non-Financial Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,124
|
|
|
|
2,152
|
|
|
|
2,122
|
|
|
|
2,143
|
|Branches
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
69
|
|ATMs
|
|
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
|1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
|2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
|3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by basic earnings per share.
|4 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Table 2 “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|Note: Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 Capital Ratios were revised from 13.19% and Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets was revised from 12.55% as of September 30, 2018.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
1,291,490
|
|
|
$
|
1,285,948
|
|
|
$
|
1,268,200
|
|
|
$
|
1,253,327
|
|Less: Goodwill
|
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
|
31,517
|
|Tangible Common Equity
|
|
$
|
1,259,973
|
|
|
$
|
1,254,431
|
|
|
$
|
1,236,683
|
|
|
$
|
1,221,810
|
|
|Total Assets
|
|
$
|
17,672,140
|
|
|
$
|
17,688,845
|
|
|
$
|
17,143,974
|
|
|
$
|
16,991,734
|
|Less: Goodwill
|
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
|
31,517
|
|Tangible Assets
|
|
$
|
17,640,623
|
|
|
$
|
17,657,328
|
|
|
$
|
17,112,457
|
|
|
$
|
16,960,217
|
|
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements
|
|
$
|
10,416,560
|
|
|
$
|
10,309,085
|
|
|
$
|
9,878,904
|
|
|
$
|
9,731,082
|
|
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
|
|
|
7.31
|
%
|
|
|
7.27
|
%
|
|
|
7.40
|
%
|
|
|
7.38
|
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
7.14
|
%
|
|
|
7.10
|
%
|
|
|
7.23
|
%
|
|
|
7.20
|
%
|
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
|
|
12.33
|
%
|
|
|
12.46
|
%
|
|
|
13.07
|
%
|
|
|
13.20
|
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
12.10
|
%
|
|
|
12.17
|
%
|
|
|
12.52
|
%
|
|
|
12.56
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
|
|
$
|
110,877
|
|
|
$
|
110,401
|
|
|
$
|
104,248
|
|
|
|
$
|
329,789
|
|
|
$
|
303,193
|
|Income on Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Available-for-Sale
|
|
|
17,512
|
|
|
|
15,072
|
|
|
|
12,588
|
|
|
|
|
46,016
|
|
|
|
37,109
|
|Held-to-Maturity
|
|
|
18,796
|
|
|
|
22,149
|
|
|
|
20,821
|
|
|
|
|
62,866
|
|
|
|
62,828
|
|Deposits
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
24
|
|Funds Sold
|
|
|
656
|
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
1,393
|
|
|
|
|
2,830
|
|
|
|
2,996
|
|Other
|
|
|
233
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
|
1,005
|
|Total Interest Income
|
|
|
148,083
|
|
|Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|
18,055
|
|
|
|
18,628
|
|
|
|
10,931
|
|
|
|
|
51,967
|
|
|
|
27,971
|
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
|
4,257
|
|
|
|
4,623
|
|
|
|
4,667
|
|
|
|
|
13,451
|
|
|
|
13,848
|
|Funds Purchased
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
815
|
|
|
|
169
|
|Short-Term Borrowings
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
57
|
|Other Debt
|
|
|
728
|
|
|
|
710
|
|
|
|
838
|
|
|
|
|
2,195
|
|
|
|
2,731
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
|
124,896
|
|
|
|
124,097
|
|
|
|
122,927
|
|
|
|
|
373,830
|
|
|
|
362,379
|
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
120,646
|
|
|
|
120,097
|
|
|
|
119,127
|
|
|
|
|
362,580
|
|
|
|
350,954
|
|Trust and Asset Management
|
|
|
10,930
|
|
|
|
11,385
|
|
|
|
10,782
|
|
|
|
|
33,076
|
|
|
|
33,319
|
|Mortgage Banking
|
|
|
4,864
|
|
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
|
|
|
10,487
|
|
|
|
6,289
|
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|
|
|
7,592
|
|
|
|
7,283
|
|
|
|
7,255
|
|
|
|
|
22,239
|
|
|
|
21,249
|
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
|
|
|
14,900
|
|
|
|
14,252
|
|
|
|
14,173
|
|
|
|
|
43,360
|
|
|
|
42,906
|
|Investment Securities Gains (Losses), Net
|
|
|
(1,469
|
)
|
|
|
(776
|
)
|
|
|
(729
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,080
|
)
|
|
|
(3,097
|
)
|Annuity and Insurance
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
1,806
|
|
|
|
1,360
|
|
|
|
|
5,662
|
|
|
|
4,413
|
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
|
|
|
1,647
|
|
|
|
1,779
|
|
|
|
1,620
|
|
|
|
|
5,136
|
|
|
|
5,258
|
|Other
|
|
|
6,765
|
|
|
|
6,385
|
|
|
|
5,056
|
|
|
|
|
18,756
|
|
|
|
16,478
|
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
|
|
|
54,345
|
|
|
|
53,511
|
|
|
|
51,782
|
|
|
|
|
164,442
|
|
|
|
158,352
|
|Net Occupancy
|
|
|
8,803
|
|
|
|
8,579
|
|
|
|
8,702
|
|
|
|
|
24,976
|
|
|
|
25,824
|
|Net Equipment
|
|
|
7,637
|
|
|
|
6,895
|
|
|
|
6,116
|
|
|
|
|
21,365
|
|
|
|
17,488
|
|Data Processing
|
|
|
4,676
|
|
|
|
4,727
|
|
|
|
4,241
|
|
|
|
|
13,929
|
|
|
|
12,695
|
|Professional Fees
|
|
|
2,184
|
|
|
|
2,177
|
|
|
|
2,206
|
|
|
|
|
6,814
|
|
|
|
7,525
|
|FDIC Insurance
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
|
1,290
|
|
|
|
2,057
|
|
|
|
|
3,816
|
|
|
|
6,396
|
|Other
|
|
|
21,447
|
|
|
|
15,546
|
|
|
|
15,434
|
|
|
|
|
50,789
|
|
|
|
47,433
|
