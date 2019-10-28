MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION (BOH) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 10/25 04:02:00 pm 86.66 USD +0.08% 06:55a BANK OF HAWAII : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:46a BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results BU 10/07 BANK OF HAWAII : Announces New Vice Presidents Robert James and Jeremy Pearl PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Bank of Hawaii Corporation : Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 10/28/2019 | 06:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.29

Net Income $52.1 Million

Board of Directors Declares Dividend of $0.67 Per Share Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per share of $1.29 for the third quarter of 2019, down from $1.40 in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.36 in the third quarter of 2018. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $52.1 million compared with net income of $56.9 million in the previous quarter and $56.9 million in the same quarter last year. Net income in the third quarter of 2019 included the previously announced increase in the legal reserve of $6.0 million related to the tentative settlement of a class action lawsuit regarding the Company’s overdraft practices. Loan and lease balances increased to $10.9 billion at September 30, 2019, up 1.1 percent from June 30, 2019 and up 6.4 percent compared with September 30, 2018. Deposits were $15.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, down 1.0 percent from the previous quarter primarily due to a seasonal decline in public deposits and up 3.4 percent compared with the third quarter last year. "We were pleased with Bank of Hawaii’s overall financial results during the third quarter of 2019," said Peter S. Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Loan balances continue to grow, deposits were in line with our expectations, total revenue increased, asset quality remains strong, and our core expenses were well controlled.” The return on average assets for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.17 percent compared with 1.31 percent in the previous quarter and 1.33 percent in the same quarter last year. The return on average equity for the third quarter of 2019 was 16.02 percent compared with 17.97 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 18.06 percent in the third quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 58.55 percent compared with 54.69 percent in the previous quarter and 55.07 percent in the same quarter last year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, net income was $167.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million from net income of $165.7 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $4.11 for the nine-month period in 2019 compared with diluted earnings per share of $3.93 for the same period in 2018. The 2019 year-to-date return on average assets was 1.29 percent compared with 1.31 percent for the same period in 2018. The 2019 year-to-date return on average equity was 17.58 percent compared with 17.83 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The efficiency ratio for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was 56.16 percent compared with 56.36 percent for the same period last year. Financial Highlights Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2019 was $125.2 million, an increase of $0.5 million from net interest income of $124.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $1.0 million from net interest income of $124.2 million in the third quarter of last year. Net interest income for the nine-month period in 2019 was $375.7 million, an increase of $9.4 million from net interest income of $366.3 million for the same period in 2018. Analyses of the changes in net interest income are included in Tables 8a, 8b, and 8c. The net interest margin was 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 3 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.04 percent in the second quarter of 2019 and a 6 basis point decrease from the net interest margin of 3.07 percent in the third quarter of 2018. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 3.05 percent, an increase of 1 basis point compared with 3.04 percent for the same nine-month period last year. Results for the third quarter of 2019 included a provision for credit losses of $4.3 million compared with a provision for credit losses of $4.0 million in the previous quarter and $3.8 million in the same quarter last year. The provision for credit losses during the first nine months of 2019 was $11.3 million compared with $11.4 million during the same period in 2018. Noninterest income was $46.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, up $1.0 million from noninterest income of $45.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 and up $5.0 million from $41.5 million in the same quarter last year. Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2019 included a negative adjustment of $0.5 million related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. There were no significant items in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2019 or the third quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2018 was largely due to an increase in mortgage banking income and customer derivative activity. Noninterest income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 was $135.6 million, an increase of $8.8 million compared with noninterest income of $126.8 million for the same period in 2018. Noninterest expense was $100.