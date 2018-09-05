Bank of Hawaii Corporation : to Present at the Barclays 2018 Global Financial Services Conference

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today announced that Chairman,
President and Chief Executive Officer Peter S. Ho will present at the
Barclays 2018 Global Financial Services Conference, which will take
place September 12-14, 2018, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York
City.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation is scheduled to present at 12:00 p.m.
(Eastern Time) on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Barclays will offer a
live webcast of the presentation on the website located at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1202503&tp_key=3604438b3b&tp_special=8.
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour
following the conclusion of the live conference. A replay will also be
available via the Investor Relations link of the Company’s website, www.boh.com.
The replay will be available for 90 days.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial
services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii
and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of
Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii
Corporation, see the Company’s website, www.boh.com.