|Total Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
100,349
|
|
|
|
92,725
|
|
|
|
90,538
|
|
|
|
|
286,131
|
|
|
|
275,713
|
|Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
14,752
|
|
|
|
15,903
|
|
|
|
13,138
|
|
|
|
|
44,315
|
|
|
|
36,365
|
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.14
|
|
|
$
|
3.96
|
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
$
|
1.36
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.11
|
|
|
$
|
3.93
|
|Dividends Declared Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.92
|
|
|
$
|
1.72
|
|Basic Weighted Average Shares
|
|
|
40,190,508
|
|
|
|
40,541,594
|
|
|
|
41,620,776
|
|
|
|
|
40,554,036
|
|
|
|
41,846,080
|
|Diluted Weighted Average Shares
|
|
|
40,450,742
|
|
|
|
40,769,767
|
|
|
|
41,899,401
|
|
|
|
|
40,806,295
|
|
|
|
42,133,776
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net Income
|
|
$
|
52,052
|
|
$
|
56,919
|
|
$
|
56,933
|
|
|
|
$
|
167,770
|
|
$
|
165,691
|
|Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities
|
|
|
5,405
|
|
|
16,209
|
|
|
(5,599
|
)
|
|
|
|
28,533
|
|
|
(17,694
|
)
|Defined Benefit Plans
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
|
736
|
|
|
648
|
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
5,650
|
|
|
16,454
|
|
|
(5,383
|
)
|
|
|
|
29,269
|
|
|
(17,046
|
)
|
|Comprehensive Income
|
|
$
|
57,702
|
|
$
|
73,373
|
|
$
|
51,550
|
|
|
|
$
|
197,039
|
|
$
|
148,645
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
|
|
$
|
2,946
|
|
|
$
|
3,859
|
|
|
$
|
3,028
|
|
|
$
|
3,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,946,910
|
|
|
|
2,959,611
|
|
|
|
3,482,092
|
|
|
|
3,664,487
|
|
|
|
10,881,298
|
|
|
|
10,759,129
|
|
|
|
10,448,774
|
|
|
|
10,231,062
|
|
|
|
10,772,362
|
|
|
|
10,651,457
|
|
|
|
10,342,081
|
|
|
|
10,122,372
|
|Cash and Due from Banks
|
|
|
179,453
|
|
|
|
169,671
|
|
|
|
151,837
|
|
|
|
142,928
|
|
|
|
47,897
|
|
|
|
49,726
|
|
|
|
51,230
|
|
|
|
54,839
|
|
|
|
24,408
|
|
|
|
24,233
|
|
|
|
24,310
|
|
|
|
24,463
|
|
|
|
286,936
|
|
|
|
285,295
|
|
|
|
283,771
|
|
|
|
282,637
|
|
|
$
|
17,672,140
|
|
|
$
|
17,688,845
|
|
|
$
|
17,143,974
|
|
|
$
|
16,991,734
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000,865
|
|
|
|
3,033,066
|
|
|
|
3,002,925
|
|
|
|
2,975,069
|
|
|
|
1,806,083
|
|
|
|
1,922,976
|
|
|
|
1,745,522
|
|
|
|
1,745,232
|
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|Total Liabilities
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
579
|
|
|
|
579
|
|
|
|
577
|
|
|
|
577
|
|Retained Earnings
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: September 30, 2019 - 17,817,046; June 30, 2019 - 17,487,648; December 31, 2018 - 16,563,791; and September 30, 2018 - 16,261,027)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|Balance as of December 31, 2018
|Net Income
|Other Comprehensive Income
|Share-Based Compensation
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity
|Common Stock Repurchased
|Cash Dividends Declared ($1.92 per share)
|Balance as of September 30, 2019
|
|Balance as of December 31, 2017
|
|Net Income
|
|Other Comprehensive Loss
|Reclassification of the Income Tax Effects of the
|Share-Based Compensation
|
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity
|
|Common Stock Repurchased
|Cash Dividends Declared ($1.72 per share)
|Balance as of September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Table 7a
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2019
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|
|September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|(dollars in millions)
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Earning Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
|
|
$
|
3.1
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
|
$
|
2.9
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
1.25
|
%
|
|
$
|
3.6
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
1.09
|
%
|Funds Sold
|
|
|
121.1
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
2.12
|
|
|
|
123.6
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
2.34
|
|
|
|
281.9
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
1.93
|
|Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Available-for-Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
2,647.9
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
2,004.3
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
2.87
|
|
|
|
1,512.1
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
2.51
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
|
42.6
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
4.45
|
|
|
|
86.8
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
4.15
|
|
|
|
567.5
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
2.75
|
|Held-to-Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
2,873.7
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
2.57
|
|
|
|
3,358.0
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
3,413.7
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
2.26
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
|
65.2
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
2.72
|
|
|
|
193.0