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, up $7.6 million from noninterest expense of $92.7 million in the previous quarter and up $9.8 million from $90.5 million in the same quarter last year. Noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2019 included the previously mentioned $6.0 million increase in the legal reserve. There were no significant items in noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2019 or the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 was $286.1 million compared with noninterest expense of $275.7 million for the same period in 2018. An analysis of noninterest expenses related to salaries and benefits is included in Table 9. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 22.08 percent compared with 21.84 percent in the previous quarter and 18.75 percent during the same quarter last year. The effective tax rate for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was 20.89 percent compared with 18.00 percent for the same period last year. The Company’s business segments are defined as Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. Results are determined based on the Company’s internal financial management reporting process and organizational structure. Selected financial information for the business segments is included in Tables 13a and 13b. Asset Quality The Company’s overall asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2019. Total non-performing assets were $21.6 million at September 30, 2019, down from $21.8 million at June 30, 2019 and up from $13.8 million at September 30, 2018. As a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate, non-performing assets were 0.20 percent at September 30, 2019, unchanged from June 30, 2019 and up from 0.13 percent at September 30, 2018. Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more were $6.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared with $6.4 million at June 30, 2019 and $8.1 million at September 30, 2018. Restructured loans and leases not included in non-accrual loans or accruing loans past due 90 days or more were $46.2 million at September 30, 2019, down from $48.6 million at June 30, 2019 and $49.5 million at September 30, 2018. More information on non-performing assets and accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more is presented in Table 11. Net loans and leases charged off during the third quarter of 2019 were $3.0 million or 0.11 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Loan and lease charge-offs of $5.8 million during the quarter were partially offset by recoveries of $2.8 million. Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2019 were $2.4 million or 0.09 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of $5.1 million in charge-offs partially offset by recoveries of $2.8 million. Net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2018 were $3.3 million or 0.13 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of $6.0 million in charge-offs partially offset by recoveries of $2.7 million. Net charge-offs in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 were $9.0 million, or 0.11 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding compared with net charge-offs of $10.1 million, or 0.14 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding for the same period in 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $108.9 million at September 30, 2019 compared with $107.7 million at June 30, 2019 and $108.7 million at September 30, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.00 percent at September 30, 2019, unchanged from the previous quarter and down 6 basis points from the end of the same quarter last year. The reserve for unfunded commitments at September 30, 2019 of $6.8 million was unchanged from June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. Details of loan and lease charge-offs, recoveries and the components of the total reserve for credit losses are summarized in Table 12. Other Financial Highlights Total assets were $17.7 billion at September 30, 2019, down $16.7 million from June 30, 2019 and up $680.4 million from total assets of $17.0 billion at September 30, 2018. Average total assets were $17.6 billion during the third quarter of 2019 compared with $17.5 billion during the previous quarter and $17.0 billion during the same quarter last year. The investment securities portfolio was $5.5 billion at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $68.3 million from total securities of $5.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and a decrease of $172.9 million from total securities of $5.7 billion at September 30, 2018. The portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U. S. government agencies and included $2.9 billion in securities held to maturity and $2.6 billion in securities available for sale at September 30, 2019. Total loans and leases were $10.9 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $122.2 million from total loans and leases of $10.8 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $650.2 million from total loans and leases of $10.2 billion at September 30, 2018. Average total loans and leases were $10.8 billion during the third quarter of 2019 compared with $10.6 billion during the previous quarter and $10.1 billion during the same quarter last year. The commercial loan portfolio increased to $4.