Bank of Hawaii : East Hawaii Island Branches Closed Today; All Other Branches and Call Center Resume Normal Operating Schedule

Saturday, August 25, 2018

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Bank of Hawaii's East Hawaii island branches will be closed today, Saturday, Aug. 25, due to flooding. These include Kaiko'o Branch, Ka'u Branch, Pahoa Branch, In-Store Branch-KTA Puainako, In-Store Branch-Safeway Hilo and Waiakea Branch.

All other Bank of Hawaii branches in Maui County, Oahu, Kauai and West Hawaii island will resume normal operating hours beginning today, Sat. Aug. 25.

Call Center operations, based in Kapolei, Oahu, will also re-open today.