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
3.08
|
|
|
|
236.1
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
3.16
|
|Total Investment Securities
|
|
|
5,629.4
|
|
|
36.5
|
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
5,642.1
|
|
|
37.7
|
|
2.68
|
|
|
|
5,729.4
|
|
|
34.6
|
|
2.41
|
|Loans Held for Sale
|
|
|
24.3
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
3.94
|
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
4.05
|
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
4.45
|
|Loans and Leases 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
|
1,383.8
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
4.14
|
|
|
|
1,385.7
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
4.31
|
|
|
|
1,279.4
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
4.04
|
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
|
2,423.7
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
4.28
|
|
|
|
2,386.3
|
|
|
25.9
|
|
4.35
|
|
|
|
2,180.5
|
|
|
23.0
|
|
4.19
|
|Construction
|
|
|
126.0
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
5.10
|
|
|
|
125.3
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
5.51
|
|
|
|
187.0
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
4.65
|
|Commercial Lease Financing
|
|
|
161.8
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
2.57
|
|
|
|
159.9
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
175.0
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
2.30
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
|
3,809.6
|
|
|
36.5
|
|
3.83
|
|
|
|
3,730.4
|
|
|
36.0
|
|
3.87
|
|
|
|
3,563.5
|
|
|
34.0
|
|
3.82
|
|Home Equity
|
|
|
1,689.2
|
|
|
16.1
|
|
3.79
|
|
|
|
1,694.9
|
|
|
16.2
|
|
3.83
|
|
|
|
1,622.4
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
3.83
|
|Automobile
|
|
|
707.0
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
3.59
|
|
|
|
688.5
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
3.62
|
|
|
|
606.3
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
3.84
|
|Other 2
|
|
|
469.6
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
7.16
|
|
|
|
460.6
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
7.33
|
|
|
|
467.8
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
7.90
|
|Total Loans and Leases
|
|
|
10,770.7
|
|
|
110.7
|
|
4.09
|
|
|
|
10,631.6
|
|
|
110.3
|
|
4.16
|
|
|
|
10,081.9
|
|
|
104.1
|
|
4.11
|
|Other
|
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
2.66
|
|
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
2.40
|
|
|
|
38.9
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
3.74
|
|Total Earning Assets 3
|
|
|
16,583.6
|
|
|
148.4
|
|
3.56
|
|
|
|
16,453.9
|
|
|
149.2
|
|
3.63
|
|
|
|
16,150.6
|
|
|
140.7
|
|
3.47
|
|Cash and Due from Banks
|
|
|
231.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
241.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
252.1
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Assets
|
|
|
790.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
785.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
612.6
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Assets
|
|
$
|
17,605.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,480.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,015.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand
|
|
$
|
2,950.2
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
2,902.5
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
2,999.5
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
0.17
|
|Savings
|
|
|
6,122.0
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
6,002.0
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
5,482.4
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
0.28
|
|Time
|
|
|
1,851.0
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
1.75
|
|
|
|
1,866.6
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
1,683.0
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
1.37
|
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
10,923.2
|
|
|
18.1
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
10,771.1
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
10,164.9
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
0.43
|
|Short-Term Borrowings
|
|
|
27.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
82.3
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
2.46
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
2.06
|
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
|
513.8
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
3.24
|
|
|
|
504.3
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
3.63
|
|
|
|
504.3
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
3.62
|
|Other Debt
|
|
|
110.6
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
2.62
|
|
|
|
110.6
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
2.57
|
|
|
|
208.5
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
1.60
|
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
11,574.7
|
|
|
23.2
|
|
0.79
|
|
|
|
11,468.3
|
|
|
24.5
|
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
10,889.3