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, up $54.4 million from $4.1 billion at the end of the previous quarter and up $256.4 million from $3.9 billion at the end of the third quarter last year. Total consumer loans increased to $6.7 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, up $67.8 million from $6.7 billion at the end of the previous quarter and up $393.8 million from $6.3 billion at the end of the third quarter last year. Loan and lease portfolio balances are summarized in Table 10. Total deposits were $15.3 billion at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $148.1 million from total deposits of $15.5 billion at June 30, 2019 and an increase of $497.4 million from total deposits of $14.8 billion at September 30, 2018. Average total deposits were $15.3 billion during the third quarter of 2019 compared with $15.2 billion during the previous quarter and $14.8 billion during the same quarter last year. Consumer deposits were $7.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, up $13.2 million from $7.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter and up $265.9 million from $7.6 billion at the end of the same quarter last year. Commercial deposits were $6.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, down $25.5 million from $6.2 billion at the end of the previous quarter and up $186.1 million from $6.0 billion at the end of the same quarter last year. Other deposits, including public funds, were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2019, down $135.7 million from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $45.3 million from $1.2 billion at September 30, 2018. Deposit balances are summarized in Tables 7 and 10. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $29.9 million under its share repurchase program. The average cost was $83.07 per share repurchased. From the beginning of the share repurchase program initiated during July 2001 through September 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased 56.6 million shares and returned $2.3 billion to shareholders at an average cost of $40.09 per share. Remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $57.0 million at September 30, 2019. From October 1 through October 25, 2019 the Company repurchased an additional 92.0 thousand shares of common stock at an average cost of $84.46 per share. Total shareholders’ equity was $1.29 billion at September 30, 2019, up slightly from $1.29 billion at June 30, 2019 and up from $1.25 billion at September 30, 2018. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.33 percent at September 30, 2019 compared with 12.46 percent at June 30, 2019 and 13.20 percent at September 30, 2018. The Tier 1 leverage ratio at September 30, 2019 was 7.32 percent compared with 7.36 percent at June 30, 2019 and 7.55 percent at September 30, 2018. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019. Hawaii Economy General economic conditions in Hawaii remained positive during the third quarter of 2019 although recent trends indicate a more modest growth rate for the State going forward. The statewide seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate continues to remain low at 2.7 percent in September 2019 compared to 3.5 percent nationally. Total visitor arrivals increased 5.2 percent in the first eight months of 2019 compared to the same eight-month period in 2018 supported by strong growth in air seat capacity. Total visitor spending decreased 0.5 percent for the eight-month period in 2019 compared with the same eight-month period in 2018. The real estate market remains active with strong growth in single-family home sales during the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2019, the median sales price of a single-family home on Oahu decreased 0.5 percent and the median price of a condominium on Oahu decreased 1.0 percent compared with the same period in 2018. The volume of single-family home sales on Oahu increased 0.8 percent and the volume of condominium sales on Oahu decreased 6.7 percent for the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same nine-month period in 2018. As of September 30, 2019, months of inventory of single-family homes and condominiums on Oahu were 3.5 months and 3.9 months, respectively. More information on current Hawaii economic trends is presented in Table 15. Conference Call Information The call will be accessible via teleconference and via the investor relations link of Bank of Hawaii Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The toll-free number is 1 (844) 543-5235 in the United States and Canada and 1 (703) 318-2209 for other international callers. Use the pass code “Bank of Hawaii” to access the call. A replay will be available for one week beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, October 28, 2019. The replay number is 1 (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada and 1 (404) 537-3406 from other international locations. Enter the conference ID 2768225 when prompted. In addition, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com. Forward-Looking Statements This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements", such as forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawaii Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We have not committed to update forward-looking statements to reflect later events or circumstances. Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company’s web site, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 124,896 $ 124,097 $ 122,927 $ 373,830 $ 362,379 Provision for Credit Losses 4,250 4,000 3,800 11,250 11,425 Total Noninterest Income 46,507 45,450 41,482 135,636 126,815 Total Noninterest Expense 100,349 92,725 90,538 286,131 275,713 Net Income 52,052 56,919 56,933 167,770 165,691 Basic Earnings Per Share 1.30 1.40 1.37 4.14 3.96 Diluted Earnings Per Share 1.29 1.40 1.36 4.11 3.93 Dividends Declared Per Share 0.65 0.65 0.60 1.92 1.72 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.17 % 1.31 % 1.33 % 1.29 % 1.31 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 16.02 17.97 18.06 17.58 17.83 Efficiency Ratio 1 58.55 54.69 55.07 56.16 56.36 Net Interest Margin 2 3.01 3.04 3.07 3.05 3.04 Dividend Payout Ratio 3 50.00 46.43 43.80 46.38 43.43 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 7.32 7.27 7.35 7.31 7.32 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 10,770,720 $ 10,631,558 $ 10,081,886 $ 10,624,311 $ 9,950,518 Average Assets 17,605,394 17,480,651 17,015,340 17,442,054 16,965,075 Average Deposits 15,330,691 15,162,782 14,820,480 15,156,275 14,750,382 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,289,417 1,270,162 1,250,500 1,275,753 1,242,629 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 32.00 $ 31.61 $ 29.98 $ 32.00 $ 29.98 Tangible Book Value 31.22 30.83 29.22 31.22 29.22 Market Value Closing 85.93 82.91 78.91 85.93 78.91 High 88.20 84.53 86.53 88.20 89.09 Low 79.13 75.24 78.30 66.54 78.30 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 10,881,298 $ 10,759,129 $ 10,448,774 $ 10,231,062 Total Assets 17,672,140 17,688,845 17,143,974 16,991,734 Total Deposits 15,340,752 15,488,821 15,027,242 14,843,335 Other Debt 110,585 110,605 135,643 185,662 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,291,490 1,285,948 1,268,200 1,253,327 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 21,645 $ 21,782 $ 12,930 $ 13,798 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses 108,936 107,672 106,693 108,690 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.02 % 1.06 % Capital Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.33 % 12.46 % 13.07 % 13.20 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.33 12.46 13.07 13.20 Total Capital Ratio 13.44 13.57 14.21 14.38 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.32 7.36 7.60 7.55 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 7.31 7.27 7.40 7.38 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 4 7.14 7.10 7.23 7.20 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 4 12.10 12.17 12.52 12.56 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,124 2,152 2,122 2,143 Branches 67 68 69 69 ATMs 379 383 382 382 1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by basic earnings per share. 4 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Table 2 “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Note: Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 Capital Ratios were revised from 13.19% and Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets was revised from 12.55% as of September 30, 2018. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,291,490 $ 1,285,948 $ 1,268,200 $ 1,253,327 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,259,973 $ 1,254,431 $ 1,236,683 $ 1,221,810 Total Assets $ 17,672,140 $ 17,688,845 $ 17,143,974 $ 16,991,734 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 17,640,623 $ 17,657,328 $ 17,112,457 $ 16,960,217 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements $ 10,416,560 $ 10,309,085 $ 9,878,904 $ 9,731,082 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 7.31 % 7.27 % 7.40 % 7.38 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 7.14 % 7.10 % 7.23 % 7.20 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.33 % 12.46 % 13.07 % 13.20 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 12.10 % 12.17 % 12.52 % 12.56 % Note: Risk-Weighted Assets was revised from $9,732,618, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was revised from 13.19%, and Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets was revised from 12.55% as of September 30, 2018. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 110,877 $ 110,401 $ 104,248 $ 329,789 $ 303,193 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 17,512 15,072 12,588 46,016 37,109 Held-to-Maturity 18,796 22,149 20,821 62,866 62,828 Deposits 9 9 10 33 24 Funds Sold 656 730 1,393 2,830 2,996 Other 233 210 364 762 1,005 Total Interest Income 148,083 148,571 139,424 442,296 407,155 Interest Expense Deposits 18,055 18,628 10,931 51,967 27,971 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 4,257 4,623 4,667 13,451 13,848 Funds Purchased 146 512 33 815 169 Short-Term Borrowings 1 1 28 38 57 Other Debt 728 710 838 2,195 2,731 Total Interest Expense 23,187 24,474 16,497 68,466 44,776 Net Interest Income 124,896 124,097 122,927 373,830 362,379 Provision for Credit Losses 4,250 4,000 3,800 11,250 11,425 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 120,646 120,097 119,127 362,580 350,954 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 10,930 11,385 10,782 33,076 33,319 Mortgage Banking 4,864 3,336 1,965 10,487 6,289 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 7,592 7,283 7,255 22,239 21,249 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 14,900 14,252 14,173 43,360 42,906 Investment Securities Gains (Losses), Net (1,469 ) (776 ) (729 ) (3,080 ) (3,097 ) Annuity and Insurance 1,278 1,806 1,360 5,662 4,413 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 1,647 1,779 1,620 5,136 5,258 Other 6,765 6,385 5,056 18,756 16,478 Total Noninterest Income 46,507 45,450 41,482 135,636 126,815 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 54,345 53,511 51,782 164,442 158,352 Net Occupancy 8,803 8,579 8,702 24,976 25,824 Net Equipment 7,637 6,895 6,116 21,365 17,488 Data Processing 4,676 4,727 4,241 13,929 12,695 