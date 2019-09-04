Log in
Bank of Hawaii Corporation : to Present at the Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference

0
09/04/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Peter S. Ho will present at the Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference, which will take place September 9-11, 2019 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Barclays will offer a live webcast of the presentation on the website located at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1258215&tp_key=7d53829d70&tp_special=8. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live conference. A replay will also be available via the Investor Relations link of the Company’s website, www.boh.com. The replay will be available for 90 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company’s website, www.boh.com.


© Business Wire 2019