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
0.60
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
125.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
124.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
124.2
|
|
|
|Interest Rate Spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.77
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.87
|
%
|Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.01
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.04
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.07
|
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
|
|
|
4,407.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,391.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,655.6
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Liabilities
|
|
|
333.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
219.9
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
1,289.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,270.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,250.5
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
17,605.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,480.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,015.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $296,000, $601,000, and $1,265,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Table 7b
|
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2019
|
|
|September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|(dollars in millions)
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Earning Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
|
|
$
|
3.0
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
1.49
|
%
|
|
$
|
3.2
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
0.99
|
%
|Funds Sold
|
|
|
161.7
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
224.3
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
1.76
|
|Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Available-for-Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
2,086.5
|
|
|
43.0
|
|
2.75
|
|
|
|
1,556.9
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
2.36
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
|
135.3
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
3.73
|
|
|
|
585.1
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
2.76
|
|Held-to-Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
3,199.9
|
|
|
59.9
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
3,504.8
|
|
|
58.4
|
|
2.22
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
|
163.5
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
3.08
|
|
|
|
237.0
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
3.17
|
|Total Investment Securities
|
|
|
5,585.2
|
|
|
110.5
|
|
2.64
|
|
|
|
5,883.8
|
|
|
103.7
|
|
2.35
|
|Loans Held for Sale
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
4.06
|
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
4.23
|
|Loans and Leases 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
|
1,375.9
|
|
|
44.6
|
|
4.33
|
|
|
|
1,289.3
|
|
|
37.6
|
|
3.90
|
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
|
2,373.9
|
|
|
76.9
|
|
4.33
|
|
|
|
2,133.8
|
|
|
65.5
|
|
4.10
|
|Construction
|
|
|
133.8
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
5.22
|
|
|
|
186.6
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
4.64
|
|Commercial Lease Financing
|
|
|
160.9
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
2.45
|
|
|
|
178.0
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
2.25
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
|
3,740.5
|
|
|
108.0
|
|
3.85
|
|
|
|
3,523.1
|
|
|
100.9
|
|
3.82
|
|Home Equity
|
|
|
1,691.4
|
|
|
48.4
|
|
3.83
|
|
|
|
1,610.2
|
|
|
45.4
|
|
3.77
|
|Automobile
|
|
|
688.0
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
3.62
|
|
|
|
574.1
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
3.99
|
|Other 2
|
|
|
459.9
|
|
|
24.8
|
|
7.21
|
|
|
|
455.4
|
|
|
26.9
|
|
7.89
|
|Total Loans and Leases
|
|
|
10,624.3
|
|
|
329.5
|
|
4.14
|
|
|
|
9,950.5
|
|
|
302.9
|
|
4.07
|
|Other
|
|
|
35.2
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
39.8
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
3.37
|
|Total Earning Assets 3
|
|
|
16,427.9
|
|
|
444.2
|
|
3.61
|
|
|
|
16,116.2
|
|
|
411.1
|
|
3.41
|
|Cash and Due from Banks
|
|
|
237.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
244.0
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Assets
|
|
|
776.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
604.9
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Assets
|
|
$
|
17,442.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,965.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand
|
|
$
|
2,930.9
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
2,982.5
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
0.15
|
|Savings
|
|
|
5,962.9
|
|
|
24.4
|
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
5,414.1
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
0.22
|
|Time
|
|
|
1,807.6
|
|
|
23.6
|
|
1.75
|
|
|
|
1,700.6
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