Professional Fees 2,184 2,177 2,206 6,814 7,525 FDIC Insurance 1,257 1,290 2,057 3,816 6,396 Other 21,447 15,546 15,434 50,789 47,433 Total Noninterest Expense 100,349 92,725 90,538 286,131 275,713 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 66,804 72,822 70,071 212,085 202,056 Provision for Income Taxes 14,752 15,903 13,138 44,315 36,365 Net Income $ 52,052 $ 56,919 $ 56,933 $ 167,770 $ 165,691 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.30 $ 1.40 $ 1.37 $ 4.14 $ 3.96 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.29 $ 1.40 $ 1.36 $ 4.11 $ 3.93 Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 1.92 $ 1.72 Basic Weighted Average Shares 40,190,508 40,541,594 41,620,776 40,554,036 41,846,080 Diluted Weighted Average Shares 40,450,742 40,769,767 41,899,401 40,806,295 42,133,776 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Table 4 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 52,052 $ 56,919 $ 56,933 $ 167,770 $ 165,691 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities 5,405 16,209 (5,599 ) 28,533 (17,694 ) Defined Benefit Plans 245 245 216 736 648 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 5,650 16,454 (5,383 ) 29,269 (17,046 ) Comprehensive Income $ 57,702 $ 73,373 $ 51,550 $ 197,039 $ 148,645 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2,946 $ 3,859 $ 3,028 $ 3,725 Funds Sold 108,446 204,340 198,860 104,199 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 2,594,394 2,649,949 2,007,942 2,049,687 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $2,972,273; $2,973,229; $3,413,994; and $3,549,235) 2,946,910 2,959,611 3,482,092 3,664,487 Loans Held for Sale 36,720 22,706 10,987 18,063 Loans and Leases 10,881,298 10,759,129 10,448,774 10,231,062 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (108,936 ) (107,672 ) (106,693 ) (108,690 ) Net Loans and Leases 10,772,362 10,651,457 10,342,081 10,122,372 Total Earning Assets 16,461,778 16,491,922 16,044,990 15,962,533 Cash and Due from Banks 259,492 282,164 324,081 227,049 Premises and Equipment, Net 179,453 169,671 151,837 142,928 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 101,005 103,336 - - Accrued Interest Receivable 47,897 49,726 51,230 54,839 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,939 2,737 1,356 1,909 Mortgage Servicing Rights 24,408 24,233 24,310 24,463 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 286,936 285,295 283,771 282,637 Other Assets 276,715 248,244 230,882 263,859 Total Assets $ 17,672,140 $ 17,688,845 $ 17,143,974 $ 16,991,734 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 4,392,706 $ 4,528,251 $ 4,739,596 $ 4,678,981 Interest-Bearing Demand 3,000,865 3,033,066 3,002,925 2,975,069 Savings 6,141,098 6,004,528 5,539,199 5,444,053 Time 1,806,083 1,922,976 1,745,522 1,745,232 Total Deposits 15,340,752 15,488,821 15,027,242 14,843,335 Short-Term Borrowings - - 199 629 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 604,299 504,299 504,296 504,293 Other Debt 110,585 110,605 135,643 185,662 Operating Lease Liabilities 108,264 110,483 - - Retirement Benefits Payable 39,682 40,047 40,494 36,288 Accrued Interest Payable 8,435 9,454 8,253 7,689 Taxes Payable and Deferred Taxes 21,089 21,337 19,736 15,549 Other Liabilities 147,544 117,851 139,911 144,962 Total Liabilities 16,380,650 16,402,897 15,875,774 15,738,407 Shareholders' Equity Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: September 30, 2019 - 58,176,305 / 40,359,259; June 30, 2019 - 58,175,367 / 40,687,719; December 31, 2018 - 58,063,689 / 41,499,898; and September 30, 2018 - 58,070,578 / 41,809,551) 579 579 577 577 Capital Surplus 580,200 577,346 571,704 569,223 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (21,774 ) (27,424 ) (51,043 ) (59,238 ) Retained Earnings 1,730,437 1,704,993 1,641,314 1,612,998 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: September 30, 2019 - 17,817,046; June 30, 2019 - 17,487,648; December 31, 2018 - 16,563,791; and September 30, 2018 - 16,261,027) (997,952 ) (969,546 ) (894,352 ) (870,233 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,291,490 1,285,948 1,268,200 1,253,327 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,672,140 $ 17,688,845 $ 17,143,974 $ 16,991,734 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accum. Other Compre- hensive Common Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2018 41,499,898 $ 577 $ 571,704 $ (51,043 ) $ 1,641,314 $ (894,352 ) $ 1,268,200 Net Income - - - - 167,770 - 167,770 Other Comprehensive Income - - - 29,269 - - 29,269 Share-Based Compensation - - 6,662 - - - 6,662 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans 200,984 2 1,834 - (109 ) 4,275 6,002 Common Stock Repurchased (1,341,623 ) - - - - (107,875 ) (107,875 ) Cash Dividends Declared ($1.92 per share) - - - - (78,538 ) - (78,538 ) Balance as of September 30, 2019 40,359,259 $ 579 $ 580,200 $ (21,774 ) $ 1,730,437 $ (997,952 ) $ 1,291,490 Balance as of December 31, 2017 42,401,443 $ 576 $ 561,161 $ (34,715 ) $ 1,512,218 $ (807,372 ) $ 1,231,868 Net Income - - - - 165,691 - 165,691 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - (17,046 ) - - (17,046 ) Reclassification of the Income Tax Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act from AOCI - - - (7,477 ) 7,477 - - Share-Based Compensation - - 6,208 - - - 6,208 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans 203,289 1 1,854 - 251 4,127 6,233 Common Stock Repurchased (795,181 ) - - - - (66,988 ) (66,988 ) Cash Dividends Declared ($1.72 per share) - - - - (72,639 ) - (72,639 ) Balance as of September 30, 2018 41,809,551 $ 577 $ 569,223 $ (59,238 ) $ 