1.23
|
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
10,701.4
|
|
|
52.0
|
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
10,097.2
|
|
|
28.0
|
|
0.37
|
|Short-Term Borrowings
|
|
|
46.8
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
2.40
|
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
1.73
|
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
|
507.5
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
504.9
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
3.62
|
|Other Debt
|
|
|
113.7
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
233.6
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
1.56
|
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
11,369.4
|
|
|
68.5
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
10,852.9
|
|
|
44.8
|
|
0.55
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
375.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
366.3
|
|
|
|Interest Rate Spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.86
|
%
|Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.05
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.04
|
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
|
|
|
4,454.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,653.2
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Liabilities
|
|
|
342.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
216.4
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
1,275.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,242.6
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
17,442.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,965.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,878,000 and $3,907,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|
|
|
|Table 8a
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
Compared to June 30, 2019
|(dollars in millions)
|
|
Volume 1
|
|
Rate 1
|
|
Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Funds Sold
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Available-for-Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
|
2.8
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
(3.0
|
)
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|Non-Taxable
|
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|Total Investment Securities
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|Loans and Leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
0.3
|
|Construction
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
0.5
|
|Home Equity
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Automobile
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|Other 2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|Total Loans and Leases
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
0.4
|
|Other
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|Total Change in Interest Income
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
(2.4
|
)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Change in Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|Savings
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Time
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|Short-Term Borrowings
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Change in Net Interest Income
|
|
$
|
1.6
|
|
|
$
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|
|
|
|Table 8b
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
Compared to September 30, 2018
|(dollars in millions)
|
|
Volume 1
|
|
Rate 1
|
|
Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Funds Sold
|
|
$
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Available-for-Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
|
(4.9
|
)
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
(3.4
|
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|Non-Taxable
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|Total Investment Securities
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|Loans Held for Sale
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|Loans and Leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|Construction
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|Commercial Lease Financing
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|Home Equity
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
0.4
|
|Automobile
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
0.5
|
|Other 2
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|Total Loans and Leases
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
6.6
|
|Other
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Total Change in Interest Income
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Change in Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|Savings
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|Time
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|Other Debt
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Change in Net Interest Income
|
|
$
|
3.2
|
|
|
$
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|
|
|
|Table 8c
|
|
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|Compared to September 30, 2018
|(dollars in millions)
|
|Volume 1
|
|Rate 1
|
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Funds Sold
|
|
$
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.8
|
|
|
$
|
(0.2
|
)
|Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Available-for-Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
|
(11.5
|
)
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
(8.3
|
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
(5.3
|
)
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|Total Investment Securities
|
|
|
(8.1
|
)
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
|Loans Held for Sale
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|Loans and Leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|Construction
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|Commercial Lease Financing
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
|Home Equity
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|Automobile
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
|
1.5
|
|Other 2
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
(2.4
|
)
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|Total Loans and Leases
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
26.6
|
|Other
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|Total Change in Interest Income
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
22.2
|
|
|
|
33.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Change in Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|Savings
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
|Time
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
24.0
|
|Short-Term Borrowings
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|Other Debt
|
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
22.9
|
|
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Change in Net Interest Income
|
|
$
|
10.1
|
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Table 9
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Salaries
|
|
$
|
33,458
|
|
$
|
32,834
|
|
$
|
33,308
|
|
|
|
$
|
98,772
|
|
$
|
99,281
|Incentive Compensation
|
|
|
5,681
|
|
|
5,464
|
|
|
5,378
|
|
|
|
|
17,049
|
|
|
14,972
|Share-Based Compensation
|
|
|
2,025
|
|
|
1,994
|
|
|
2,153
|
|
|
|
|
7,098
|
|
|
6,657
|Commission Expense
|
|
|
1,760
|
|
|
1,704
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
|
|
|
4,394
|
|
|
3,260
|Retirement and Other Benefits
|
|
|
4,185
|
|
|
4,580
|
|
|
3,925
|
|
|
|
|
13,872
|
|
|
12,944
|Payroll Taxes
|
|
|
2,519
|
|
|
2,643
|
|
|
2,372
|
|
|
|
|
9,409
|
|
|
9,112
|Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
|
|
|
3,908
|
|
|
3,926
|
|
|
3,616
|
|
|
|
|
12,299
|
|
|
10,897
|Separation Expense
|
|
|
809
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,549
|
|
|
1,229
|Total Salaries and Benefits
|
|
$
|
54,345
|
|
$
|
53,511
|
|
$
|
51,782
|
|
|
|
$
|
164,442
|
|
$
|
158,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Table 10
|
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
$
|
1,361,011
|
|
$
|
1,408,729
|
|
$
|
1,331,345
|
|
$
|
1,331,149
|
|
$
|
1,314,609
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
|
2,477,296
|
|
|
2,411,289
|
|
|
2,381,213
|
|
|
2,302,356
|
|
|
2,237,020
|Construction
|
|
|
154,754
|
|
|
119,228
|
|
|
132,775
|
|
|
170,061
|
|
|
176,447
|Lease Financing
|
|
|
163,672
|
|
|
163,070
|
|
|
154,919
|
|
|
176,226
|
|
|
172,232
|Total Commercial
|
|
|
4,156,733
|
|
|
4,102,316
|
|
|
4,000,252
|
|
|
3,979,792
|
|
|
3,900,308
|Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
|
3,846,511
|
|
|
3,785,006
|
|
|
3,702,553
|
|
|
3,673,796
|
|
|
3,596,627
|Home Equity
|
|
|
1,681,951
|
|
|
1,694,577
|
|
|
1,698,666
|
|
|
1,681,442
|
|
|
1,625,208
|Automobile
|
|
|
713,424
|
|
|
703,523
|
|
|
676,730
|
|
|
658,133
|
|
|
625,086
|Other 1
|
|
|
482,679
|
|
|
473,707
|
|
|
470,408
|
|
|
455,611
|
|
|
483,833
|Total Consumer
|
|
|
6,724,565
|
|
|
6,656,813
|
|
|
6,548,357
|
|
|
6,468,982
|
|
|
6,330,754
|Total Loans and Leases
|
|
$
|
10,881,298
|
|
$
|
10,759,129
|
|
$
|
10,548,609
|
|
$
|
10,448,774
|
|
$
|
10,231,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|Consumer
|
|
$
|
7,893,454
|
|
$
|
7,880,284
|
|
$
|
7,944,793
|
|
$
|
7,726,731
|
|
$
|
7,627,527
|Commercial
|
|
|
6,153,492
|
|
|
6,178,984
|
|
|
6,162,042
|
|
|
6,098,186
|
|
|
5,967,343
|Public and Other
|
|
|
1,293,806
|
|
|
1,429,553
|
|
|
1,160,475
|
|
|
1,202,325
|
|
|
1,248,465
|Total Deposits
|
|
$
|
15,340,752
|
|
$
|
15,488,821
|
|
$
|
15,267,310
|
|
$
|
15,027,242
|
|
$
|
14,843,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|
|
|
|Table 11
|
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|Non-Performing Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
$
|
573
|
|
|
$
|
552
|
|
|
$
|
393
|
|
|
$
|
542
|
|
|
$
|
1,205
|
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
|
11,088
|
|
|
|
11,310
|
|
|
|
5,911
|
|
|
|
2,040
|
|
|
|
652
|
|Total Commercial
|
|
|
11,661
|
|
|
|
11,862
|
|
|
|
6,304
|
|
|
|
2,582
|
|
|
|
1,857
|
|Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
|
4,258
|
|
|
|
4,697
|
|
|
|
5,599
|