1,612,998 $ (870,233 ) $ 1,253,327 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 7a Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.1 $ - 1.19 % $ 2.9 $ - 1.25 % $ 3.6 $ - 1.09 % Funds Sold 121.1 0.7 2.12 123.6 0.8 2.34 281.9 1.4 1.93 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,647.9 17.1 2.59 2,004.3 14.3 2.87 1,512.1 9.5 2.51 Non-Taxable 42.6 0.5 4.45 86.8 0.9 4.15 567.5 3.9 2.75 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 2,873.7 18.5 2.57 3,358.0 21.0 2.50 3,413.7 19.3 2.26 Non-Taxable 65.2 0.4 2.72 193.0 1.5 3.08 236.1 1.9 3.16 Total Investment Securities 5,629.4 36.5 2.59 5,642.1 37.7 2.68 5,729.4 34.6 2.41 Loans Held for Sale 24.3 0.2 3.94 18.7 0.2 4.05 14.9 0.2 4.45 Loans and Leases 1 Commercial and Industrial 1,383.8 14.4 4.14 1,385.7 14.9 4.31 1,279.4 13.0 4.04 Commercial Mortgage 2,423.7 26.2 4.28 2,386.3 25.9 4.35 2,180.5 23.0 4.19 Construction 126.0 1.6 5.10 125.3 1.7 5.51 187.0 2.2 4.65 Commercial Lease Financing 161.8 1.0 2.57 159.9 1.0 2.49 175.0 1.0 2.30 Residential Mortgage 3,809.6 36.5 3.83 3,730.4 36.0 3.87 3,563.5 34.0 3.82 Home Equity 1,689.2 16.1 3.79 1,694.9 16.2 3.83 1,622.4 15.7 3.83 Automobile 707.0 6.4 3.59 688.5 6.2 3.62 606.3 5.9 3.84 Other 2 469.6 8.5 7.16 460.6 8.4 7.33 467.8 9.3 7.90 Total Loans and Leases 10,770.7 110.7 4.09 10,631.6 110.3 4.16 10,081.9 104.1 4.11 Other 35.0 0.3 2.66 35.0 0.2 2.40 38.9 0.4 3.74 Total Earning Assets 3 16,583.6 148.4 3.56 16,453.9 149.2 3.63 16,150.6 140.7 3.47 Cash and Due from Banks 231.5 241.6 252.1 Other Assets 790.3 785.2 612.6 Total Assets $ 17,605.4 $ 17,480.7 $ 17,015.3 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 2,950.2 1.1 0.15 $ 2,902.5 1.4 0.19 $ 2,999.5 1.3 0.17 Savings 6,122.0 8.8 0.57 6,002.0 8.9 0.60 5,482.4 3.8 0.28 Time 1,851.0 8.2 1.75 1,866.6 8.3 1.79 1,683.0 5.8 1.37 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 10,923.2 18.1 0.66 10,771.1 18.6 0.69 10,164.9 10.9 0.43 Short-Term Borrowings 27.1 0.1 2.13 82.3 0.5 2.46 11.6 0.1 2.06 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 513.8 4.3 3.24 504.3 4.7 3.63 504.3 4.7 3.62 Other Debt 110.6 0.7 2.62 110.6 0.7 2.57 208.5 0.8 1.60 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 11,574.7 23.2 0.79 11,468.3 24.5 0.85 10,889.3 16.5 0.60 Net Interest Income $ 125.2 $ 124.7 $ 124.2 Interest Rate Spread 2.77 % 2.78 % 2.87 % Net Interest Margin 3.01 % 3.04 % 3.07 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 4,407.5 4,391.7 4,655.6 Other Liabilities 333.8 350.5 219.9 Shareholders' Equity 1,289.4 1,270.2 1,250.5 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,605.4 $ 17,480.7 $ 17,015.3 1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. 3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $296,000, $601,000, and $1,265,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 7b Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.0 $ - 1.49 % $ 3.2 $ - 0.99 % Funds Sold 161.7 2.8 2.31 224.3 3.0 1.76 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,086.5 43.0 2.75 1,556.9 27.6 2.36 Non-Taxable 135.3 3.8 3.73 585.1 12.1 2.76 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 3,199.9 59.9 2.50 3,504.8 58.4 2.22 Non-Taxable 163.5 3.8 3.08 237.0 5.6 3.17 Total Investment Securities 5,585.2 110.5 2.64 5,883.8 103.7 2.35 Loans Held for Sale 18.5 0.6 4.06 14.6 0.5 4.23 Loans and Leases 1 Commercial and Industrial 1,375.9 44.6 4.33 1,289.3 37.6 3.90 Commercial Mortgage 2,373.9 76.9 4.33 2,133.8 65.5 4.10 Construction 133.8 5.2 5.22 186.6 6.5 4.64 Commercial Lease Financing 160.9 3.0 2.45 178.0 3.0 2.25 Residential Mortgage 3,740.5 108.0 3.85 3,523.1 100.9 3.82 Home Equity 1,691.4 48.4 3.83 1,610.2 45.4 3.77 Automobile 688.0 18.6 3.62 574.1 17.1 3.99 Other 2 459.9 24.8 7.21 455.4 26.9 7.89 Total Loans and Leases 10,624.3 329.5 4.14 9,950.5 302.9 4.07 Other 35.2 0.8 2.89 39.8 1.0 3.37 Total Earning Assets 3 16,427.9 444.2 3.61 16,116.2 411.1 3.41 Cash and Due from Banks 237.9 244.0 Other Assets 776.3 604.9 Total Assets $ 17,442.1 $ 16,965.1 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 2,930.9 4.0 0.18 $ 2,982.5 3.2 0.15 Savings 5,962.9 24.4 0.55 5,414.1 9.1 0.22 Time 1,807.6 23.6 1.75 1,700.6 15.7 1.23 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 10,701.4 52.0 0.65 10,097.2 28.0 0.37 Short-Term Borrowings 46.8 0.9 2.40 17.2 0.2 1.73 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 507.5 13.4 3.50 504.9 13.9 3.62 Other Debt 113.7 2.2 2.58 233.6 2.7 1.56 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 11,369.4 68.5 0.80 10,852.9 44.8 0.55 Net Interest Income $ 375.7 $ 366.3 Interest Rate Spread 2.81 % 2.86 % Net Interest Margin 3.05 % 3.04 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 4,454.9 4,653.2 Other Liabilities 342.0 216.4 Shareholders' Equity 1,275.8 1,242.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,442.1 $ 16,965.1 1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. 