|
|
|
5,321
|
|
|
|
6,359
|
|Home Equity
|
|
|
2,787
|
|
|
|
2,486
|
|
|
|
2,797
|
|
|
|
3,671
|
|
|
|
3,673
|
|Total Consumer
|
|
|
7,045
|
|
|
|
7,183
|
|
|
|
8,396
|
|
|
|
8,992
|
|
|
|
10,032
|
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|
|
|
18,706
|
|
|
|
19,045
|
|
|
|
14,700
|
|
|
|
11,574
|
|
|
|
11,889
|
|Foreclosed Real Estate
|
|
|
2,939
|
|
|
|
2,737
|
|
|
|
3,225
|
|
|
|
1,356
|
|
|
|
1,909
|
|Total Non-Performing Assets
|
|
$
|
21,645
|
|
|
$
|
21,782
|
|
|
$
|
17,925
|
|
|
$
|
12,930
|
|
|
$
|
13,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
$
|
81
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
66
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Total Commercial
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
-
|
|Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
|
2,032
|
|
|
|
1,859
|
|
|
|
903
|
|
|
|
2,446
|
|
|
|
2,426
|
|Home Equity
|
|
|
2,320
|
|
|
|
2,981
|
|
|
|
3,381
|
|
|
|
2,684
|
|
|
|
3,112
|
|Automobile
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
|
734
|
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
|
829
|
|Other 1
|
|
|
1,076
|
|
|
|
963
|
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
|
|
914
|
|
|
|
1,727
|
|Total Consumer
|
|
|
6,010
|
|
|
|
6,410
|
|
|
|
6,051
|
|
|
|
6,557
|
|
|
|
8,094
|
|Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|
|
$
|
6,091
|
|
|
$
|
6,410
|
|
|
$
|
6,117
|
|
|
$
|
6,567
|
|
|
$
|
8,094
|
|Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More
|
|
$
|
46,178
|
|
|
$
|
48,563
|
|
|
$
|
48,571
|
|
|
$
|
48,731
|
|
|
$
|
49,462
|
|Total Loans and Leases
|
|
$
|
10,881,298
|
|
|
$
|
10,759,129
|
|
|
$
|
10,548,609
|
|
|
$
|
10,448,774
|
|
|
$
|
10,231,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate
|
|
|
0.28
|
%
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
0.19
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate
|
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
0.19
|
%
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance at Beginning of Quarter
|
|
$
|
21,782
|
|
|
$
|
17,925
|
|
|
$
|
12,930
|
|
|
$
|
13,798
|
|
|
$
|
15,157
|
|Additions
|
|
|
1,035
|
|
|
|
6,186
|
|
|
|
8,217
|
|
|
|
4,509
|
|
|
|
2,030
|
|Reductions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Payments
|
|
|
(984
|
)
|
|
|
(441
|
)
|
|
|
(989
|
)
|
|
|
(3,759
|
)
|
|
|
(415
|
)
|Return to Accrual Status
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,344
|
)
|
|
|
(316
|
)
|
|
|
(605
|
)
|
|
|
(1,420
|
)
|Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(374
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(653
|
)
|
|
|
(1,301
|
)
|Charge-offs/Write-downs
|
|
|
(188
|
)
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
|
(1,917
|
)
|
|
|
(360
|
)
|
|
|
(253
|
)
|Total Reductions
|
|
|
(1,172
|
)
|
|
|
(2,329
|
)
|
|
|
(3,222
|
)
|
|
|
(5,377
|
)
|
|
|
(3,389
|
)
|Balance at End of Quarter
|
|
$
|
21,645
|
|
|
$
|
21,782
|
|
|
$
|
17,925
|
|
|
$
|
12,930
|
|
|
$
|
13,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reserve for Credit Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Table 12
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
$
|
114,494
|
|
|
$
|
112,845
|
|
|
$
|
115,010
|
|
|
|
$
|
113,515
|
|
|
|
114,168
|
|Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
|
(239
|
)
|
|
|
(206
|
)
|
|
|
(449
|
)
|
|
|
|
(815
|
)
|
|
|
(1,140
|
)
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(1,616
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|Home Equity
|
|
|
(215
|
)
|
|
|
(145
|
)
|
|
|
(124
|
)
|
|
|
|
(655
|
)
|
|
|
(259
|
)
|Automobile
|
|
|
(1,696
|
)
|
|
|
(1,691
|
)
|
|
|
(2,114
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,140
|
)
|
|
|
(5,883
|
)
|Other 1
|
|
|
(3,598
|
)
|
|
|
(3,036
|
)
|
|
|
(3,340
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,424
|
)
|
|
|
(10,294
|
)
|Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|
|
|
(5,755
|
)
|
|
|
(5,129
|
)
|
|
|
(6,027
|
)
|
|
|
|
(17,712
|
)
|
|
|
(17,676
|
)
|Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
401
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
|
1,236
|
|Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
|
649
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
|
|
1,228
|
|
|
|
695
|
|Home Equity
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
|
|
1,762
|
|
|
|
1,634
|
|Automobile
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
|
908
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
|
2,449
|
|
|
|
1,953
|
|Other 1
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
|
752
|
|
|
|
|
2,046
|
|
|
|
2,077
|
|Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
|
|
|
2,769
|
|
|
|
2,778
|
|
|
|
2,729
|
|
|
|
|
8,705
|
|
|
|
7,595
|
|Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|
|
|
(2,986
|
)
|
|
|
(2,351
|
)
|
|
|
(3,298
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,007
|
)
|
|
|
(10,081
|
)
|Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
4,250
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
3,800
|
|
|
|
|
11,250
|
|
|
|
11,425
|
|Provision for Unfunded Commitments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|Balance at End of Period 2
|
|
$
|
115,758
|
|
|
$
|
114,494
|
|
|
$
|
115,512
|
|
|
|
$
|
115,758
|
|
|
$
|
115,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Components
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
|
|
$
|
108,936
|
|
|
$
|
107,672
|
|
|
$
|
108,690
|
|
|
|
$
|
108,936
|
|
|
|
108,690
|
|Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
|
|
|
6,822
|
|
|
|
6,822
|
|
|
|
6,822
|
|
|
|
|
6,822
|
|
|
|
6,822
|
|Total Reserve for Credit Losses
|
|
$
|
115,758
|
|
|
$
|
114,494
|
|
|
$
|
115,512
|
|
|
|
$
|
115,758
|
|
|
$
|
115,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
|
|
$
|
10,770,720
|
|
|
$
|
10,631,558
|
|
|
$
|
10,081,886
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,624,311
|
|
|
$
|
9,950,518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized)
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|Ratio of Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|2 Included in this analysis is activity related to the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments, which is separately recorded in other liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Condition.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Business Segments Selected Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Table 13a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Services and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Retail
|
|Commercial
|
|Private
|
|Treasury
|
|Consolidated
|(dollars in thousands)
|
|Banking
|
|Banking
|
|Banking
|
|and Other
|
|Total
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
$
|
66,648
|
|
|
$
|
46,791
|
|
|
$
|
9,641
|
|
|
$
|
1,816
|
|
|
$
|
124,896
|
|Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
3,084
|
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
1,264
|
|
|
|
4,250
|
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
63,564
|
|
|
|
46,921
|
|
|
|
9,609
|
|
|
|
552
|
|
|
|
120,646
|
|Noninterest Income
|
|
|
22,964
|
|
|
|
8,739
|
|
|
|
13,663
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
|
46,507
|
|Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
(59,358
|
)
|
|
|
(21,330
|
)
|
|
|
(15,840
|
)
|
|
|
(3,821
|
)
|
|
|
(100,349
|
)
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
27,170
|
|
|
|
34,330
|
|
|
|
7,432
|
|
|
|
(2,128
|
)
|
|
|
66,804
|
|Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
(6,547
|
)
|
|
|
(8,560
|
)
|
|
|
(1,959
|
)
|
|
|
2,314
|
|
|
|
(14,752
|
)
|Net Income
|
|
$
|
20,623
|
|
|
$
|
25,770
|
|
|
$
|
5,473
|
|
|
$
|
186
|
|
|
$
|
52,052
|
|Total Assets as of September 30, 2019
|
|
$
|
6,668,902
|
|
|
$
|
4,145,717
|
|
|
$
|
324,388
|
|
|
$
|
6,533,133
|
|
|
$
|
17,672,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
$
|
66,927
|
|
|
$
|
46,240
|
|
|
$
|
10,574
|
|
|
$
|
(814
|
)
|
|
$
|
122,927
|
|Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
3,229
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
3,800
|
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
63,698
|
|
|
|
46,171
|
|
|
|
10,574
|
|
|
|
(1,316
|
)
|
|
|
119,127
|
|Noninterest Income
|
|
|
19,814
|
|
|
|
6,241
|
|
|
|
13,526
|
|
|
|
1,901
|
|
|
|
41,482
|
|Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
(51,806
|
)
|
|
|
(20,242
|
)
|
|
|
(15,657
|
)
|
|
|
(2,833
|
)
|
|
|
(90,538
|
)
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
31,706
|
|
|
|
32,170
|
|
|
|
8,443
|
|
|
|
(2,248
|
)
|
|
|
70,071
|
|Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
(7,943
|
)
|
|
|
(7,218
|
)
|
|
|
(2,226
|
)
|
|
|
4,249
|
|
|
|
(13,138
|
)
|Net Income
|
|
$
|
23,763
|
|
|
$
|
24,952
|
|
|
$
|
6,217
|
|
|
$
|
2,001
|
|
|
$
|
56,933
|
|Total Assets as of September 30, 2018
|
|
$
|
6,246,126
|
|
|
$
|
3,873,454
|
|
|
$
|
340,793
|
|
|
$
|
6,531,361
|
|
|
$
|
16,991,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Business Segments Selected Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Table 13b
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Services and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Retail
|
|Commercial
|
|Private
|
|Treasury
|
|Consolidated
|(dollars in thousands)
|
|Banking
|
|Banking
|
|Banking
|
|and Other
|
|Total
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
$
|
200,019
|
|
|
$
|
139,784
|
|
|
$
|
29,685
|
|
|
$
|
4,342
|
|
|
$
|
373,830
|
|Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
7,852
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
2,243
|
|
|
|
11,250
|
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
192,167
|
|
|
|
138,643
|
|
|
|
29,671
|
|
|
|
2,099
|
|
|
|
362,580
|
|Noninterest Income
|
|
|
65,305
|
|
|
|
22,738
|
|
|
|
41,767
|
|
|
|
5,826
|
|
|
|
135,636
|
|Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
(163,968
|
)
|
|
|
(63,545
|
)
|
|
|
(49,200
|
)
|
|
|
(9,418
|
)
|
|
|
(286,131
|
)
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
93,504
|
|
|
|
97,836
|
|
|
|
22,238
|
|
|
|
(1,493
|
)
|
|
|
212,085
|
|Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
(22,883
|
)
|
|
|
(22,507
|
)
|
|
|
(5,862
|
)
|
|
|
6,937
|
|
|
|
(44,315
|
)
|Net Income