3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,878,000 and $3,907,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ - $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 4.3 (1.5 ) 2.8 Non-Taxable (0.5 ) 0.1 (0.4 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (3.0 ) 0.5 (2.5 ) Non-Taxable (0.9 ) (0.2 ) (1.1 ) Total Investment Securities (0.1 ) (1.1 ) (1.2 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Commercial Mortgage 0.6 (0.3 ) 0.3 Construction - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Residential Mortgage 0.8 (0.3 ) 0.5 Home Equity - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Automobile 0.2 - 0.2 Other 2 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.1 Total Loans and Leases 1.7 (1.3 ) 0.4 Other - 0.1 0.1 Total Change in Interest Income 1.6 (2.4 ) (0.8 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand - (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Savings 0.2 (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Time - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.2 (0.7 ) (0.5 ) Short-Term Borrowings (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 0.1 (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Total Change in Interest Expense - (1.3 ) (1.3 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 1.6 $ (1.1 ) $ 0.5 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to September 30, 2018 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ (0.9 ) $ 0.2 $ (0.7 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 7.3 0.3 7.6 Non-Taxable (4.9 ) 1.5 (3.4 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (3.2 ) 2.4 (0.8 ) Non-Taxable (1.3 ) (0.2 ) (1.5 ) Total Investment Securities (2.1 ) 4.0 1.9 Loans Held for Sale 0.1 (0.1 ) - Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 1.1 0.3 1.4 Commercial Mortgage 2.6 0.6 3.2 Construction (0.8 ) 0.2 (0.6 ) Commercial Lease Financing (0.1 ) 0.1 - Residential Mortgage 2.4 0.1 2.5 Home Equity 0.6 (0.2 ) 0.4 Automobile 0.9 (0.4 ) 0.5 Other 2 0.1 (0.9 ) (0.8 ) Total Loans and Leases 6.8 (0.2 ) 6.6 Other - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Income 3.9 3.8 7.7 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand - (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Savings 0.5 4.5 5.0 Time 0.6 1.8 2.4 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1.1 6.1 7.2 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 0.1 (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Other Debt (0.5 ) 0.4 (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Expense 0.7 6.0 6.7 Change in Net Interest Income $ 3.2 $ (2.2 ) $ 1.0 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8c Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to September 30, 2018 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ (1.0 ) $ 0.8 $ (0.2 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 10.4 5.0 15.4 Non-Taxable (11.5 ) 3.2 (8.3 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (5.3 ) 6.8 1.5 Non-Taxable (1.7 ) (0.1 ) (1.8 ) Total Investment Securities (8.1 ) 14.9 6.8 Loans Held for Sale 0.1 - 0.1 Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 2.6 4.4 7.0 Commercial Mortgage 7.6 3.8 11.4 Construction (2.0 ) 0.7 (1.3 ) Commercial Lease Financing (0.3 ) 0.3 - Residential Mortgage 6.3 0.8 7.1 Home Equity 2.3 0.7 3.0 Automobile 3.2 (1.7 ) 1.5 Other 2 0.3 (2.4 ) (2.1 ) Total Loans and Leases 20.0 6.6 26.6 Other (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Total Change in Interest Income 10.9 22.2 33.1 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand - 0.8 0.8 Savings 1.0 14.3 15.3 Time 1.0 6.9 7.9 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2.0 22.0 24.0 Short-Term Borrowings 0.5 0.2 0.7 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 0.1 (0.6 ) (0.5 ) Other Debt (1.8 ) 1.3 (0.5 ) Total Change in Interest Expense 0.8 22.9 23.7 Change in Net Interest Income $ 10.1 $ (0.7 ) $ 9.4 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Salaries $ 33,458 $ 32,834 $ 33,308 $ 98,772 $ 99,281 Incentive Compensation 5,681 5,464 5,378 17,049 14,972 Share-Based Compensation 2,025 1,994 2,153 7,098 6,657 Commission Expense 1,760 1,704 1,034 4,394 3,260 Retirement and Other Benefits 4,185 4,580 3,925 13,872 12,944 Payroll Taxes 2,519 2,643 2,372 9,409 9,112 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 3,908 3,926 3,616 12,299 10,897 Separation Expense 809 366 (4 ) 1,549 1,229 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 54,345 $ 53,511 $ 51,782 $ 164,442 $ 158,352 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 1,361,011 $ 1,408,729 $ 1,331,345 $ 1,331,149 $ 1,314,609 Commercial Mortgage 2,477,296 2,411,289 2,381,213 2,302,356 2,237,020 Construction 154,754 119,228 132,775 170,061 176,447 Lease Financing 163,672 163,070 154,919 176,226 172,232 Total Commercial 4,156,733 4,102,316 4,000,252 3,979,792 3,900,308 Consumer Residential Mortgage 3,846,511 3,785,006 3,702,553 3,673,796 3,596,627 Home Equity 1,681,951 1,694,577 1,698,666 1,681,442 1,625,208 Automobile 713,424 703,523 676,730 658,133 625,086 Other 1 482,679 473,707 470,408 455,611 483,833 Total Consumer 6,724,565 6,656,813 6,548,357 6,468,982 6,330,754 Total Loans and Leases $ 10,881,298 $ 10,759,129 $ 10,548,609 $ 10,448,774 $ 10,231,062 Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Consumer $ 7,893,454 $ 7,880,284 $ 7,944,793 $ 7,726,731 $ 7,627,527 Commercial 6,153,492 6,178,984 6,162,042 6,098,186 5,967,343 Public and Other 1,293,806 1,429,553 1,160,475 1,202,325 1,248,465 Total Deposits $ 15,340,752 $ 15,488,821 $ 15,267,310 $ 15,027,242 $ 14,843,335 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 573 $ 552 $ 393 $ 542 $ 1,205 Commercial Mortgage 11,088 11,310 5,911 2,040 652 Total Commercial 11,661 11,862 6,304 2,582 1,857 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,258 4,697 5,599 5,321 6,359 Home Equity 2,787 2,486 2,797 3,671 3,673 Total Consumer 7,045 7,183 8,396 8,992 10,032 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 18,706 19,045 14,700 11,574 11,889 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,939 2,737 3,225 1,356 1,909 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 21,645 $ 21,782 $ 17,925 $ 12,930 $ 13,798 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 81 $ - $ 66 $ 10 $ - Total Commercial 81 - 66 10 - Consumer Residential Mortgage 2,032 1,859 903 2,446 2,426 Home Equity 2,320 2,981 3,381 2,684 3,112 Automobile 582 607 734 513 829 Other 1 1,076 963 1,033 914 1,727 Total Consumer 6,010 6,410 6,051 6,557 8,094 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 6,091 $ 6,410 $ 6,117 $ 6,567 $ 8,094 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More $ 46,178 $ 48,563 $ 48,571 $ 48,731 $ 49,462 Total Loans and Leases $ 10,881,298 $ 10,759,129 $ 10,548,609 $ 10,448,774 $ 10,231,062 Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.16 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.19 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.21 % Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets Balance at Beginning of Quarter $ 21,782 $ 17,925 $ 12,930 $ 13,798 $ 15,157 Additions 1,035 6,186 8,217 4,509 2,030 Reductions Payments (984 ) (441 ) (989 ) (3,759 ) (415 ) Return to Accrual Status - (1,344 ) (316 ) (605 ) (1,420 ) Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate - (374 ) - (653 ) (1,301 ) Charge-offs/Write-downs (188 ) (170 ) (1,917 ) (360 ) (253 ) Total Reductions (1,172 ) (2,329 ) (3,222 ) (5,377 ) (3,389 ) Balance at End of Quarter $ 21,645 $ 21,782 $ 17,925 $ 12,930 $ 13,798 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Reserve for Credit Losses Table 12 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 114,494 $ 112,845 $ 115,010 $ 113,515 114,168 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial (239 ) (206 ) (449 ) (815 ) (1,140 ) Commercial Mortgage - - - (1,616 ) - Consumer Residential Mortgage (7 ) (51 ) - (62 ) (100 ) Home Equity (215 ) (145 ) (124 ) (655 ) (259 ) Automobile (1,696 ) (1,691 ) (2,114 ) (5,140 ) (5,883 ) Other 1 (3,598 ) (3,036 ) (3,340 ) (9,424 ) (10,294 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (5,755 ) (5,129 ) (6,027 ) (17,712 ) (17,676 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial 318 401 542 1,220 1,236 Consumer Residential Mortgage 649 95 261 1,228 695 Home Equity 428 746 558 1,762 1,634 Automobile 660 908 616 2,449 1,953 Other 1 714 628 752 2,046 2,077 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 2,769 2,778 2,729 8,705 7,595 Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (2,986 ) (2,351 ) (3,298 ) (9,007 ) (10,081 ) Provision for Credit Losses 4,250 4,000 3,800 11,250 11,425 Provision for Unfunded Commitments - - - - - Balance at End of Period 2 $ 115,758 $ 114,494 $ 115,512 $ 115,758 $ 115,512 Components Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses $ 108,936 $ 107,672 $ 108,690 $ 108,936 108,690 Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 6,822 6,822 6,822 6,822 6,822 Total Reserve for Credit Losses $ 115,758 $ 114,494 $ 115,512 $ 115,758 $ 115,512 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 10,770,720 $ 10,631,558 $ 10,081,886 $ 10,624,311 $ 9,950,518 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized) 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.14 % Ratio of Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. 2 Included in this analysis is activity related to the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments, which is separately recorded in other liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Condition. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Business Segments Selected Financial Information Table 13a Investment Services and Retail Commercial Private Treasury Consolidated (dollars in thousands) Banking Banking Banking and Other Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net Interest Income $ 66,648 $ 46,791 $ 9,641 $ 1,816 $ 124,896 Provision for Credit Losses 3,084 (130 ) 32 1,264 4,250 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 63,564 46,921 9,609 552 120,646 Noninterest Income 22,964 8,739 13,663 1,141 46,507 Noninterest Expense (59,358 ) (21,330 ) (15,840 ) (3,821 ) (100,349 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 27,170 34,330 7,432 (2,128 ) 66,804 Provision for Income Taxes (6,547 ) (8,560 ) (1,959 ) 2,314 (14,752 ) Net Income $ 20,623 $ 25,770 $ 5,473 $ 186 $ 52,052 Total Assets as of September 30, 2019 $ 6,668,902 $ 4,145,717 $ 324,388 $ 6,533,133 $ 17,672,140 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Net Interest Income $ 66,927 $ 46,240 $ 10,574 $ (814 ) $ 122,927 Provision for Credit Losses 3,229 69 - 502 3,800 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 63,698 46,171 10,574 (1,316 ) 119,127 Noninterest Income 19,814 6,241 13,526 1,901 41,482 Noninterest Expense (51,806 ) (20,242 ) (15,657 ) (2,833 ) (90,538 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 31,706 32,170 8,443 (2,248 ) 70,071 Provision for Income Taxes (7,943 ) (7,218 ) (2,226 ) 4,249 (13,138 ) Net Income $ 23,763 $ 24,952 $ 6,217 $ 2,001 $ 56,933 Total Assets as of September 30, 2018 $ 6,246,126 $ 3,873,454 $ 340,793 $ 6,531,361 $ 16,991,734 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Business Segments Selected Financial Information Table 13b Investment Services and Retail Commercial Private Treasury Consolidated (dollars in thousands) Banking Banking Banking and Other Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net Interest Income $ 200,019 $ 139,784 $ 29,685 $ 4,342 $ 373,830 Provision for Credit Losses 7,852 1,141 14 2,243 11,250 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 192,167 138,643 29,671 2,099 362,580 Noninterest Income 65,305 22,738 41,767 5,826 135,636 Noninterest Expense (163,968 ) (63,545 ) (49,200 ) (9,418 ) (286,131 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 93,504 97,836 22,238 (1,493 ) 212,085 Provision for Income Taxes (22,883 ) (22,507 ) (5,862 ) 6,937 (44,315 ) Net Income